Aries: Make sure to get plenty of rest today to restore your energy. Be cautious with investments, especially in land or property, as they may lead to significant losses. It's best to avoid such decisions for now. Your spouse will go out of their way to bring joy to your day, making it one full of happiness. Some may enjoy a romantic evening with thoughtful gifts and flowers. While the Moon's position suggests you'll have ample free time, you might struggle to use it as you'd like. Your spouse will rekindle the early days of love and romance, bringing back fond memories. Your simple nature helps maintain a straightforward and fulfilling life, so keep this in mind as you work to improve yourself. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of intoxicants.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Taurus: You may find joy in celebrating the successes of others by offering them praise. However, unresolved issues could become more complicated, and financial concerns may weigh heavily on your mind. Family members or your spouse might cause some tension. Today, you'll experience the bliss of deep, soulful love, so be sure to make time for it. Consider giving your children advice on managing their time effectively and making the most of it. Your married life will feel particularly fulfilling today. If you're a businessperson, it’s a good day to think about reviving any stalled plans. Remedy: Show respect and honor to scholars, intellectuals, and wise individuals to foster continued growth in your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Light Blue. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Gemini: Avoid raising your voice for the sake of your health. A boost in your finances is on the horizon. Your charm and personality will likely attract new friends. Romantic memories will fill your day. Older individuals of this zodiac sign might consider reconnecting with old friends in their free time. Your marriage will feel more wonderful today than ever before. With extra free time, you might find negative thoughts creeping in, so try to counter them by reading positive books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: If you feel drained of energy, consider getting a marble idol of your deity and worshipping it.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Cream. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Cancer: Take some time to relax in the evening. Today, with the help of a close friend, some businesspeople might see financial gains that could help resolve many of their problems. Be careful not to let your children take advantage of your generosity. You'll feel a surge of energy as your partner brings you immense happiness. Your good deeds won't go unnoticed today, as you'll find yourself in the spotlight when someone acknowledges or rewards your assistance. Your spouse will seem more wonderful today than ever before. However, discussions about your marriage at home may arise, which you might not appreciate. Remedy: To enhance family bonds and happiness, consider distributing sour foods like lemon, tamarind, or gol gappas to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: You’re likely to enjoy good health today, which will contribute to your success. However, it's important to avoid anything that could undermine your strength. Refrain from making financial investments without seeking advice. You'll have a wonderful time with friends, but be cautious while driving. Today is an opportunity to experience pure and meaningful love, and you’ll have the chance to express your feelings to your partner. You'll also realize how true the vows of your marriage are, as your spouse proves to be your soulmate. It's a day to simply enjoy life, feel grateful, and avoid unnecessary tasks. Remedy: To enhance your family life, consider using saffron in your meals in moderation.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Maroon. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Virgo: Avoid self-medicating, as it could lead to a risk of drug dependency. Married couples might find themselves spending significantly on their children's education today. Engaging in social activities with your family will help everyone feel relaxed and uplifted. Your boundless love holds immense value for your partner. The day may bring both pleasant and challenging events, leaving you feeling a bit confused and exhausted. It’s an especially good day for your marriage—take the time to express how much you love your spouse. A family member might come to you with a relationship issue today. Be sure to listen carefully and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Honoring and providing meals to saints will be beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your friends will be supportive and will help keep your spirits high. Make sure to invest your money wisely. Receiving an invitation to your child's award ceremony will bring you great joy, as you witness your dreams coming true through their achievements. However, your romantic relationship may face some challenges today. People of this zodiac sign often find themselves enjoying time with friends but also cherish moments of solitude. You'll manage to carve out some "me" time from your busy schedule. Your spouse might spend a lot of time with their friends today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Late-night chats on your smartphone are fine in moderation, but overdoing it could lead to some issues. Remedy: Deepen your love life by wearing blue shoes.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: You may encounter some criticism today due to your tendency to critique others. Maintain your sense of humor and stay open-minded; this will help you handle any cryptic comments more effectively. Real estate investments could prove profitable. Your brother will be more supportive of your needs than you anticipated. You'll be spreading love and positivity today. Expect to receive an important invitation from an unexpected source. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you happy. However, your confidence might be lower than usual, likely due to an inconsistent routine. Remedy: To keep your thoughts pure, consider giving up meat.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Motivate yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. This will boost your confidence and flexibility while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. While investment opportunities may be favorable, it's important to seek proper advice before proceeding. Working closely with your family will help create harmony at home. Plan something special for the evening, making it as romantic as possible. Time is valuable, and you should use it wisely to achieve your goals, but remember that being flexible and spending quality time with your family is also crucial. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. If your partner isn’t in the mood to talk, don’t push them—give them space, and the situation will improve naturally. Remedy: To relieve work-related stress, consider donating sweet rice, porridge, red fruits, and wheat to a monastery or convent for the blind.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Today, you'll feel relaxed and in the right mood to enjoy yourself. Investment opportunities are promising, but be sure to seek proper advice. It’s a great day to engage in activities with younger people. However, you may experience some emotional turbulence in your love life. It’s a good day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. After a period of misunderstandings, you’ll find your spouse’s love and support this evening. You might feel the urge to leave the house without informing anyone due to internal conflicts, and resolving these issues may prove challenging. Remedy: To ensure a blessed day, seek the blessings of your sister or aunts.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: After 3.15 pm.

Aquarius: You might face a setback today due to health issues preventing you from attending an important assignment. However, use your reasoning skills to move forward. If you’ve been considering taking out a loan, today could be your lucky day. Visit a relative who hasn’t been well. You may experience love at first sight. People of this zodiac sign are intriguing; they often feel energized among friends but also cherish moments of solitude. You'll find some “me” time amidst your busy schedule. Today, you'll realize how true the vows of your marriage are and appreciate that your spouse is your soulmate. Be aware that excessive work might lead to eye problems. Remedy: For better health, prepare and consume a sweet made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: You might feel a surge of religious sentiment today, prompting you to visit a holy place for divine guidance from a spiritual leader. Important tasks may be delayed due to financial challenges. There could be concerns about an infant’s health. Differences in opinions might strain personal relationships. Recognize the value of your time; staying around people who are difficult to understand only leads to more problems. Your spouse’s behavior might affect your professional relationships today. Enjoying a good movie in a luxurious multiplex on a holiday could be a perfect way to unwind. Remedy: To improve your financial health, consider helping and serving patients in a hospital.