Horoscope Today, 12 December 2025 – What Your Sign Says, Plus Lucky Colour and Auspicious Hour

You may finally feel some relief from the long-standing stress and pressure you have been carrying. This is a good time to make lifestyle changes that can help keep such worries away in the future. A sudden inflow of money may help you manage bills and urgent expenses. An infant’s illness could demand your full attention, and it is important to seek proper advice because even minor negligence may worsen the situation. Your spouse may seem upset, so handle conversations with care. At work, you may get assigned a task you have long wished to take up. Your competitive spirit will help you perform well in any challenge. There may be moments today when your partner appears to prioritise their family’s needs over your own family. Remedy: Sprinkling Gangajal in the home continuously for 108 days is believed to support a harmonious and peaceful family life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 11 am.