Horoscope 23 November 2025: What the Stars Predict for Your Day

Your sense of humour will uplift someone today, inspiring them to understand that true happiness comes from within—not from material possessions. Avoid rushing into decisions, especially regarding major financial agreements. Think carefully before committing. Children may leave you feeling slightly disappointed as they seem more interested in leisure and outdoor fun than in planning for their future. On the emotional front, your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. To truly enjoy life, make time for friendships and social connections. Isolation will only create distance and loneliness—so engage, communicate, and stay connected. Some minor disputes in your relationship may arise, making you feel discouraged. However, don’t give up too quickly. With patience and the right mindset, harmony can be restored. Surrounding yourself with positive people and thoughts will help you steer life in the direction you desire. Remedy: Apply white sandalwood paste on your forehead or navel. This is believed to enhance peace and happiness in the family. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.