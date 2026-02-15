Hororcope Today, 15 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

3 /12

Gemini

Jealousy can weigh heavily on your mind and leave you feeling low, but remember that this is a self-created burden—there’s no need to dwell on it. Instead, motivate yourself to rise above it by sharing in others’ joys and standing by them in times of unhappiness. You may be drawn to someone with ambitious plans and big ideas, but be cautious—verify their credibility and authenticity before making any financial commitments. There could be attempts by someone to cause you harm, and with opposing forces at play, it’s wise to avoid actions that may lead to confrontation. If you ever need to settle a score, do so with dignity and restraint. Love may strike suddenly, possibly even at first sight. Spend your time and energy helping others, but avoid getting involved in matters that do not concern you. The day has the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. It’s also a good time for shopping and enjoying yourself with family and friends—just keep a close watch on your expenses. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and honour and respect women to support steady financial growth. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.