Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 11 March 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Don't waste time chasing unrealistic dreams. Instead, focus your energy on meaningful tasks. It may not be the most favourable day, so keep an eye on your finances and control your expenses. Children might test your patience—handle them with love and care to avoid unnecessary stress. Remember, love attracts love. Be mindful of your behaviour when spending time with your partner. Work-wise, the day seems to go smoothly. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes today, as they could consume too much of your time. If you made plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a negative reaction. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairav to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Engage in activities that excite you and help you unwind. Be cautious with financial transactions and paperwork today, as there is a risk of monetary loss. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and strengthen relationships. Your partner may feel neglected if you don’t give them enough attention. Avoid being too open about your plans, as it could negatively impact your projects. Completing tasks on time allows you to enjoy personal time later, while frequent procrastination only increases stress. If a planned meeting gets cancelled due to your spouse’s health, you might end up having an even more meaningful time together. Remedy: For better financial prospects, turn off the gas burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.

Gemini: Sharing happiness with others can greatly improve your health. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial loss. Dedicate quality time to your family and show them you care—don’t give them a reason to feel neglected. Love may bring disappointment, but don’t lose hope; relationships often have their ups and downs. New ventures will be tempting and may offer promising returns. Although you may plan a special outing with your spouse, their ill health could cause a change in plans. You might face difficulties getting ready in the morning due to a power cut or another issue, but your spouse will step in to help. Remedy: Wear gold, as per your affordability, for continuous financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Take extra care when consuming exposed food to avoid health issues. However, don’t stress unnecessarily, as it will only add to your mental burden. Since money may be needed at any time, plan your finances wisely and start saving as much as possible. This is a great day to indulge in self-care and do what makes you happy. Love will be on your mind as you spend time with your special someone. At work, you may accomplish something remarkable. A spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable guidance. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving today, and you might receive a wonderful surprise from them. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm.

Leo: Engage in donation and charity work to experience mental peace. Investments can be beneficial but seek expert advice before proceeding. An evening out with friends will uplift your mood and bring positivity. Today, you will radiate love and warmth wherever you go. Attending lectures or seminars may introduce you to fresh ideas for personal and professional growth. An old acquaintance might reach out, making your day even more special. Your love life will take a joyful turn as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree in the morning for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Strengthen your mental resilience for a more fulfilling life. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as negligence could lead to loss or theft. Communicating effectively with those who matter most may be challenging today. Love will dominate your thoughts as you meet your special someone. A journey for career advancement may prove successful, but be sure to seek parental approval beforehand to avoid conflicts later. You might spend the evening with a colleague, only to feel later that it wasn't a worthwhile experience. However, your married life will be filled with joy—take the opportunity to express your love to your partner. Remedy: Show affection and respect toward your elder brothers for a prosperous financial life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Consider quitting smoking to maintain better physical health. Investing in your home is likely to yield profitable returns. If you need support, your friends will be there for you. If you're going on a date today, steer clear of controversial topics to keep things smooth. Expect to be in the spotlight, with success well within your reach. Due to an unfinished task at work, you may need to dedicate your evening to completing it. A possible absence of domestic help could lead to some tension with your partner. Remedy: Share and consume white-colored sweets to promote positive health energy.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Scorpio: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, allowing you to accomplish tasks in half the usual time. You might spend generously on a party with friends, yet your financial stability will remain intact. Maintain a flexible approach with your family to preserve harmony at home. Your personal struggles may inadvertently affect your spouse, so be mindful of their feelings. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—unlimited success is within reach if you apply your skills effectively. You'll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and express your emotions openly. However, in marriage, a need for personal space may arise today. Remedy: Respect and support the women in your life, as they are ruled by the Moon. Honoring your partner will help maintain a harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: You'll find joy in relaxing and unwinding today. If you’ve borrowed money, repayment might become unavoidable, potentially straining your finances. A close relative may seek more of your time but will remain supportive and caring. Love at first sight could be in the cards. Prioritizing overdue tasks and correspondence will be essential. You might enjoy spending the entire day alone, immersed in a good book—your perfect way to unwind. With a little effort, today could turn into one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Use alum to clean your teeth for stronger financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Maintain your fitness by avoiding high-calorie foods. While people generally hesitate to lend money, you’ll feel a sense of relief by helping someone in need. Spending excessive time at work could create tension in your domestic life. However, romance will take precedence today as you find joy, comfort, and deep connection with your beloved. Your words will carry weight at work, and colleagues will genuinely listen to you. It’s a favorable day, with things falling into place, leaving you feeling on top of the world. An old friend may visit, bringing back cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: Recite Ramcharitmanas and Sundarkand regularly to maintain harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Aquarius: Harboring feelings of hatred can be costly, as it weakens your tolerance, clouds your judgment, and may create lasting rifts in relationships. You'll come up with brilliant ideas that could lead to financial gains. However, forcing decisions on others may backfire, so handle situations patiently for the best outcomes. Your love life might take a significant turn today, with your partner bringing up the topic of marriage. Take time to carefully consider all aspects before making a decision. Leverage your professional influence to advance your career—unlimited success is within your reach if you apply your skills wisely. Though you may plan to reorganize and tidy up your home, a packed schedule might leave you with little free time. Embrace the healing power of affection, as your spouse will shower you with warm hugs today. Remedy: Maintain excellent health by regularly watering a tamarind tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, leading to some tension, but don’t worry—your moments of joy will outweigh any disappointments. Financially, you’ll have the ability to earn money independently, without relying on anyone’s help. However, a well-planned trip may need to be postponed due to a family member’s health concerns. In love, your fairness and generosity may be recognized and appreciated. At work, you’ll feel valued and special today. You might prefer solitude over social interactions, choosing to spend your free time organizing and cleaning your home. The love and warmth of your spouse will help you forget all of life’s hardships today. Remedy: Feed fish with barley flour balls to enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Bright Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.