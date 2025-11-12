Horoscope Today, 12 November 2025: Zodiac Predictions with Lucky Colour & Auspicious Time

1 /12

Aries

Let go of any lingering negativity and let kindness rule your day—hostility can impact your well-being. Your parents may express concern over your spending habits, possibly leading to friction. Avoid entrusting your finances to others. A surprise romantic development could uplift your spirits. Growing confidence will help you make strides in your ambitions. Spending time reading spiritual or motivational content can help ease troubles. Your spouse may receive a blessing from your parents, adding warmth to your married life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3.15 pm.