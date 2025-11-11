Horoscope and Rashifal Today for All Zodiac Signs — Aries to Pisces — for Tuesday, November 11, 2025

12 /12

Pisces

Today you will feel calm and in the perfect mood to enjoy yourself. You understand the value of money, and the amount you save now will help you in the future and protect you from tough situations. Your family members will hold a special place in your heart. However, your partner might get upset with one of your habits and show some irritation. Female colleagues will be very supportive and help you complete your pending tasks. Those staying away from home may choose to spend their evening in a park or a quiet place after finishing their work. Today, you are likely to let go of past sorrows in your married life and focus on the beautiful moments of the present. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, recite the Goddess Durga Kavach (Armour of Durga). Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 4.35 pm to 5.35 pm.