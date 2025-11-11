Horoscope and Rashifal Today for All Zodiac Signs — Aries to Pisces — for Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Aries
Be open about your thoughts and don’t let self-doubt slow you down. Speaking your mind will boost your confidence. Watch out for unexpected expenses, particularly related to land issues. Children’s health might draw your attention. Embrace love and spotlight moments—success is close. Free time may go to waste, affecting your mood, but married life will likely surprise you positively. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Taurus
You could start the day feeling generous, but avoid lending money unwisely. Take care of your health and avoid unnecessary stress. Romantic opportunities may arise, but keep your expectations realistic. Financially, be wise with transactions and don’t rush decisions. At home and work, try to keep harmony intact—being patient pays off. Lucky Colour: Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.
Gemini
Your creativity peaks, making it a great day for tackling new projects. Financial matters are stable, but don’t overspend. Family and friends will appreciate your vibrant energy. Romantic relationships bloom, yet misunderstandings are possible—communicate clearly. At work, recognition for your ideas is likely. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Cancer
Do things that boost your self-esteem and ignore fleeting requests for financial help. Children will assist in chores, bringing family togetherness. Love life is fulfilling—cherish simple, joyful moments. Work will be smooth, giving you time for family or leisure. Your partner’s affection will be especially noticeable. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6 pm.
Leo
An active day keeps you fit, but be mindful not to overspend. Your upbeat mood is contagious, brightening everyone’s spirits. Nostalgia and romance fill your heart—indulge in happy memories with a loved one. Financial opportunities may surface, but weigh them carefully. Harmony graces your relationships and your spouse will make you feel cherished. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.45 am.
Virgo
Your worries dissolve as you take charge of challenges—courage turns problems into trivialities. Any court matters around money may be settled in your favor, offering financial gain. Enjoy downtime with loved ones and rekindle old friendships. You’ll be energetic at work and finish tasks ahead of time. Expect special attention from your spouse. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Libra
Mental pressure won’t hamper your health. Be careful with overseas business deals to avoid losses. Your wit lifts everyone’s mood. Romantically, exciting and enjoyable moments await. Confidence boosts professional growth. Avoid unnecessary travel, and at home, a deep appreciation for your spouse may surface. Lucky Colour: Wine Red. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.
Scorpio
Nurture optimistic emotions like hope and loyalty—it will help you stay positive throughout the day. Although your finances improve, cash outflow may still challenge your plans. Surprise romantic encounters could leave you bewildered. New partnerships in work look promising. Spend quality time with family; don’t take your partner for granted. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
Today brings you time to unwind and relax. You’re likely to get a long-awaited loan approved. Enjoy a good time with friends or family in the evening. Love life may hit a snag over last-minute work issues, but work-related improvements bring satisfaction. A visit to a religious place will provide calmness. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.15 pm.
Capricorn
You’ll bear important responsibilities, so clarity is essential for key decisions. Politely decline requests for temporary loans. A change of pace, such as spending time with friends or planting a sapling, will refresh you. Positive vibes at work foster productivity. Some tension may arise if your partner focuses more on their family. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Influential people may boost your morale, especially if your work has global ties. Financially, positive surprises are likely. Socially, you draw attention without much effort, and love may begin unexpectedly. Others will seek your advice. Value your time—avoid company that brings confusion or tension. Your spouse will shower you with appreciation. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Today you will feel calm and in the perfect mood to enjoy yourself. You understand the value of money, and the amount you save now will help you in the future and protect you from tough situations. Your family members will hold a special place in your heart. However, your partner might get upset with one of your habits and show some irritation. Female colleagues will be very supportive and help you complete your pending tasks. Those staying away from home may choose to spend their evening in a park or a quiet place after finishing their work. Today, you are likely to let go of past sorrows in your married life and focus on the beautiful moments of the present. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, recite the Goddess Durga Kavach (Armour of Durga). Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 4.35 pm to 5.35 pm.