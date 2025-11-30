Horoscope Today, 13 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Keep your temper in check today. A small issue could turn into a major problem if you react in haste, and this may disturb peace at home. Wise people always control their anger before it harms them. Try to calm yourself before speaking or taking any decision. You are likely to gain financially through your children, which will bring you joy and satisfaction. Be cautious of people who make big promises but fail to deliver. It is better to rely on actions rather than words. Avoid using overly emotional or exaggerated expressions with your partner today. Focus your energy on achieving your professional goals, as this is a favourable time to make progress at work. Your creativity and enthusiasm will help you make the most of the day. After a phase of misunderstandings, the evening will bring warmth and affection from your spouse, restoring harmony in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: Practice Pranayama early in the morning every day to keep your body healthy and your mind refreshed.
Taurus
Heavy workload may cause stress and mental pressure today. However, financial dealings will keep you busy, and by the end of the day you are likely to manage your money wisely and save a good amount. This is a favourable time to discuss your new plans and projects with your parents and seek their support. You may also play a positive role in encouraging someone to succeed in matters of love. Friends will appreciate you for successfully completing a challenging task. Your quick response to problems will earn you recognition and respect. At the same time, the ill health of a child or an elderly family member may cause worry, and this stress could affect harmony in your married life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:45 pm Remedy: Wear a seven mukhi Rudraksha to maintain good health and protect yourself from illnesses.
Gemini
You are likely to receive good news today, which will lift your spirits. Those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may suddenly find a source of income. This financial relief can solve several ongoing problems at once. Support and affection from your sister or a sister-like figure will motivate you. However, avoid losing your temper over minor issues, as it may harm your own interests. Even if your partner is away, you may strongly feel their presence and emotional connection. Dedicated professionals may receive promotions or financial rewards for their hard work. Elderly people of this zodiac sign may use their free time to reconnect with old friends, bringing back pleasant memories. Your spouse will express appreciation for you today, acknowledge your good qualities, and shower you with love once again. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity every day to maintain peace and harmony in your family life.
Cancer
Guidance from a spiritually inclined person will bring peace and comfort to your mind today. You may feel mentally stronger and more balanced after meaningful advice or interaction. Your financial position will remain stable. However, avoid unnecessary expenses and think carefully before spending on non essential items. Differences of opinion may arise within the family, but instead of reacting, try to understand and learn from their experience. Personal guidance or heartfelt conversations will strengthen your relationships. Your boss will be in a cheerful mood, which will create a positive and lively atmosphere at the workplace. People of this zodiac sign are naturally interesting and adaptable. While you enjoy spending time with friends, you also value moments of solitude. Despite a busy routine, you will manage to carve out some personal time for yourself. Your spouse will be energetic, loving and supportive today, adding warmth to your day. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" to attract positive energy and inner strength.
Leo
Backing from influential people will strengthen your confidence and lift your morale today. Property related investments, especially those connected to your residence, are likely to bring gains in the future. Your partner will remain supportive and willing to help. However, you may find it hard to make your spouse fully understand your point of view. Clear communication will be important to avoid confusion. Businesspersons may witness sudden and unexpected profits, making it a rewarding day financially. You will not be overly concerned about what others think of you. Instead, you may prefer to spend your free time alone and enjoy some peaceful moments. There is a possibility of a minor argument with your spouse if you forget to share something important. Being open and transparent will help maintain harmony. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm Remedy: Taking a small amount of honey daily is believed to bring sweetness and harmony into your love life.
Virgo
Leisure trips and social gatherings will help you unwind and stay cheerful today. The positive atmosphere around you will keep your mood light and pleasant. Be cautious in financial matters. Avoid lending money without careful thought, as it may lead to complications later. On the brighter side, love and companionship will grow stronger. You may receive gifts or a pleasant surprise from your beloved, making the day exciting. It is a favourable day for retailers and wholesalers, with good chances of steady business gains. You will also have enough time to spend with your spouse. Your partner will feel deeply touched by the affection and attention you shower, and you may witness an intensely romantic side of them. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Having curd in a silver vessel is believed to strengthen financial stability and attract prosperity.
Libra
Today, your health is likely to remain stable and energetic, allowing you to spend quality time playing or engaging in activities with friends. You may come across someone with ambitious ideas that capture your interest, but it is advisable to carefully verify their credibility before making any financial commitments. Pending household responsibilities may keep you occupied for a while, and you could also receive a pleasant compliment that lifts your mood. At the workplace, natives of this zodiac sign should avoid speaking more than necessary, as careless words could adversely affect their professional image. Businesspersons may face losses stemming from past investments, so caution is advised. Networking will prove beneficial today, especially by connecting with influential people. On the personal front, you will find ample opportunities to enjoy the warmth and happiness of married life. Remedy: Maintain cleanliness and take a daily bath to help improve your financial prospects. Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Friends may introduce you to someone special who is likely to leave a lasting impact on your thoughts and outlook. Today, you may realise that wise investments often prove rewarding, as returns from a past investment could turn out to be profitable. Love, companionship and emotional bonding are set to grow stronger. By understanding your partner’s feelings clearly, you will be better able to offer meaningful emotional support to your spouse. Fresh ideas will be productive and worth pursuing. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this could disturb harmony at home. Meanwhile, your spouse’s health may be a cause of concern and require attention. Remedy: Gift a marble-based item, curio or souvenir to your romantic partner to enhance mutual understanding and fulfilment in your love life. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Today, you are likely to be enveloped in a strong sense of hope and optimism. Avoid overspending in an attempt to impress others, as unnecessary expenses may strain your finances. It will be a joyful day on the personal front, with your spouse making special efforts to bring happiness and warmth into your life. Love surrounds you—everything may seem brighter and more positive than usual. Those engaged in creative professions may encounter certain challenges today, helping you realise the importance of stability and discipline that regular work offers. You will have some free time at your disposal, which can be put to good use through meditation. This will help you stay mentally calm and balanced. Overall, the day promises to be a pleasant and memorable one with your spouse. Remedy: Sleep on floor mats to help maintain financial stability. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Engage your mind by reading something interesting or intellectually stimulating today. At the workplace, be cautious, as a colleague may try to take advantage or misplace one of your valuable belongings—keep your items secure. Avoid any involvement in shady or unethical dealings, as staying on the right path is essential for your mental peace. You may experience the warmth and pleasure of love today, though minor issues with servants, colleagues or co-workers cannot be ruled out. If you are travelling, take extra care of your luggage to avoid inconvenience. On the personal front, the evening has the potential to turn into one of the most memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping and serving differently abled or physically challenged persons, as this will support strong financial growth. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
Aquarius
Share your family concerns openly with your spouse and spend quality time together to rediscover and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. This harmony will naturally reflect on your children as well, filling the home with joy, peace and positive energy, and allowing greater warmth and ease in your interactions with each other. If you are looking for ways to earn some extra income, consider investing in safe and secure financial schemes. For some, a new addition to the family may bring moments of celebration and happiness. However, remain cautious today, as there is a possibility of misunderstandings that could strain friendships. If you are planning to take a day off, do not worry—things are likely to run smoothly in your absence, and any minor issues can be resolved easily upon your return. By the end of the day, you may wish to spend time with family members, but an argument with someone close could dampen your mood. Marital life may feel challenging today, requiring patience and understanding. Remedy: Eat your meals in a bronze plate to invite positivity and harmony into your love life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Pressure from seniors at the workplace and discord at home may cause stress today, affecting your focus and efficiency at work. Begin the day by seeking the blessings of elders before stepping out, as this is likely to bring positive results. Make time to be with children, guide them with good values, and help them understand their responsibilities. In matters of love, there is a chance of being misunderstood, so communicate carefully. It is not an ideal day to invite your boss or seniors to your home. Avoid associating with people who could harm your reputation. An old issue may resurface with your spouse—perhaps over a forgotten birthday or a similar matter—leading to an argument. However, with patience and understanding, things are likely to settle by the end of the day. Remedy: Roast 1.25 kg of wheat flour, mix it with powdered jaggery, and feed it to ants to support growth and stability in your professional life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.