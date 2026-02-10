Hororcope Today, 10 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

6 /12

Virgo

Stay calm and confident while interacting with influential or high-profile people, as confidence is as important for mental well-being as capital is for business success. Those who have spent money on betting or gambling may face losses today, so it is best to stay away from such activities. A family gathering will place you at the centre of attention, bringing warmth and togetherness. Romantic feelings are likely to be returned, adding happiness to your personal life. It is a favourable day for businesspersons, and an अचानक business trip may bring encouraging results. By nature, you may feel drained after meeting many people and seek personal space. Today works well for you in this regard, as you will get enough time to relax and focus on yourself. Married life will feel especially fulfilling and joyful. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place to strengthen financial stability.