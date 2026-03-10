Horoscope Today, 10 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Be cautious today, as someone may try to shift blame onto you. Stress and tension could increase during the day. Your financial position is likely to remain stable, but it is important to control spending and avoid unnecessary expenses. A short outing or picnic with your spouse may help lift your mood and clear up misunderstandings between you. In matters of love, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. Businesspersons should focus on developing fresh plans and strategies to stay ahead of growing competition. A party or gathering at home may take up a significant part of your time today. Also, keeping expectations under control will help maintain harmony in married life. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM Remedy: Set aside a small portion of your meal and feed it to cows to promote good health.
Taurus
Take proper care of your diet today, especially if you suffer from migraines. Skipping meals may trigger unnecessary emotional stress. Financially, the day looks stable. With favourable planetary positions and nakshatras, you may come across several opportunities to earn money. Overall, it is a beneficial day, though someone you trust may disappoint you. Avoid saying overly emotional or unrealistic things to your partner. At work, try adopting new techniques to improve efficiency. Your unique working style may attract the attention of people who are observing you closely. You may prefer to spend some quiet time alone, perhaps reading a book in your room. However, your spouse may remain quite busy today, leaving little time together. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM Remedy: Donate boiled grams to needy people to maintain good health.
Gemini
Your spouse’s loyal heart and courageous spirit may bring you happiness today. Financial matters are likely to improve as the day progresses. Spending time with family and friends will add to your joy. In your love life, avoid being too controlling or telling your partner what to do, as it may create tension. Do not take your partner for granted. If you want to enjoy a pleasant evening, focus on completing your work sincerely during the day. You may get enough private time with your spouse today, though minor health issues could trouble you. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM Remedy: Keep Dhruv grass, stems of green leaves, and sweet basil at home for success in professional life. Replace them with fresh ones once they dry.
Cancer
Regular exercise will help you keep your weight under control. If you want a smooth life and a stable standard of living, pay close attention to your financial matters today. Relatives may bring unexpected gifts, but they could also expect help in return. In your love life, your partner may ask for something that you might not be able to fulfil, which could leave them upset. At the workplace, even rivals may turn friendly because of one good gesture from you. People of this zodiac sign should try to understand themselves better today. If you feel lost or overwhelmed, take some time alone to reflect and evaluate your personality. Your spouse may bring comfort and quickly ease your worries today. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM Remedy: Serve physically challenged or differently abled persons and offer them sesame-based snacks to bring happiness to the family.
Leo
Your health will remain stable even with a busy schedule. Financial gains are likely today with the support and guidance of your siblings, so seeking their advice could prove beneficial. However, people at home may still remain dissatisfied despite your efforts to please them. On the positive side, you may discover a new and pleasant side of your partner’s personality. Business partners are likely to be cooperative, helping you complete pending tasks together. The day may bring a mix of favourable and challenging moments, which could leave you feeling a bit confused and tired. Emotional closeness with your spouse will make your intimate moments more meaningful today. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM Remedy: Serve physically challenged or differently abled persons and offer them sesame-based snacks to bring happiness to the family.
Virgo
You will feel relaxed today and in the right mood to enjoy the day. However, some natives of this zodiac sign may have to spend money on a land-related matter. The visit of relatives or friends may turn the evening into a pleasant and lively one. You may also realise that love has the power to fill many gaps in life. If you believe that time is valuable, take the right steps to reach your highest potential. It is also a good day to understand yourself better. If you feel lost in the crowd, spend some quiet time alone and reflect on your personality. Your spouse may surprise you with something truly beautiful today. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM Remedy: For better financial gains, turn off the gas burner at night after offering a little milk to it.
Libra
A calm and relaxing day lies ahead. Consider giving your body an oil massage to soothe tired muscles and help you unwind. You may feel inclined to spend money on religious or spiritual activities today, which could bring you mental peace and emotional balance. Be patient and understanding, especially with those who love and care for you. Avoid getting involved in teasing or inappropriate behavior. Your opinions may carry weight today—sharing your ideas with decision-makers could work in your favor, and your dedication and sincerity are likely to be appreciated. Speak your mind confidently without hesitation. However, your married life might need some personal space today. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm. Remedy: Strengthen your love relationship by gifting blue flowers to your partner.
Scorpio
Those who have been putting in long hours at work and feeling low on energy may simply want a calm and stress-free day today. Avoid overthinking situations and give yourself some time to relax. Financially, the day looks promising—money you had lent earlier is likely to return, possibly bringing gains by the evening. Although your concerns may feel overwhelming, people around you might not fully understand the challenges you are facing, perhaps believing it is not their place to interfere. Your deep and sincere love means a lot to your partner, so cherish and nurture that bond. Students preparing for competitive exams should stay calm and composed. Do not let exam pressure shake your confidence—your hard work will surely bring positive results. Travel plans, if any, may get delayed or postponed due to sudden changes in your schedule. On a brighter note, your partner may do something wonderful unexpectedly, creating a memorable moment for both of you. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm. Remedy: Apply white sandalwood paste as a tilak on the forehead or lightly on the navel. This is believed to enhance harmony and happiness within the family.
Sagittarius
Your charming personality is likely to draw attention today. You may need to spend a significant amount on your parents’ health, which could strain your finances for the moment, but it will also deepen your bond with them. As the day unfolds, unexpected good news may arrive, bringing joy and excitement to the entire family. You will also realize how genuine and heartfelt your partner’s love is for you. Professionally, this is a day suited for strong performance and important responsibilities. The morning may feel a bit tiring, but things will gradually improve, and you are likely to see positive results from your efforts. By the end of the day, you may find some time for yourself and choose to spend it meeting someone close to you. Your partner will make you feel truly special, leaving you with the sense of being the luckiest person in the world. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and smoking today, as it may help improve and stabilize your financial situation.
Capricorn
Be mindful of your eating and drinking habits today, as carelessness could affect your health. New investment opportunities may come your way, but make sure to evaluate them carefully before making any commitments. The support and affection of friends and family will uplift your spirits. You may feel especially excited and joyful when you meet someone special who has captured your heart. At work, you could finally get the opportunity to handle the kind of task you have always wished for. Your charming and outgoing nature will attract people and leave a lasting impression. On the personal front, your spouse may bring back memories of the early days of love and romance, making the day feel warm and special. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm. Remedy: Feed birds with seven different types of whole grains to promote good health and positive energy.
Aquarius
Today offers a chance to slow down and relax. A soothing oil massage could help ease muscle tension and leave you feeling refreshed. However, unexpected expenses may arise, putting some pressure on your finances. It would be wise to stay away from interfering in other people’s matters today. On the brighter side, your love life may bring a wonderful and memorable surprise. Professionally, you could make significant progress if you connect and collaborate with influential people. This is also a good time to focus on improving your appearance or personal style, as it may help you attract admiration and potential partners. The day is likely to end on a pleasant note, with delicious food and romantic moments adding warmth and joy to your evening. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles during auspicious events such as weddings. Such actions are believed to weaken the influence of Venus; maintaining harmony during these occasions may help ensure financial stability and prosperity.
Pisces
Your strong intellectual abilities will help you overcome challenges and limitations. Maintaining a positive mindset will play a key role in dealing with any difficulties you face. Today is also a good time to learn how to manage your finances better, including saving and using money wisely. Spending the evening with friends and family could lift your mood and bring a sense of warmth and connection. However, try not to be overly sentimental or say unnecessary things to your partner today. Those running small businesses may face minor losses, but there is no need to worry if you continue working diligently and stay focused on the right path—your efforts will eventually bring good results. Be mindful while communicating with family members, as misunderstandings or unnecessary arguments could arise and drain your time and energy. Your spouse may also feel upset if you forget to share something important with them today, so make sure to keep communication open. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm. Remedy: For greater success in your professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting the mantra: “Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha.”