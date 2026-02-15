Hororcope Today, 15 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Try to wrap up work early and spend time doing what truly brings you joy. Long-cherished wishes are likely to be fulfilled as blessings and good fortune flow in, rewarding the hard work you’ve put in over the past few days. Some urgent cleaning or organizing at home will demand attention. Romance adds a pleasant spark to the day, enhancing your overall happiness. It’s a laughter-filled, uplifting day where most things unfold just the way you want. You may also realize that your married life feels especially beautiful and fulfilling today. Sharing your understanding of the importance of water with younger ones will prove meaningful and inspiring. Remedy: Chant ॐ (Om) 28 or 108 times with a calm, focused mind—morning or evening—to promote harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.
Taurus
Maintain a disciplined diet and stay committed to exercise to keep yourself fit and energetic. With support from a close relative, you are likely to perform well in business today, bringing positive financial gains. Children may share some surprising or emotionally overwhelming news. Romance is in the air, but unchecked sensual impulses could create tension and harm your relationship—handle matters with sensitivity and restraint. As night falls, you may feel the urge to step out, perhaps for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park, to clear your mind. There’s a chance your spouse’s actions or words could slightly affect your reputation today. Pampering yourself is well deserved after a demanding week, and you’re likely to enjoy it even more if you include your friends. Remedy: Distribute black gram (urad dal) among the poor and needy to foster harmony and love in relationships. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Gemini
Jealousy can weigh heavily on your mind and leave you feeling low, but remember that this is a self-created burden—there’s no need to dwell on it. Instead, motivate yourself to rise above it by sharing in others’ joys and standing by them in times of unhappiness. You may be drawn to someone with ambitious plans and big ideas, but be cautious—verify their credibility and authenticity before making any financial commitments. There could be attempts by someone to cause you harm, and with opposing forces at play, it’s wise to avoid actions that may lead to confrontation. If you ever need to settle a score, do so with dignity and restraint. Love may strike suddenly, possibly even at first sight. Spend your time and energy helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that do not concern you. The day has the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. It’s also a good time for shopping and enjoying yourself with family and friends—just keep a close watch on your expenses. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and honour and respect women to support steady financial growth. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Cancer
A flare-up of temper could trigger arguments or confrontation, so make a conscious effort to stay calm. Keep a close check on your expenses today and limit purchases to essentials only. Think carefully before sharing any confidential information with your spouse; if possible, avoid doing so, as it may be passed on unintentionally. A new romantic development may lift your spirits and keep you in a cheerful frame of mind. Favourable planetary influences will give you several reasons to feel content and optimistic. You are likely to spend some of the best moments of your life with your spouse today. Your simplicity and grounded behaviour help maintain balance and harmony in life. Remember this principle and follow what truly matters to make your life better. Remedy: For good health, place copper rivets on the four legs of your bed. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Leo
Avoid interfering in your wife’s personal matters, as doing so could invite unnecessary anger. It’s wiser to mind your own business and keep interference to a minimum, since too much involvement can create unwanted dependency and tension. Financially, today brings some relief—you may not need to spend your own money, as an elder in the family could offer support. This is also a favourable day to attract attention effortlessly, without having to put in extra effort. Be mindful of your behaviour while going out with your partner, as courtesy and sensitivity will go a long way. Those who have been extremely busy over the past few days will finally find time to relax and enjoy themselves. However, keep your expectations realistic, as expecting too much could lead to disappointment in married life. You may spend considerable time on self-care activities such as grooming, a haircut, or a spa session, and this will leave you feeling refreshed and confident. Remedy: To maintain good health, donate milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.
Virgo
Spending time playing with children will bring a soothing and deeply healing experience. Be mindful of your expenses—avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. Your energy levels will be high today, enabling you to plan and organise a big gathering or party for your group with ease. Your love life may invite some disapproval, so handle matters of the heart with sensitivity. Despite having ample free time, you may feel a sense of restlessness or dissatisfaction, as nothing seems truly fulfilling. You could also feel slightly irritated by your partner’s constant chatter, but don’t let it affect you—your spouse may surprise you by doing something genuinely thoughtful and meaningful. There is a possibility of receiving some unsettling news from someone living abroad, so stay emotionally prepared. Remedy: Distribute yellow rice among the poor to maintain happiness and positivity. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Libra
Today, you feel calm, relaxed, and perfectly attuned to enjoying life. You may need to spend some money on your partner’s health, but there is no cause for concern—funds you have been saving for a long time will prove useful now. Focus on being attentive to the needs of others, but avoid being overly indulgent with children, as excessive generosity could lead to complications. Your presence brings warmth and meaning to your beloved’s world. You may choose to spend time with a close friend today; however, steer clear of alcohol, as it would only drain your energy and time. The day also offers a chance to relive beautiful romantic moments with your spouse, rekindling old memories. At times, you may feel that your family does not fully understand you. This could lead you to seek some emotional distance—keeping conversations minimal may help you maintain inner peace. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6.30 pm.
Scorpio
Engaging in creative work will help you stay calm and refreshed. Today is a good time to seek guidance from senior family members on financial planning and savings, and apply their advice in your daily routine. It is an auspicious day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, strengthening emotional bonds. There is a strong possibility of meeting someone interesting, and your magnetic, outgoing personality is likely to leave a lasting impression. You may also come to a heartfelt realization that the promises made in your marriage were genuine—your spouse truly feels like your soulmate. Although the day may seem a bit monotonous at times, you can easily make it enjoyable by trying something new or channeling your energy into a creative pursuit. Remedy: If you feel your day is being wasted, take care of a Peepal tree to restore positivity and purpose. Lucky Colour: Silver Grey. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Sagittarius
Health-related issues may cause some discomfort today, so take extra care of yourself. Expenses are likely to be spread across several areas, making it essential to plan a well-structured budget to manage financial pressures effectively. Despite your efforts, people you live with may remain dissatisfied, so try not to take their reactions to heart. Romantic moments are likely to be intense, enjoyable, and emotionally uplifting. Travel may prove beneficial, though it could strain your finances. Your spouse will express appreciation and admiration, rekindling affection and bringing warmth to your relationship. Additionally, timely support from a friend may help you avoid a major problem. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to promote better health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.
Capricorn
You are likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others and earn goodwill by appreciating their achievements. Sticking to your budget is important today to avoid unnecessary financial pressure. Make time to enjoy the company of children—even if it requires extra effort—as it will bring you warmth and emotional relief. Romance may take a back seat due to your spouse’s health, which could also affect their mood and cause some irritation. You may feel drawn to activities you loved in childhood, bringing a sense of nostalgia and comfort. On a positive note, timely support from a friend can help you steer clear of a major problem. Remedy: For improved financial prospects, turn off the gas burner at night using milk. Lucky Colour: Dark. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6.15 pm.
Aquarius
Unnecessary thoughts may keep circling in your mind today, so channel your energy into physical activity—exercise will help clear your head and restore balance. Financially, the day looks favourable: you may successfully raise capital, recover pending dues, or secure funds for new projects. However, someone at home could feel irritated by your recent behaviour, so try to be mindful in your interactions. Romantic moments are likely, with sweet gestures and shared affection adding warmth to the day. Be cautious, though—there is a chance of getting drawn into a pointless argument, which would only drain your energy and spoil your mood. Married life is set to feel especially fulfilling today. You may also spend more time than usual watching television; just remember to take care of your eyes. Remedy: Honouring and feeding saints with meals will be beneficial for your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Pisces
Avoid a pessimistic outlook today, as it can limit your opportunities and disrupt your physical and mental balance. Your efforts to save money may not go exactly as planned, but there is no cause for concern—the situation is likely to improve soon. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will spread happiness throughout the family. Romance looks lively and uplifting, so reach out to your loved one and make the most of these moments. You may also rediscover an old item at home and happily spend the day cleaning or restoring it. Married life will bring a sense of deep joy and fulfillment today. Instead of worrying about the future, it is wiser to think constructively—channel your energy into creative planning rather than anxiety. Remedy: Donate packets of milk to economically weak women to ensure continued prosperity. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.