Horoscope for Today, November 25: Find Out Your Lucky Colour and Best Time for New Beginnings

Aries
You’ll get a strong morale boost from influential people around you. Though you may earn well, a rise in expenditures could make saving tricky. Relatives might ease your worries. Romance could see challenges due to high demands from your partner, but you will have an upper hand at work. After chores, some quiet time outdoors will be refreshing. It’s a generally positive day for romance, even though minor health issues might arise. Remedy: Adding honey to your daily diet will sweeten your love life. Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.
Taurus
Eat healthy to improve your well-being. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is favorable for long-term benefits. Enjoy a cheerful visit from relatives or friends. Your partner’s criticism stems from care—try understanding them instead of reacting. Compliments at work may come your way. Free time is best spent reconnecting with old friends. Any third-party interference in personal matters can be managed by mutual trust. Remedy: Keep Khirni roots in a white cloth to boost health. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7 pm.
Gemini
Be mindful—impulsiveness could affect your health. Money matters are important, but don’t let them overshadow relationships. Support your kids and stay optimistic about the future. Special friends may offer emotional support. Be cautious of hidden rivals and embrace travel opportunities. Enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse. Remedy: Worship a golden idol of your chosen deity daily for good health. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Cancer
Find emotional peace by spending time with children. Married individuals may face educational expenses for kids. Children could fall short of expectations—encouragement is key. Family investments can be fruitful despite possible objections. Pleasant surprises and invitations brighten the day. Married life brings true happiness. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother or elder women for health. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Leo
Strengthen mental resilience for a fulfilling life. Productivity will increase if you engage in something constructive. Roommates or family may be irritable, but personal guidance can improve bonds. Work tasks may not meet expectations, but solitude with a good book could be just what you need. Your spouse will revive the early romance in your relationship. Remedy: Donate raw coal and black sesame seeds wrapped in wool to help your career. Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Virgo
Sports and outdoor activities will lift your spirits. Invest wisely to reap returns. A new family member could bring joy and celebration. Blind love is possible today, and sustained effort leads to reaching your goals. Resting at home is tempting, but you’ll recognize the value of time. Your spouse will show renewed appreciation for you. Remedy: Pour a mix of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel on a Peepal tree’s roots to stabilize financial matters. Lucky Colour: Emerald Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Libra
Your resilience and courage enhance mental clarity. Maintain this momentum to keep situations under control. Research investments thoroughly before committing. Find happiness in fulfilling activities and avoid meddling in others’ affairs. Recognition comes if you share experience with others. Special ceremonies at home bring joy, and married life will feel ecstatic. Remedy: Distribute milk, sugar, and rice pudding (kheer) to young girls for financial luck. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Scorpio
Spend quality time with your children to destress. You’ll learn to save and wisely invest money. Take family input seriously when making decisions. Failing to meet promises may upset your lover. Present your ideas confidently at work. Avoid oversharing secrets with acquaintances. Even if a meeting is canceled due to your spouse’s health, enjoy meaningful togetherness. Remedy: Wearing black clothing more often may strengthen your love life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Hold back disruptive impulses and avoid falling into old thinking patterns, which can hinder progress. Financial improvements are certain. Relax with your partner in the evening. Inattention to your beloved might create tension. You’ll have a lively social day, and advice from you will be sought by many. Free time could be wasted on trivial activities. Your spouse may show an assertive side. Remedy: Keep your home’s central area clean for good health. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Stop daydreaming and focus your energy on meaningful achievements. Stocks and mutual funds are good for long-term investments. Someone you trust may let you down, but romance will be exciting—plan something special for your partner. Don’t worry about work in your absence; issues will resolve. Marital efforts will yield rewarding results. Remedy: Chant “ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः” 11 times to enhance family life. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Enjoy leisure and make wise purchases that appreciate in value. Share your happiness with family, especially parents. Your soulmate will be thinking of you today. Creative jobs are favorable. The day may start slow, but will improve as it progresses. Save time for yourself or to meet someone special. Marital happiness peaks tonight. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva for professional success. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.45 pm.
Pisces
Avoid self-medication to prevent dependency. If someone owed you money, today’s your luck—they might repay you unexpectedly. Family tensions could arise, but avoid emotional manipulation. Colleagues and superiors will notice your workplace contributions, and businesspeople may see extra profit. Family members may require your time, which could be draining. Your spouse might be preoccupied with work. Remedy: Do 12 repetitions of Surya Namaskar with the morning sun for great health. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.