Gemini: Spiritual guidance from a wise person will bring you peace and comfort today. For success, trust the advice of experienced and innovative people when it comes to money matters. Take a break from your routine and spend some time with your friends—it will do you good. Avoid getting too involved in a one-sided crush, as it may only lead to disappointment. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in dealing with your colleagues. Overall, it’s a positive day, and you'll be able to enjoy some quality time for yourself as well. However, your spouse’s rude behaviour might upset you—try to stay calm. Remedy: To keep your love life smooth, consider gifting black-and-white clothing to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.