Horoscope 23 November 2025: What the Stars Predict for Your Day

Aries
You may find yourself engaging in a fun sporting or physical activity today, which will help you stay fit and energised. Financially, the day appears promising—especially for those who invested based on someone’s recommendation, as gains are likely. A family gathering may introduce you to new people, but choose your connections wisely; true friends are rare treasures worth keeping close. In relationships, letting go of past misunderstandings or emotional distance will bring harmony. A nostalgic mood may inspire you to revisit hobbies or activities you loved as a child. If you’ve ever felt that marriage is only about compromise, today may prove otherwise—revealing warmth, understanding and deeper love. Meanwhile, some young individuals of this zodiac may sense an emotional void or lack of affection. Remedy: Stay truthful and sincere in all situations to strengthen your credibility and relationships. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Taurus
A friend may challenge your patience or views today, giving you an opportunity to practice tolerance. Stay true to your principles and think logically before agreeing to anything. Financially, you may face some pressure—a lender or creditor might approach you for repayment. While you may manage to settle the dues, it could tighten your budget, so it’s best to avoid new loans or unnecessary borrowing for now. This is a favourable day to reconnect with people you haven’t spoken to in a while. However, your love life may feel a bit strained, and misunderstandings could arise. To improve things, take time for yourself and avoid overwhelming situations. Married individuals may experience minor tensions, but with patience and understanding, harmony can return. Remember, love thrives on trust and reassurance. A heartfelt conversation can strengthen your bond and uplift your partner’s confidence in the relationship. Remedy: Keep a silver coin or piece of silver in your wallet or pocket to attract financial stability and prosperity. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Gemini
Engaging in sports or outdoor activities will rejuvenate your energy and uplift your spirits today. Be cautious with friendships, especially those who repeatedly borrow money without returning it—set healthy boundaries. Your charm, wit, and knowledge will draw others toward you and leave a positive impression. A promising encounter in love may unfold, giving you a chance to connect with someone truly special. Mentally, you’ll feel active and curious. Whether it’s solving puzzles, playing strategic games like chess, writing, or planning for the future—you’ll enjoy mentally stimulating activities. Later in the day, expect warmth and affection at home. A beautiful and memorable evening with your spouse is likely. You may also cherish some heartfelt moments with your mother, as she shares sweet childhood memories and affection. Remedy: For long-term financial stability, cultivate positivity, surround yourself with good company, avoid negative thinking about others, and refrain from emotional aggression. Lucky Colour: Crimson Red. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Cancer
Your sense of humour will uplift someone today, inspiring them to understand that true happiness comes from within—not from material possessions. Avoid rushing into decisions, especially regarding major financial agreements. Think carefully before committing. Children may leave you feeling slightly disappointed as they seem more interested in leisure and outdoor fun than in planning for their future. On the emotional front, your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. To truly enjoy life, make time for friendships and social connections. Isolation will only create distance and loneliness—so engage, communicate, and stay connected. Some minor disputes in your relationship may arise, making you feel discouraged. However, don’t give up too quickly. With patience and the right mindset, harmony can be restored. Surrounding yourself with positive people and thoughts will help you steer life in the direction you desire. Remedy: Apply white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel. This is believed to enhance peace and happiness in the family. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Leo
Some minor setbacks may test your patience today, but don’t be discouraged. Use these challenges as motivation to work harder and turn them into stepping stones toward success. A relative may come forward with support when you need it most. Financially, you may receive valuable guidance from an elder family member—apply their advice to strengthen your money management and savings habits. Make time for children today. Their company will bring joy, laughter, and a refreshing shift in energy. On the personal front, your partner will make sincere efforts to keep you happy and connected. This is also a good day for self-reflection. If you’ve been feeling lost or overwhelmed, step back, breathe, and reconnect with who you truly are. You may realize just how fortunate you are—your spouse will feel like a true blessing today. Avoid delaying tasks that can be completed now. Timely action will lead to smoother progress and peace of mind. Remedy: Donate stationery items such as notebooks, pencils, or pens to underprivileged students to attract good health and positive energy. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.
Virgo
You may finally experience relief from the stress and pressure you've been carrying for a long time. This is the ideal moment to make meaningful lifestyle changes so such worries don’t return. Avoid lending money today—but if it’s unavoidable, ensure everything is written clearly, including the repayment timeline. Focus on developing positivity and share constructive ideas that can benefit your family relationships. A delightful message may arrive unexpectedly and bring warmth to your heart. Understanding how precious time truly is, you may feel the urge to step back and enjoy some solitude—and doing so will serve you well. Today also brings a beautiful realization about your spouse: their presence in your life is nothing short of a blessing. You may also meet an old friend, and the shared laughter and memories will remind you of how quickly time passes. Remedy: Arrange drinking water for thirsty birds—this thoughtful act will help improve your well-being. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.
Libra
Your health is likely to remain stable, even with a busy schedule ahead. If you’re travelling, be extra mindful of your belongings—carelessness may lead to loss or theft. Your family will stand by your opinions, offering support and encouragement. However, differences in perspective could strain a personal relationship, so approach conversations with patience and understanding. You may feel inclined to spend your free time in spiritual or religious activities today. If so, keep a calm mind and avoid unnecessary arguments. Your spouse may be preoccupied with friends, which could leave you feeling overlooked, but try not to take it to heart. Additionally, avoid confrontation with seniors or authority figures at work or school, as tensions could escalate. Staying composed will work in your favour. Remedy: Share cooked or sweetened yellow rice with the poor or needy to attract financial positivity. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.
Scorpio
Success from your past efforts will boost your confidence today. Avoid any involvement in tax-related shortcuts or evasion, as it could lead to serious consequences. If you feel mentally overwhelmed, open up to a trusted friend or family member—the support will help lighten your emotional load. You may experience moments of emotional restlessness, but channeling your energy into activities that remind you of your childhood could bring comfort and joy. There’s a chance your partner may say something hurtful intentionally, which may upset you for a while—try to respond with patience rather than impulse. Don’t worry about how others judge you. Stay true to your values and make decisions with clarity and integrity—when your choices are right, obstacles lose their power. Remedy: To nurture harmony and understanding in love, offer jaggery and roti to brown or reddish-coloured cows. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.
Sagittarius
Outdoor activities—especially sports—may inspire you today. Incorporating meditation or yoga into your routine will bring mental clarity and physical balance. Financial stress is likely to ease with support from your parents. Be mindful and gentle with those who genuinely care for you. In matters of love, you or your partner may put family emotions and expectations above personal desires. A desire for solitude may surface, making you prefer quiet time over social interactions. You might also find satisfaction in organizing or cleaning your surroundings. A thoughtful gesture or blessing from your parents toward your spouse may bring warmth and happiness to your married life. Helping a friend today will leave you feeling fulfilled and appreciated. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bath water to attract harmony and joy in family life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Capricorn
Your well-being will improve as you share joyful and meaningful moments with others—just remember not to ignore your health, as carelessness now may lead to issues later. Financial stability appears stronger today, and if you have lent someone money, there’s a good chance it will be returned. Work pressures may cause tension in your marriage, especially if office commitments begin to overshadow personal time. However, your heart will feel full—today you’ll realize that your partner’s love is truly timeless and unwavering. You may plan to indulge in your favourite hobbies or activities, but a busy schedule may prevent it. Still, the day holds pleasant surprises—your spouse may have something heartfelt planned, making the evening memorable. Purposeful online browsing could inspire fresh insights and deepen your understanding of personal or professional interests. Remedy: Keep the root of a banana plant at home or at your workplace to strengthen family harmony and relationships. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Your health remains strong and steady today, giving you the energy to move forward confidently. However, stay cautious—avoid getting involved in risky or unclear financial schemes. On the home front, a lack of attention toward family responsibilities may lead to disagreements or disappointment, so try to stay involved and supportive. A meaningful connection may enter your life today, and the chances of meeting someone who captures your heart are high. With favourable planetary influence, you’ll find several reasons to feel happy, grateful, and optimistic. Those close to you may make thoughtful gestures that strengthen your bond with your partner, creating warmth and affection in your relationship. And if you have a pleasant singing voice, a heartfelt song could bring joy and deepen emotional closeness with the one you love. Remedy: Donate milk packets to economically disadvantaged women to maintain steady prosperity. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Today calls for patience and inner strength. You may encounter emotional challenges, but your positive mindset will help you rise above them with grace. Financial hurdles are possible, yet with wise decisions and a practical approach, you can turn potential setbacks into rewarding gains. Your cheerful and affectionate nature will brighten the atmosphere and bring happiness to those around you. You may find yourself missing a close friend and feeling their presence even in their absence. An unexpected trip may disrupt your personal plans, especially time intended for family. However, by the end of the day, your partner will make an effort to make you feel loved, valued, and cherished. If you attend a wedding or celebration today, be mindful—avoid alcohol, as it may lead to unwanted complications. Remedy: Keep a round piece of bronze wrapped in green cloth in your wallet or pocket to support financial growth. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.