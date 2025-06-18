Horoscope Today, 1 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Do not let your unpredictable behaviour affect your marital relationship. Control your actions today, as carelessness may lead to regret later. On the financial front, some businessmen are likely to gain monetary benefits with the help of a close friend. This extra income can help resolve several ongoing problems. Support from friends and family will keep you emotionally strong. In your personal life, try to patiently explain things to your partner, or misunderstandings may create trouble. Businessmen should be cautious and avoid sharing confidential details of their plans or proposals, as this could invite serious problems. People of this zodiac sign have an interesting nature. While you enjoy being around friends, you also value spending time alone. Today, you will be able to take out some personal time despite a busy schedule. On the home front, your spouse may remind you of your teenage days, along with some playful and mischievous moments. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and drink this water daily to maintain good health.