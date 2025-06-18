Horoscope Today, 1 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Today, you are surrounded by a strong sense of hope that keeps you motivated. However, traders and businessmen dealing with foreign countries may face financial losses, so it is wise to think carefully before taking any major decision. Spending quality time with family or close friends will help make the day pleasant. On the personal front, your romantic relationship may face some strain. Stay calm and avoid unnecessary arguments. At work, put in your best efforts, as this can help you achieve good results. Try to control your wandering mind, as lack of focus may lead to wasted time. Family matters related to your spouse’s relatives could also disturb marital harmony, so handle situations with patience. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Offer prasad at a Goddess Durga temple to bring positivity and improve your love life.
Taurus
Maintain a balanced diet and make time for regular exercise to stay healthy. If you are involved in a money-related court case, the verdict is likely to go in your favour today, bringing financial relief. This is a good day to strengthen your relationship with your wife. Mutual commitment, trust and open communication will help keep family life stable. Be cautious, as someone may try to flirt with you, which could create unnecessary complications. Work may move at a slow pace, leading to minor stress, but patience will help you manage it. You may also come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and fills you with nostalgia. Later in the day, your spouse may show a less pleasant side, so handle the situation calmly. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Distribute and also eat sweets and savouries made of gram flour to bring joy and happiness into your love life.
Gemini
Your health is likely to improve when you share happiness with others. Avoid making long-term investments today. Instead, spend some relaxed and pleasant moments with a close friend. Children may disappoint you as they fail to meet your expectations, but encouraging them will help them move closer to their goals and yours. In matters of love, your relationship may take a serious turn, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage. Think carefully and consider all aspects before making any decision. At work or in personal matters, using your contacts can help you deal with difficult situations. It is also a good time to distance yourself from people who waste your time and bring negativity. Your spouse is likely to be in a romantic mood today, adding warmth to your day. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 8:00 am to 9:30 am Remedy: Chant “ॐ नमो भगवते रुद्राय” (Om Namo Bhagavate Rudraya) 11 times in the morning and evening to increase family happiness.
Cancer
Avoid a pessimistic attitude, as it can reduce your chances of success and also disturb your physical and mental balance. On the financial front, you will remain strong. The favourable position of planets and nakshatras may open up several opportunities to earn money today. Unexpected responsibilities may upset your daily plans. You may end up doing more for others and less for yourself. Love is in the air today, filling your surroundings with warmth and affection. Enjoy these moments and the happiness they bring. At work, give your best effort, as this can lead to good results. Overall, the day may bring both positive and stressful situations, leaving you feeling confused and tired by the end. Your partner may surprise you by taking you into a deeper and more intense experience of love. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Offer water on the Shivling regularly to increase happiness among family members.
Leo
If possible, avoid long journeys today, as your health may not support travel and it could leave you feeling more exhausted. On the financial front, you have a good chance to earn some extra money if you handle matters smartly. Spend your free time with children, even if it requires extra effort, as their company will bring you joy and peace. For some, wedding bells may ring, while others will enjoy romance that lifts their mood. The work front looks positive, with things moving smoothly and giving you satisfaction. You may receive compliments that you have long wished to hear, boosting your confidence. Your spouse will be especially supportive and loving today, and you might even get a pleasant surprise from your partner, making the day memorable. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Wear a copper bangle to maintain good health.
Virgo
Avoid high-calorie food and stay disciplined with your exercise routine to keep yourself fit. Those who have made investments earlier may face some financial losses today, so caution is advised. Spending time with family will help you forget your worries and bring emotional comfort. Be alert in personal relationships, as there is a risk of misunderstandings that could affect friendships. On the professional front, your partners are likely to support your new ideas and plans. However, neglecting important work and wasting time on unproductive activities may create serious problems. On the domestic front, your spouse’s actions could lead to some loss, so handle matters carefully. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Recite the Goddess Durga Kavach to bring positive results in your love life.
Libra
Do not let your unpredictable behaviour affect your marital relationship. Control your actions today, as carelessness may lead to regret later. On the financial front, some businessmen are likely to gain monetary benefits with the help of a close friend. This extra income can help resolve several ongoing problems. Support from friends and family will keep you emotionally strong. In your personal life, try to patiently explain things to your partner, or misunderstandings may create trouble. Businessmen should be cautious and avoid sharing confidential details of their plans or proposals, as this could invite serious problems. People of this zodiac sign have an interesting nature. While you enjoy being around friends, you also value spending time alone. Today, you will be able to take out some personal time despite a busy schedule. On the home front, your spouse may remind you of your teenage days, along with some playful and mischievous moments. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and drink this water daily to maintain good health.
Scorpio
Rest will be important today, as you have been under mental pressure for some time. Recreation and light entertainment will help you relax and regain balance. Keep a check on your expenses and buy only essential items. Control your temper, as harsh words may hurt the feelings of your family members. If you are going on a date, avoid raising controversial topics to maintain harmony. Your ability to learn new things will stand out today. Before starting any new task or project, it is advisable to consult people who have enough experience in that field. If time permits, meet them and seek their guidance. On the personal front, keep surprising your spouse with small gestures of love, as this will make them feel valued and special. Lucky Colour: Maroon Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Gift red or maroon-coloured clothes to your father and teacher to keep your partner happy.
Sagittarius
Outings, parties and short pleasure trips will keep you in a cheerful mood today. On the financial front, you may find it easy to raise capital, recover pending dues, or arrange funds for new projects. However, spending too much time on outdoor activities at the cost of studies may upset your parents. Planning your career is just as important as enjoying games, so try to maintain a healthy balance to keep them satisfied. Today, you may realise that love has the power to replace many things in life. At work, you will be in a strong position to implement projects that can influence many people around you. Travel undertaken today is likely to be enjoyable and beneficial. Life often brings surprises, but today you may be truly amazed by a beautiful and unexpected side of your partner. Lucky Colour: Golden Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Remedy: Install a gold idol of your personal or family deity at home to ensure happiness and harmony in family life.
Capricorn
Health-related issues may cause some discomfort today, so take proper care of yourself. Financial gains are likely to fall short of your expectations, which could be a bit disappointing. Increasing family responsibilities may add to your mental stress, so try to stay calm and organised. This is not the right day to share personal feelings or secrets with your beloved. At work, focus on completing pending tasks before your boss takes notice. Some students of this zodiac sign may spend their free time watching a movie or relaxing in front of the TV or laptop. On the domestic front, your partner’s laziness may slow down your plans and disturb the flow of your work. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Include cardamom in your daily diet to improve health and boost positivity.
Aquarius
Today, you will have enough time to focus on improving your health and appearance. If you have been trying to secure a loan for a long time, luck may finally favour you today. Friends will be supportive and ready to help whenever needed. In matters of love, your relationship may take a new direction, as your partner could bring up the topic of marriage. Take your time and think through every aspect before making any commitment. The day is favourable on the professional front, so make the best use of it at work. Avoid repeating things that no longer matter in your life, as this will only waste your valuable time. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to be in a romantic mood today. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Gift red or orange-coloured items to your partner to make your love life memorable.
Pisces
Avoid coffee, especially if you are a heart patient, as it may affect your health. If you feel short of money, seek advice from an elder on managing finances and improving savings. Relatives or friends may visit you, making the evening pleasant and lively. Emotional disturbances could trouble you today, so try to stay calm and balanced. At work, use your intelligence and influence to sort out pending issues effectively. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time to spend with your children, and these moments will help you realise what you have been missing in life. On the personal front, your spouse may remain busy with friends, which could leave you feeling a little upset. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Wearing red-coloured clothes more often will be beneficial for your health.