Horoscope Today, 12 December 2025 – What Your Sign Says, Plus Lucky Colour and Auspicious Hour

Aries
You may feel mentally unsettled due to recent developments, but practising meditation and yoga can help restore both spiritual and physical balance. An investment in real estate is likely to bring good returns. A pleasant surprise from a distant relative may lift your mood. Personal guidance from someone you trust could help strengthen your relationships. At work, avoid taking your seniors lightly. An important invitation may also come from an unexpected source. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to be supportive and affectionate today. Remedy: Keeping a small piece of lead in your pocket or wallet is believed to support progress in business or career. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Taurus
Low energy may affect your overall wellbeing, so it is better to keep yourself engaged in creative activities and stay motivated while dealing with health issues. You should be careful with your movable belongings today, as there are chances of theft. Love, companionship and bonding may improve. However, a wrong message or miscommunication could spoil your mood. This is a favourable day to start a new venture in partnership, and all involved may benefit, though it is wise to think carefully before joining hands. Shopping and other activities may keep you occupied through the day. Your spouse may express frustration over an unsatisfactory phase in your married life. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain a strong financial position. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Gemini
Guidance from a spiritually inclined person may bring you comfort and peace. Your creative abilities could turn profitable if used in the right direction. An old acquaintance might cause some inconvenience, so stay cautious. Control your impulses, as behaving rashly may put your relationship at risk. This is a favourable time to build professional connections abroad. You are likely to enjoy a cheerful, light-hearted day with most things going your way. However, differing opinions may lead to an argument with your partner. Remedy: Donating a bronze diya at a Lord Ganesha or Lord Vishnu temple is believed to help bring harmony in family life. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Cancer
A recent success will bring you immense joy, and sharing the moment with friends will make it even more enjoyable. Those who have been spending money carelessly may realise its value as an urgent need arises. Your focus on work may lead to neglect of family needs. You might also fail to keep certain promises today, which could upset your partner. New ventures may look attractive and hold good potential. Spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara or any religious place may help you avoid unnecessary tension. Though the day may bring a heated argument, you are likely to end the evening on a pleasant note with your spouse. Remedy: Wearing a gold chain that touches your abdomen is believed to support good health and a harmonious family life. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Leo
Excessive excitement or strong emotions may affect your nerves, so it is important to stay calm and composed. Investing in real estate could be profitable. A family member’s behaviour might trouble you, and an open conversation may help resolve concerns. Your love life shows signs of improvement. This is a good day to meet influential people and discuss your new ideas. Those who have been occupied for several days may finally find some time for themselves. Your partner may also display a warm and thoughtful side today. Remedy: Placing crystal balls in the bedroom is believed to support better health. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Virgo
Your health is likely to remain stable even on a busy day. It will be important to keep your anger in check and maintain a polite attitude at work. Failing to do so could put your job, and in turn your finances, at risk. Growing family responsibilities may add to your stress. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment, so avoid making promises you cannot keep. Use patience and discretion while dealing with colleagues, and stay away from individuals who might harm your reputation. You may also experience a positive and cheerful side of your married life today. Remedy: Feeding brown cows with wheat, maize and jaggery is believed to bring harmony to family life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Libra
You may finally feel some relief from the long-standing stress and pressure you have been carrying. This is a good time to make lifestyle changes that can help keep such worries away in the future. A sudden inflow of money may help you manage bills and urgent expenses. An infant’s illness could demand your full attention, and it is important to seek proper advice because even minor negligence may worsen the situation. Your spouse may seem upset, so handle conversations with care. At work, you may get assigned a task you have long wished to take up. Your competitive spirit will help you perform well in any challenge. There may be moments today when your partner appears to prioritise their family’s needs over your own family. Remedy: Sprinkling Gangajal in the home continuously for 108 days is believed to support a harmonious and peaceful family life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 11 am.
Scorpio
A cherished dream is likely to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check, as excessive enthusiasm may create unnecessary issues. Early in the day, a financial setback may affect your mood. Your friends will be supportive, though you should choose your words carefully. Your love life looks promising and affectionate. Those involved in art or theatre may come across new opportunities to showcase their talent. You might also feel delighted after finding an old item at home and spend much of the day cleaning or restoring it. A meaningful, emotional conversation with your spouse may bring you closer. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil beneath it. This is believed to strengthen financial prospects. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Today is a favourable day to give up drinking. It is important to recognise that alcohol harms your health and reduces your productivity. You may also realise the value of money and how unnecessary spending can affect your future security. Using your free time for selfless service may bring joy to you and your family. A sudden romantic interaction could brighten your mood. Businesspeople are advised not to share sensitive details of their plans, as doing so may lead to complications. Spending time alone can be positive, but if worry begins to build, consider speaking to someone experienced for guidance. Outside interference may create tension in your married life. Remedy: Avoiding tobacco and refraining from eggs, meat, fish and other tamasic foods is believed to bring positive results in business or professional life. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Excessive worry and stress may lead to hypertension, so managing your emotions will be important. An improvement in your finances may allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. Support from family and friends may boost your confidence and enthusiasm. Your love life, however, could face some disagreements. This is a favourable day for strong performance and visibility at work. Later in the evening, you may feel the need for some quiet time and prefer a walk on the terrace or in a park. Some of your tasks may be disrupted due to your spouse’s health issues. Remedy: Regular consumption of Tulsi leaves is considered beneficial for good health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Aquarius
Domestic concerns may leave you feeling anxious. You should be cautious with your movable belongings today, as there is a risk of theft. For some, the arrival of a new family member may bring moments of celebration. It may be a good time to reconnect with friends by recalling the pleasant memories you share. You might feel disappointed if the recognition or rewards you were expecting are delayed. Stepping out and interacting with influential people could prove useful. Your spouse is likely to appreciate you today and express affectionate admiration. Remedy: Donating mustard oil after viewing your reflection in it is believed to support good health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 6.35 pm to 7.35 pm.
Pisces
A smile can help ease many of your worries today. You may also realise the value of past investments, as an older one could bring profitable returns. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day may bring joy to the entire family. Spending time outdoors or going on a picnic with your partner may help you relive cherished memories. Your ability to pick up new skills will stand out. Despite your busy schedule, you may find enough time for yourself and enjoy activities you love. The evening with your spouse may turn out to be one of the most memorable. Remedy: Watering a money plant is believed to bring positive results. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.