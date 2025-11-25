Horoscope for Today, November 25: Find Out Your Lucky Colour and Best Time for New Beginnings

1 /12

Aries

You’ll get a strong morale boost from influential people around you. Though you may earn well, a rise in expenditures could make saving tricky. Relatives might ease your worries. Romance could see challenges due to high demands from your partner, but you will have an upper hand at work. After chores, some quiet time outdoors will be refreshing. It’s a generally positive day for romance, even though minor health issues might arise. Remedy: Adding honey to your daily diet will sweeten your love life.​ Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.