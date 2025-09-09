Gemini: Be extra cautious while handling household chores today, as even a small mistake with domestic utilities could cause problems. Financially, a constant outflow of money may make it difficult to save or accumulate wealth. On the positive side, misunderstandings with loved ones are likely to get resolved, bringing fresh hope to your love life. At work, presenting your ideas with confidence, enthusiasm, and determination can help you achieve success. People of your zodiac often enjoy both being lively among friends and cherishing solitude. Today, you may find some precious “me time” despite a busy schedule. However, the lack of support from your partner during a challenging moment might leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Offer white flowers along with some money into flowing water to attract good health and auspicious benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.