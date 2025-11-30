Horoscope Today, 13 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

11 /12

Aquarius

Share your family concerns openly with your spouse and spend quality time together to rediscover and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. This harmony will naturally reflect on your children as well, filling the home with joy, peace and positive energy, and allowing greater warmth and ease in your interactions with each other. If you are looking for ways to earn some extra income, consider investing in safe and secure financial schemes. For some, a new addition to the family may bring moments of celebration and happiness. However, remain cautious today, as there is a possibility of misunderstandings that could strain friendships. If you are planning to take a day off, do not worry—things are likely to run smoothly in your absence, and any minor issues can be resolved easily upon your return. By the end of the day, you may wish to spend time with family members, but an argument with someone close could dampen your mood. Marital life may feel challenging today, requiring patience and understanding. Remedy: Eat your meals in a bronze plate to invite positivity and harmony into your love life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.