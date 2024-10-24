Horoscope Today, 11 January 2026, Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time for all Zodiac Signs

6 /12

Virgo

A long-time friend may surprise you today by saying something unkind or hurtful—remarks you would never have expected, Virgo. If the comments are directed at you, the reaction could be deeply upsetting, especially as they may feel unfair or unwarranted. While forgiveness may not come easily, make the effort to extend it. Your friend could be dealing with difficulties you are unaware of. Try to see the situation from their perspective, let go of resentment, and allow the matter to pass. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.