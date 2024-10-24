Horoscope Today, 11 January 2026, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for all Zodiac Signs

Aries
A rise in income is likely to bring joy and a positive atmosphere into your home. While you may briefly wonder how to sustain this momentum, there is little cause for concern—current indications suggest that success and good fortune will remain with you for some time. This is also a favourable period to consider making a few well-planned, cautious investments, which could enhance your sense of financial stability and long-term security. Lucky Colour: Crimson Red. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.
Taurus
Financial worries that trouble you today may be overstated, Taurus. Although the financial path may appear slightly uneven for a while, the situation is unlikely to be as serious as it seems. Set aside the anxiety and take a clear, practical look at your numbers. With careful budgeting and a bit of restraint in spending, you should be able to manage the situation effectively and get through this phase with confidence. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Gemini
Rational thinking may feel clouded today as multiple demands come at you simultaneously, Gemini. People are seeking your advice, favours are being requested, and those in authority are adding new responsibilities. Maintain your composure and resist the urge to respond sharply. Prioritise your time by addressing the most urgent needs first, and clearly let others know if you may not be able to attend to them immediately. This approach will help you stay in control and avoid unnecessary stress. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Cancer
An unusual or anonymous communication may come your way today, Cancer—perhaps from someone who leaves no name and whose voice you do not recognise. While it may sound important, there is no need to let it preoccupy your entire afternoon. Avoid overthinking the situation. If the matter is truly significant, the person will make contact again. Keep this in mind and move through the day with a sense of calm. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Leo
This is not an ideal day for in-depth research or complex problem-solving, Leo—whether it involves an intellectual pursuit or assembling a new computer system. Your focus may feel less sharp than usual, making it harder to absorb unfamiliar concepts. This has nothing to do with your abilities; it is simply one of those unfocused days everyone experiences from time to time. By tomorrow, clarity and concentration should return to normal. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Virgo
A long-time friend may surprise you today by saying something unkind or hurtful—remarks you would never have expected, Virgo. If the comments are directed at you, the reaction could be deeply upsetting, especially as they may feel unfair or unwarranted. While forgiveness may not come easily, make the effort to extend it. Your friend could be dealing with difficulties you are unaware of. Try to see the situation from their perspective, let go of resentment, and allow the matter to pass. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Libra
Have you recently achieved a long-cherished goal, Libra? If so, you may find yourself briefly uncertain about what to pursue next. Several possibilities might be crossing your mind, yet none may feel quite right at the moment. That is perfectly acceptable. Your next meaningful objective may still be taking shape. There is no need to rush into a new direction—allow yourself time, stay patient, and trust that clarity will come. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
You may be introduced to a new colleague today, Scorpio, and your initial reaction to this person could be one of discomfort. This feeling might be a genuine cautionary signal, or it could simply reflect the other person’s nervousness and defensive behaviour. Avoid forming quick judgments. Take the time to observe and get to know them better, and, whenever possible, extend the benefit of the doubt. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
It may be wise to give your current partner some space today, Sagittarius. They are dealing with draining family and work-related pressures and may not be in the best frame of mind. If you spend time together, you could encounter irritability, withdrawal, or even unkind remarks. Either be prepared to handle this with patience, or consider making alternative plans for the evening. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Today is well suited for focusing on a personal project that truly matters to you, Capricorn. If a family member interrupts or distracts you, calmly explain how important this project is to you. You are generally diligent and hardworking, and you deserve to spend your free time in a way that feels meaningful. Approach the conversation with tact, and your family is likely to be understanding. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
Memories from the distant past—possibly even from early childhood—may surface repeatedly today, Aquarius. You might feel a bit self-conscious reacting emotionally to something seemingly trivial, such as a childhood story, but this experience can be a healthy and necessary release. Unresolved feelings from long ago, no matter how minor they appear, can still influence your present. Allow the emotions to pass, release what no longer serves you, and take insight from the process. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.
Pisces
An item you value deeply—possibly a family heirloom—may seem to have gone missing today, Pisces. Try not to panic. It is likely still within your home, perhaps tucked behind something or covered by other belongings. Overanxious searching may only make it harder to find. Look calmly when you have the time, and it will likely reappear in the most unexpected place. Lucky Colour: Pearl White. Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.