Horoscope Today, 12 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Make an effort to stay connected with your loved ones and share quality time at home, which will help you feel emotionally stronger. Long pending payments and dues are likely to be recovered today, bringing financial relief. Household responsibilities may keep you occupied for most of the day. A gift given with affection may not receive the response you expect from your partner, so remain patient and understanding. At the workplace, those who tried to block your progress may face setbacks, allowing your efforts to shine. You are likely to enjoy meaningful moments with your spouse, although an old unresolved issue could lead to a brief disagreement. Be careful with words, as emotional reactions may cause temporary disappointment. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Offer two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or place them near a Peepal tree to promote good health.
Taurus
Negative thoughts may trouble you today, so keep yourself engaged in physical activity to stay positive and energetic. Be cautious while considering any new investment proposals and examine them carefully before making a decision. Work may feel demanding and exhausting, but spending time with friends will lift your mood and help you relax. The thought of meeting a long-lost friend could make you feel excited and emotional. Listening to experienced people and applying fresh ideas in your professional life will bring benefits. Time moves quickly, so use it wisely and make every moment count. You are likely to share one of the most memorable days with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Donate packets of milk to economically weak women to maintain continued prosperity.
Gemini
Your courage and determination will strengthen your mental abilities and help you stay confident in every situation. Maintain this positive momentum so that you can handle challenges with ease. Financially, this is a favourable day. You may raise funds, recover pending payments, or secure support for new projects. Your charm and warm nature will help you form new friendships. Although work pressure may occupy your thoughts, your beloved will fill your heart with romance and happiness. Some new assignments may not deliver the results you expect, so remain patient and focused. Carry yourself with confidence and act responsibly so that your actions earn appreciation. Married couples are likely to enjoy special and joyful moments together. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Develop an interest in spirituality, keep faith in a higher power or destiny, and engage in charitable activities. This will strengthen positive Saturn energies and support your professional life.
Cancer
Spending time with cheerful relatives will ease your stress and bring much needed comfort. You are lucky to have such supportive people around you. Avoid lending money to those seeking short term loans, as it may not be wise today. A letter or message could bring happy news for the entire family. Your deep and sincere love means a lot to your partner and will strengthen your bond. Students preparing for competitive exams should remain calm and confident. Do not let fear disturb your focus, as sincere effort will lead to success. It is also a suitable day to consult a lawyer for legal advice if required. You may receive special care and attention from your spouse, making the day pleasant. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Offer prayers to Goddess Durga in her Simhavahini form, seated on a lion, to ensure stable financial conditions.
Leo
Your gentle and respectful attitude will draw appreciation from others, and you may receive kind words of praise. Financial gains are likely, helping you clear pending bills and old dues with ease. Make it a point to spend time addressing your children’s concerns, as your attention will make a difference. Romance will be in the air, encouraging you to plan something meaningful with your beloved. If work has been stressful in recent days, today promises improvement and satisfying progress. You may plan some personal time despite a busy schedule, but urgent professional matters could interrupt those plans. The day is set to revive warmth in your relationship, and you may rediscover your love for your spouse. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron on it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in a quiet place at sunrise. This is believed to bring happiness and unity within the family.
Virgo
Keep your emotions under control and try to overcome fears at the earliest, as stress could affect your health and disturb your peace of mind. Financially, the day may end on a positive note, with previously lent money likely to return at night. It is a good time to plan something enjoyable with friends and refresh your mood. Avoid secret relationships, as they may harm your reputation. At the workplace, do not be overly forceful. Understand others’ needs before making decisions to prevent conflicts. An unexpected journey may arise, disrupting your plan to spend time with family. Interference from your spouse’s relatives could also create minor disturbances in married life, so handle matters calmly. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm Remedy: Feed seven types of grains to birds to strengthen your bond with your beloved and invite positivity into your relationship.
Libra
A sense of victory will fill you with happiness today, and sharing this joy with friends will make the celebration even more special. Financial gains are likely, helping you overcome recent money concerns. Friends may plan something exciting for the evening, adding fun and laughter to your day. You could enjoy playful and light hearted conversations with your romantic partner. Professionally, this is your moment to shine, as your efforts are set to bring recognition and success. While sports and outdoor activities are beneficial, maintain balance so that studies or other priorities do not suffer. An unexpected guest may change your plans, yet their presence is likely to bring pleasant moments. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Have a relaxing head and body oil massage before meeting your beloved to maintain harmony and smoothness in your love life.
Scorpio
Develop a calm and balanced attitude to overcome feelings of anger or resentment, as negativity can harm both your health and peace of mind. Wise investment in real estate may bring good returns. Pay attention to pending household chores and complete necessary cleaning without delay. Honest and thoughtful guidance will help strengthen your personal relationships. If you value time, focus on improving your skills and moving closer to your goals. Those living away from home for studies or work should use their free time to connect with family members. Conversations may turn emotional but will deepen bonds. Your spouse may impress you in a special way, and you could receive a pleasant surprise from your beloved. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Use mustard oil, sunflower or safflower oil, and black gram in moderation in your daily diet to support career growth and advancement.
Sagittarius
Your cheerful and childlike side will come out today, keeping you in a fun and playful mood. Financial worries are likely to ease as your parents offer timely support. A close relative may seek extra attention, yet their concern and care will be genuine. In matters of love, let go of small misunderstandings to maintain harmony. While taking major business decisions, trust your judgment and avoid being influenced by pressure from others. Be mindful of how you use your free time, as it could slip away in unproductive activities. Married couples are set to create a beautiful and unforgettable memory together. Lucky Colour: Golden Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Donate red lentils to the needy to attract success and progress in business.
Capricorn
Your cheerful attitude will spread happiness among people around you. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favour, bringing financial relief. Harmony and mutual understanding with your spouse will create a peaceful and prosperous atmosphere at home. However, this may not be the right time to reveal your personal feelings or secrets to your beloved. Those associated with art and theatre may come across fresh opportunities to showcase their talent. Planetary support will give you several reasons to feel satisfied and optimistic. At the same time, minor issues with your spouse could cause some emotional discomfort, so handle matters calmly. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm Remedy: Offer prasad at a temple dedicated to Goddess Durga to bring harmony and beauty into your love life.
Aquarius
You will feel energetic and active today, allowing you to complete tasks in much less time than usual. Stay within your budget to prevent unnecessary financial pressure. Someone you trust may not be fully open with you, but your communication skills will help you manage any emerging issues. Love will feel sincere and uplifting, bringing emotional satisfaction. Take up creative assignments, as they will bring better results and personal fulfilment. In your free time, you may relax by watching a web series on your phone. Your spouse is likely to make special efforts to keep you happy and comfortable. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm Remedy: Donate bronze items to strengthen the positive influence of Mercury and support financial growth.
Pisces
You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so avoid situations that could hurt your feelings. Financial concerns might keep you busy during the day, but there are strong chances of gains by evening. Misunderstandings with loved ones are likely to clear up, bringing warmth and harmony back into your relationships. Love will feel pure and heartfelt, giving you emotional comfort. Consider joining hands with energetic and ambitious individuals, as partnerships can bring progress. Your hidden talents will help you make the most of the day. Your partner may surprise you by expressing an intense and affectionate romantic side. Lucky Colour: Silver Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Remedy: Wear a bangle made of bronze or brass to support good health and overall well-being.