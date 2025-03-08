Gemini: Spending time with children can bring you a deeply refreshing and healing experience. Those who are employed may find themselves in need of financial stability, but past unnecessary expenses might create some constraints. Be wary of individuals who may have ill intentions—avoid conflicts, and if you must address any issues, do so with dignity. If there’s a long-standing disagreement, take steps to resolve it today rather than delaying. While prioritizing your family’s needs, don’t forget to carve out time for yourself. Today presents an opportunity to unwind and explore a new hobby. Concerns about your spouse’s health might weigh on your mind, but offering care and support will strengthen your bond. If you're ready to take your relationship forward, today could be the perfect day to propose marriage. Remedy: Incorporate white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion into your daily worship and rituals to attract prosperity and abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.