horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 1 November 2025, Saturday.

Aries

Start your day with some exercise to boost both your mood and energy. Business or work matters may bring good news, while support from friends will be valuable. Try to handle family or relationship matters with care, as small issues may upset your loved one. Spending time with family will strengthen bonds. By evening, you may realize the importance of loyal friendships.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus

Recent events might disturb your mind, but meditation or yoga can bring peace. If money is delayed, a friend may step in to help. You have your personal issues well under control. Make the most of your free time as today is perfect for romance and feeling grateful for life. Keep things light and avoid unnecessary stress.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Gemini

You’ll find yourself smiling more, even around strangers! Avoid overspending on entertainment and manage your time wisely. Don’t let a rough mood disrupt your close relationships. Try to use free time productively to keep your spirits up. Lending a hand to someone in need could make a big difference in your mood.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer

Success from previous efforts lifts your confidence. Short trips may be tiring but financially rewarding. Listen to advice from family, as it can be truly helpful today. Romance is in the air, and your partner’s positive attitude will encourage you. Flexibility and open-mindedness will help you avoid unnecessary frustration.

Lucky Colour: Light Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Leo

Strong passions may strain your nerves, so try to keep emotions in check. Financial relief is possible. There may be some family disagreements—stay calm to maintain harmony. Your partner will surprise you with understanding and warmth, especially if you show appreciation. Enjoy helping others today.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo

Confidence will grow, and progress is likely. Financial stability looks good—just curb any urges to overspend. Listen when younger people ask for advice. If romantic misunderstandings arise, have an honest heart-to-heart. Others will appreciate your respectful attitude, boosting your reputation.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Libra

Unexpected situations may throw you off, but keep your composure. Conservative investments could pay off. It’s a favorable day for love and possible new partnerships. Absence may make you appreciate your partner more. You’ll finally get plenty of time for yourself and find joy in simple pleasures.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

Scorpio

Do activities that make you feel good. Easier finances help pay old dues. Surprising news may lift the whole family’s spirits. Relationship communication might be bumpy—be patient with your beloved. Take a break to enjoy laughter and joy. Try not to let worries stop you from embracing today.

Lucky Colour: Bright Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius

You’re full of energy, but work pressure may irritate you. If you’re out and about, keep your money safe. Avoid arguments with loved ones, and let romance bloom. Household routines can actually offer fun and time for entertainment. Married life brightens up—don’t be bothered by unimportant people’s opinions.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.

Capricorn

Low energy might affect your day—stay motivated with creative activities. If finances are tight, a friend may offer support. Family responsibilities need attention, so patience is key. A tough attitude with a loved one could cause discord, so communicate gently. Lighthearted chats with friends are great, but don’t overdo it.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius

Don’t be discouraged by small issues—sometimes, unhappiness helps us appreciate joy. Socializing can lift your mood. Monetary gains are possible with a friend’s help. Relax with family and avoid other people’s problems. Romance finds you by helping others see their potential. Don’t start new ventures before finishing old ones.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces

Focus on staying relaxed and avoid stress for a smoother day. Money worries can be lessened by seeking wise financial counsel. Reunions or gatherings bring you to center stage. A long phase of loneliness ends as you find meaningful companionship. The day may begin slowly but ends with time for personal connections and sweet memories.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.