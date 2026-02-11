Horoscope Today, 11th February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Keep your temper in check today, as irritation may trigger arguments or direct confrontations. On the positive side, unexpected news may brighten your mood, as money from a debtor is likely to be credited to your account without prior notice. Concerns may arise due to the health of a female family member, so stay attentive and supportive. Your partner will be in a romantic frame of mind, making the day emotionally fulfilling. Avoid committing to any new joint ventures for now and take advice from trusted people if needed. You may prefer solitude over social interactions today, and your free time could be spent productively by cleaning or organising your home. Overall, the day promises warmth and happiness in married life, making it one of the most memorable days with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Buy a pair of parrots, one male and one female, and release them into the open sky to attract prosperity and harmony in family life.
Taurus
Today is likely to be cheerful and full of laughter, with most things moving in line with your expectations. However, those who have taken loans may face some difficulty in repaying them. Strict behaviour from your father could upset you, but staying calm will help you handle the situation better and work things out in your favour. Differences of opinion may arise with your partner, and you may find it hard to make your feelings clear. Despite this, the day supports strong performance and visibility at work. You will also get ample personal time, which can be used to relax, read a book or enjoy your favourite music. Be mindful of your partner’s small emotional needs, as ignoring simple gestures like sharing a treat or a warm hug could leave them feeling hurt. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Feed reddish-brown ants with sugary items such as khand or mishri to maintain harmony and smoothness in family life.
Gemini
Maintain mental clarity by avoiding unnecessary confusion and frustration today. With the support of a close friend, some businesspersons are likely to gain financial benefits, which can help ease several ongoing problems. Trying to meet everyone’s expectations may leave you feeling pulled in different directions, so set limits wisely. You may want to share your personal struggles with your partner, but their focus on their own issues could leave you feeling more disturbed. On the professional front, your confidence will work in your favour, helping you present your views clearly and gain support from others. A sense of disappointment may arise as you feel you are unable to give enough time to family or friends. Married life may feel a bit suffocating due to a lack of comfort, but an open and honest conversation can help restore balance. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean and organised to promote good health and positive energy.
Cancer
Begin meditation and yoga today to improve physical fitness, with special benefits for mental strength and stability. Those who have purchased land earlier and are now planning to sell it may find a suitable buyer and secure a good price. Strengthen your sense of usefulness by maintaining positive thoughts and offering constructive suggestions to support your family members. Spending time on a picnic with your beloved will help you relive happy and memorable moments. At the workplace, new challenges may arise, especially if situations are not handled with diplomacy, so act carefully. Shopping and other personal activities are likely to keep you engaged for most of the day. Your spouse will make sincere efforts to bring joy and comfort into your life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 12:15 pm to 1:45 pm Remedy: Painting the walls of your home or office in cream or yellow shades will bring positive results in your professional life.
Leo
You will feel energetic today, and whatever task you take up is likely to be completed much faster than usual. One of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money. Listen carefully, as ignoring this guidance could create financial issues later. Family responsibilities may increase and cause some mental stress. Love will grow gradually, with emotions deepening over time. At the workplace, results may not be encouraging, and betrayal by someone close could leave you disturbed throughout the day. Avoid gossip, as it will waste valuable time. Family interference may affect your married life to some extent, but you and your spouse will handle the situation with maturity and understanding. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 6:30 am to 8:00 am Remedy: Offer water to the Sun God using a copper vessel along with jaggery, wheat, red vermilion and a red flower for professional growth and well-being.
Virgo
You are likely to spend time in sports or physical activities today to maintain your stamina and fitness. Instead of staying idle, getting involved in productive work will help improve your earning potential. Children may bring some exciting and overwhelming news that lifts your mood. Your love life will flourish, reflecting the positive efforts you have made. Enrolling in short-term courses can help you learn new technologies and upgrade your skills. Your willingness to help those in need will earn you respect and appreciation. Married life will remain joyful, filled with fun, pleasure and a sense of bliss. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly to support growth in income and financial stability.
Libra
Maintain your composure, as you may face a few challenges today—losing your cool could land you in unnecessary trouble. Keep a tight check on your anger, as it is nothing but momentary madness. You may end up spending generously on a party with friends, yet your financial position is likely to remain stable and strong. Be mindful of your words, especially with your grandparents, as harsh speech could hurt their feelings. At times, silence is wiser than pointless chatter. Remember, life gains meaning through thoughtful and responsible actions. Small gestures of kindness and affection will help them feel valued and cared for. To perform better at the workplace, try incorporating new technologies into your work. Stay updated with the latest tools, techniques, and trends. You are likely to receive several interesting invitations today, and a pleasant surprise or gift may also come your way. This day promises to be special for your married life, with an experience that feels truly unique and out of the ordinary. Remedy: For progress in your professional life, pay obeisance daily to the twelve names of the Sun God—Mitra, Ravi, Surya, Bhanu, Khaga, Pushan, Hiranyagarbha, Marich, Aditya, Savitar, Arka, and Bhaskar. Lucky Colour: Peach. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Scorpio
Pleasure trips and social gatherings will help you unwind and keep your spirits high. Financially, you are likely to gain by investing in safe and conservative options. A revelation related to a family matter may come as a surprise. On the personal front, a planned date may not go as expected, which could cause some disappointment. However, professionally, the day looks favourable and things at work will move in your support. While you are usually busy fulfilling family responsibilities, today offers you a chance to carve out some personal time. You may use it to explore a new hobby or do something just for yourself. A minor disagreement with relatives is possible, but it is likely to be resolved amicably by the end of the day. Remedy: To bring sweetness into your love life, feed tandoori (clay-oven baked) rotis to a reddish-brown dog. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Nature has blessed you with strong confidence and sharp intelligence—make the most of these qualities. To ensure a smooth life and a stable standard of living, stay alert and disciplined about your finances today. Unexpected good news later in the day is likely to lift the mood and bring happiness to the entire family. On the romantic front, love may take a backseat as your partner could appear more demanding than usual. However, your inner strength will support you at work and help you perform effectively. Try to see situations clearly and practically; overthinking could otherwise consume your free time unnecessarily. Taking your spouse out on a romantic date today can help ease tensions and bring warmth back into the relationship. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, worship Lord Ganesha. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 4.40 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Your wife may lift your spirits and bring a sense of comfort today. An inflow of money is likely, easing several financial concerns. Children, however, may test your patience and make the day a bit challenging. Handle the situation with affection rather than pressure—remember, love always invites love. On the romantic front, your partner may feel upset about one of your habits and could show annoyance. At work, your strong inner values combined with a positive attitude will help you achieve success and personal satisfaction. A constructive outlook will pave the way for the results you desire. Try to complete your tasks on time, as this will leave you with some personal time at the end of the day. Procrastination only increases the workload and stress. After a long while, you and your spouse are likely to enjoy a calm and harmonious day together, free from arguments and filled with warmth and affection. Remedy: Feed cows and brown dogs to promote peace and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Aquarius
Your overall health is likely to remain stable, though travel may turn out to be tiring and stressful. Your dedication and hard work will be recognised today and may bring financial rewards. Make it a point to spend quality time with your children, as their presence can be deeply healing and a source of immense joy. On the emotional front, you may need to set aside romantic thoughts and face practical realities. Focus on your responsibilities and avoid emotional confrontations. Your communication skills will stand out and help you handle situations effectively. Taking your spouse out on a romantic date today can help strengthen your bond and improve understanding in the relationship. Remedy: Helping people suffering from leprosy and showing kindness towards them will have a positive impact on your love life. Lucky Colour: Silver Grey. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Your health is likely to remain good despite a packed and demanding schedule. Improved finances will make it easier for you to go ahead with some important purchases. Your partner will be supportive and cooperative throughout the day. This could turn into a truly memorable day if you do not miss the chance to deepen emotional and romantic closeness with your partner. While dealing with influential or important people, stay alert—keen observation and careful listening may help you gain valuable insights. Focus on priority matters today rather than getting distracted. However, a series of disagreements could leave you feeling drained, making reconciliation with your spouse somewhat difficult by the end of the day. Remedy: Regular worship of Lord Hanuman will help strengthen your financial position. Lucky Colour: Deep Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.