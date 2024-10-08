Gemini: Blood pressure patients may benefit from consuming red wine in moderation, as it can help lower blood pressure and control cholesterol levels, while also promoting relaxation. It’s a favourable day for real estate and financial transactions. You may find yourself learning valuable lessons from your children, as their pure energy, innocence, and joyfulness can have a positive influence on those around them. There’s a chance you might experience love at first sight today. At work, you'll notice an improvement in both your approach and the quality of your efforts. Overall, it will be a day filled with laughter and things going your way. You may also enjoy one of the best days of your married life today. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3 pm.