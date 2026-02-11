Horoscope Today, 11th February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Maintain your composure, as you may face a few challenges today—losing your cool could land you in unnecessary trouble. Keep a tight check on your anger, as it is nothing but momentary madness. You may end up spending generously on a party with friends, yet your financial position is likely to remain stable and strong. Be mindful of your words, especially with your grandparents, as harsh speech could hurt their feelings. At times, silence is wiser than pointless chatter. Remember, life gains meaning through thoughtful and responsible actions. Small gestures of kindness and affection will help them feel valued and cared for. To perform better at the workplace, try incorporating new technologies into your work. Stay updated with the latest tools, techniques, and trends. You are likely to receive several interesting invitations today, and a pleasant surprise or gift may also come your way. This day promises to be special for your married life, with an experience that feels truly unique and out of the ordinary. Remedy: For progress in your professional life, pay obeisance daily to the twelve names of the Sun God—Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar. Lucky Colour: Peach. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.