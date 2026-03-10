Horoscope Today, 10 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

9 /12

Sagittarius

Your charming personality is likely to draw attention today. You may need to spend a significant amount on your parents’ health, which could strain your finances for the moment, but it will also deepen your bond with them. As the day unfolds, unexpected good news may arrive, bringing joy and excitement to the entire family. You will also realize how genuine and heartfelt your partner’s love is for you. Professionally, this is a day suited for strong performance and important responsibilities. The morning may feel a bit tiring, but things will gradually improve, and you are likely to see positive results from your efforts. By the end of the day, you may find some time for yourself and choose to spend it meeting someone close to you. Your partner will make you feel truly special, leaving you with the sense of being the luckiest person in the world. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and smoking today, as it may help improve and stabilize your financial situation.