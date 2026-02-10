Hororcope Today, 10 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Avoid a pessimistic mindset, as negative thoughts can reduce opportunities and disturb both mental and physical balance. Financial conditions are likely to improve, though expenses may also increase, so careful planning is advised. Your ability to impress others will work in your favour, and a compliment from someone may lift your mood. People involved in creative professions may face some challenges today, making you realise the value of stable work alongside creativity. Try to understand situations clearly instead of overthinking, as unnecessary thoughts may waste your valuable free time. Romance is strongly favoured today. Good food, pleasant fragrances and a joyful atmosphere will help you spend memorable moments with your partner. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Regular intake of triphala, a powdered blend of three herbs, can help improve overall health.
Taurus
Those stepping out to enjoy themselves are likely to experience pure pleasure and relaxation. Businesspersons heading out for work are advised to keep their money in a secure place, as caution will help avoid unnecessary loss. An important message received by post may bring happiness to the entire family. You will spread warmth and positivity in your interactions today. The knowledge you gain now will give you an advantage while dealing with colleagues or peers. Recognition may come your way for the help you extended to someone earlier, placing you in the spotlight. Your spouse will be especially supportive and affectionate, and a pleasant surprise from your partner may make the day even more memorable. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Treat women outside your family and close friend circle with respect and kindness, as this will help strengthen financial prospects.
Gemini
Your energy levels will remain high today, helping you manage multiple responsibilities with confidence. Married individuals should pay extra attention to their children’s well-being, as timely care can prevent health-related concerns and unnecessary expenses. Work commitments may keep you busy, so making a conscious effort to maintain harmony with your spouse will be beneficial. A pleasant and unexpected message may lift your mood and bring comforting thoughts. While work outcomes may feel slower than expected, patience and focus will help you stay on track. Use your free time wisely instead of letting it slip away on unproductive activities. Today may also offer a deeper understanding of married life, making you realise that mutual adjustment strengthens relationships and brings lasting happiness. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Applying a saffron mark on the forehead and near the navel is believed to support financial stability and positive energy.
Cancer
Maintaining good mental health is essential, as it lays the foundation for spiritual growth and balanced living. The mind plays a key role in shaping life, helping you understand situations clearly and find solutions to challenges. Financially, it is important to save money and spend it wisely, as careful planning today will prevent regret in the future. Avoid forcing your opinions on friends or relatives, as patience and understanding will help maintain harmony in relationships. A short outing or picnic can add freshness to your love life. At the workplace, you may face some resistance from senior-level colleagues, but staying calm and composed will work in your favour. People of this zodiac sign enjoy socialising yet also value personal space, and today you may successfully take out some quality time for yourself. Your spouse will appreciate you, express admiration, and rekindle emotional closeness. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Feeding barley to cows is believed to bring happiness and peace in family life.
Leo
Good health will keep you energetic and enthusiastic, allowing you to actively participate in sports or physical activities. Those who invested money based on advice from unfamiliar sources may see encouraging returns today. At home, it will be wise to choose words carefully, as calm communication will help avoid unnecessary tension. Romantic emotions are likely to be returned, strengthening emotional bonds. Interactions with influential or experienced people can inspire useful ideas and practical plans. You value personal space, and today you may get ample free time to focus on yourself, whether through exercise, a game, or a visit to the gym. Actions of people around you may help rekindle affection, making your life partner feel closer and more connected. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 7:45 am to 9:15 am Remedy: Adding turmeric mixed with milk to bathing water is believed to promote peace, harmony, and happiness in family life.
Virgo
Stay calm and confident while interacting with influential or high-profile people, as confidence is as important for mental well-being as capital is for business success. Those who have spent money on betting or gambling may face losses today, so it is best to stay away from such activities. A family gathering will place you at the centre of attention, bringing warmth and togetherness. Romantic feelings are likely to be returned, adding happiness to your personal life. It is a favourable day for businesspersons, and an अचानक business trip may bring encouraging results. By nature, you may feel drained after meeting many people and seek personal space. Today works well for you in this regard, as you will get enough time to relax and focus on yourself. Married life will feel especially fulfilling and joyful. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Donate black and white sesame seeds along with seven types of grains at a religious place to strengthen financial stability.
Libra
You may feel a little tired both mentally and physically, but proper rest and nutritious food will help restore your energy. If you are looking for ways to earn some extra income, investing in safe and reliable financial options can be beneficial. Make time for your family and let them feel valued and cared for. Spending quality moments with them will strengthen emotional bonds and leave no room for complaints. Today, your actions may help prevent emotional hurt for someone. At work, colleagues are likely to understand and support you better than usual. In the evening, spending peaceful time with your spouse will remind you of the importance of giving them adequate attention. A visit or message from an old friend may bring back pleasant memories connected with your married life. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Drinking water stored in copper vessels is believed to promote good health and help keep illnesses away.
Scorpio
Engaging in charity or donation-related activities will bring mental peace and emotional satisfaction. Today offers a good opportunity to learn the importance of saving money and using it wisely. Avoid chasing unrealistic ideas and focus on practical thinking. Spending some time with friends will refresh your mind and lift your spirits. Understanding situations clearly will help you provide emotional support to your spouse. Business or life partners will show enthusiasm for your new ideas and initiatives. Your communication skills will stand out today, helping you express thoughts effectively. Meaningful and heartfelt conversations with your partner will strengthen emotional closeness and mutual understanding. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Wearing more green-coloured clothes in daily life is believed to support good health and positive energy.
Sagittarius
A sense of insecurity or confusion may affect your balance today, so staying calm and composed will help you feel steady and focused. Support from your siblings will prove beneficial, and your brother, in particular, may stand by you more strongly than expected. Love brings a special kind of joy, and today you are likely to feel deeply connected with your partner. On the professional front, responsibilities may increase, offering you a chance to prove your capability and dedication. Use your time and energy to help others, but avoid interfering in matters that do not concern you directly. Your life partner’s inner beauty and warmth will stand out, strengthening emotional bonding. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Taking care of a dog with multi-coloured spots is believed to improve health and bring positive energy.
Capricorn
Avoid wasting time on unrealistic ideas and instead channel your energy into productive and meaningful work. A sudden inflow of money will help clear pending bills and meet immediate expenses, bringing financial relief. Your lively and cheerful attitude will uplift the mood at home and spread positive vibes among family members. Love life looks especially joyful, making the day emotionally fulfilling. It is a good day for recreation and entertainment, but those involved in work or business should carefully review their dealings to avoid small oversights. You may feel delighted after discovering an old item at home and could spend time cleaning or restoring it. The day will end on an exciting note as you share fun and memorable moments with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Golden Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Remedy: For improved financial prospects, placing seven soft copper pins under your shoes, without causing any discomfort, is believed to bring positive results.
Aquarius
Your kind and generous nature will bring many joyful moments today. There are chances of financial gains from unexpected sources, adding a pleasant surprise to the day. Spending time in social activities with family members will keep the atmosphere light, relaxed, and cheerful. A surprise message may fill your thoughts with happiness and leave you feeling content. At the workplace, someone might pamper you with a small but thoughtful gesture. While you usually stay busy fulfilling family responsibilities, today you will finally find some time for yourself and may even explore a new hobby. Emotional bonding will be strong, and differences will fade away, bringing harmony and deep connection in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Silver Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Keeping a silver elephant idol or installation at home is believed to strengthen financial stability and attract prosperity.
Pisces
Your health will remain stable and supportive throughout the day. You may have a meaningful discussion with your spouse about finances and future planning, helping you move towards long-term security. At home, a sensitive issue may arise, so choosing your words carefully will help maintain peace. Unexpected romantic moments are likely to add excitement to the day. At work, you may feel dissatisfied with the performance of subordinates, but calm guidance will bring better results. Travel related to work may feel tiring or uncomfortable, yet it will help you build valuable contacts for the future. Your spouse will appear especially romantic, adding warmth to your personal life. Lucky Colour: Maroon Auspicious Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am Remedy: Removing clutter such as old clothes, newspapers, and unused items from your home is believed to bring happiness and harmony in family life.