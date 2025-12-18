Horoscope Today, 12 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

5 /12

Leo

Your gentle and respectful attitude will draw appreciation from others, and you may receive kind words of praise. Financial gains are likely, helping you clear pending bills and old dues with ease. Make it a point to spend time addressing your children’s concerns, as your attention will make a difference. Romance will be in the air, encouraging you to plan something meaningful with your beloved. If work has been stressful in recent days, today promises improvement and satisfying progress. You may plan some personal time despite a busy schedule, but urgent professional matters could interrupt those plans. The day is set to revive warmth in your relationship, and you may rediscover your love for your spouse. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Take a square piece of copper, apply saffron on it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in a quiet place at sunrise. This is believed to bring happiness and unity within the family.