Horoscope Today, 12 November 2025: Zodiac Predictions with Lucky Colour & Auspicious Time

Aries
Let go of any lingering negativity and let kindness rule your day—hostility can impact your well-being. Your parents may express concern over your spending habits, possibly leading to friction. Avoid entrusting your finances to others. A surprise romantic development could uplift your spirits. Growing confidence will help you make strides in your ambitions. Spending time reading spiritual or motivational content can help ease troubles. Your spouse may receive a blessing from your parents, adding warmth to your married life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3.15 pm.
Taurus
Don’t expend energy on unnecessary arguments; they bring more loss than gain. Exercise caution with money matters to prevent any financial mishaps. You're likely to feel energetic and may take on a key role in social activities. Things will be smoother in your personal life, and recognition at work may come your way. Nostalgia could make you want to revisit childhood joys. Your partner will accept your vulnerabilities, resulting in deep contentment. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.
Gemini
Be cautious with outdoor activities as they could bring unnecessary stress. You’ll likely feel financially secure, bringing peace of mind. Watch out for those who might not have your best interests at heart—handle confrontations with dignity. Express love with thoughtful gestures. Networking will introduce you to inspiring personalities. Your natural charm will be your asset, and a delightful surprise awaits from your significant other. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Cancer
Physical activities and mindful practices like yoga will be especially rewarding. Financial stability is indicated, but avoid splurging unnecessarily. Be mindful of your words to maintain harmony. Love life deepens as you connect on an emotional level with your partner. Recreation and entertainment brighten the day, but pay attention to business matters if working. Remember: self-help is the best help. Expect a delightful day with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Leo
Sports or physical pursuits will boost your stamina today. Financial issues are likely to resolve in your favor. Enjoy lighthearted moments with family and friends; you’ll feel in control of personal affairs. Work may bring good news. Stay vigilant—don’t leave valuables unattended. Attend to any loved one’s health promptly, as it may impact your sense of fulfillment at home. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Virgo
Pleasure trips and socializing bring relaxation and joy. Don't lend money frivolously, and if you must, ensure you have clarity on repayment. Emotional risks could work out better than expected today. Reconnect with someone who loves you deeply. Sharpen your skills to enhance workplace performance. A surprise visit by a distant relative could take up your time. Any rifts with your spouse will dissolve in warm affection. Lucky Colour: Light Orange. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Libra
Today is filled with a sense of relaxation and joy. Unexpected expenses could add to your financial burden, so watch your spending. A loved one's behavior might trouble you—open communication can resolve it. A call from your special someone will bring a smile. Collaborating with others helps achieve your goals. Make room for self-care in your schedule—your partner’s affection shines especially bright. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm.
Scorpio
Engage in outdoor events or sports for entertainment and wellness. Your goal of saving money can see success today. A gift from abroad might delight you. Expect ups and downs in your love life. Team spirit will lead to desirable results at work, possibly placing you in a reputable position. Rejuvenate by enjoying nature. However, an outburst from your spouse over relationship issues may arise. Lucky Colour: Sea Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
If possible, avoid long journeys today—they may sap your energy. You’ll recognize the value of money and learn from excessive spending. Avoid any questionable dealings for your peace of mind. A sudden romantic mood shift might leave you uneasy. Set high goals for yourself, but don’t be discouraged by slow results. Expect a day full of laughter, though meddling by others could trouble your relationship. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.
Capricorn
Red wine may help those with blood pressure concerns (consume responsibly). An influx of money brings relief from old financial issues. Children might not meet your expectations today—encourage them rather than criticize. Forgiveness brings meaning to your romantic life. Stay current with technological changes. Travel may be both enjoyable and educational. Any sense of being under a cloud will lift, offering a sense of blessing today. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Occasional sorrow reminds you to cherish happiness. Your efforts toward saving money will pay off. A new relationship may blossom into something significant. Your partner's ill health might impact romance. At work, your performance will earn praise from colleagues and superiors. Solitude could appeal to you for reflection. A disagreement with your spouse over spending might arise. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Pisces
Avoid excessive travel to maintain your ease and calm. You have an intuitive grasp of others' needs but avoid overextending yourself financially. Visit friends who could use your support. Romance brings a joyful twist to your day. Professional and personal lives should be balanced—don’t mix business with pleasure. Volunteering will bring fulfillment and new perspectives. A loving surprise awaits from your partner. Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.