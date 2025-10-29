Horoscope Today, 13 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

10 /12

Capricorn

A day of pure pleasure and enjoyment awaits you as you set out to embrace life to the fullest. However, if you are travelling, remain especially vigilant about your belongings, as there is a risk of theft. Keep your purse and valuables secure at all times. You may feel unsettled by the behaviour of a family member. Open and calm communication will be essential to resolve the issue and restore harmony. Emotionally, you will be in a romantic frame of mind, with several opportunities for expressing love and affection. Professionally, there is a strong possibility of receiving good news at work, which will lift your spirits. Any volunteering or selfless service you undertake today will benefit not only those you help but also enhance your own sense of self-worth and positivity. On the personal front, you and your spouse may receive some delightful news that brings happiness to your household. Remedy: Creating obstacles in auspicious events such as marriages is believed to weaken Venus. To maintain financial stability and security, refrain from such actions. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.