Horoscope Today, 13 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your sense of humour will work like medicine today and help you feel better. Avoid making any financial investment without taking proper advice. Spending time shopping with your wife will be enjoyable and will strengthen mutual understanding. A pleasure trip is likely, which will refresh your energy and passion. Stay away from daydreaming and do not depend on others to complete your work. You may guide your children on managing time wisely and using it in a productive way. Your spouse will make you feel that heaven truly exists on earth today. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Keep a copper coin in your pocket to bring positive growth in your professional life.
Taurus
Keep your impulsive and stubborn behaviour under check today, especially at social gatherings, as it may spoil the mood. You are likely to gain benefits with the support of your brother or sister. You may not agree with everything your family members say, but it will be wise to learn from their experience. Disappointment in love will not weaken your confidence. Lectures or seminars you attend today can give you fresh ideas for growth. Be careful with spending while shopping. Due to stress, you may end up arguing with your spouse without any real reason. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Drinking stored water from an orange-coloured glass bottle will help improve harmony in your relationship.
Gemini
Avoid eating exposed food today, as it may affect your health. Businessmen heading out for work should keep their money in a secure place, as there are chances of theft. A better understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. Your beloved will make special efforts to keep you cheerful. At the workplace, your approach and quality of work are likely to improve. Be mindful of spending too much time scrolling on your phone, as you may later regret wasting valuable hours. The day will also give you a chance to relive some beautiful and romantic moments with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Use raw turmeric roots, saffron, yellow sandalwood, and yellow grams regularly to strengthen your health.
Cancer
Maintain your calm today, as losing your poise may land you in unnecessary trouble. Control your anger, as it is nothing but a moment of short-lived madness. Your creative ideas can help you earn some extra income if used wisely. A better understanding with your spouse will bring happiness, peace, and prosperity at home, and your bond of love will remain strong. Be quick and positive while responding to new business ideas, as they are likely to work in your favour. Turn these ideas into reality through hard work, which is essential to keep your business moving forward. Staying cool will help you regain interest in your work. During a walk in the park, you may unexpectedly meet someone from your past with whom you once had differences. If you have been longing for affection from your spouse, the day will fulfil that desire. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Eating food with higher liquid content will help improve your overall health.
Leo
Take complete rest today to restore your energy, as a weak body can affect the mind. You need to recognise your true potential because the issue is not lack of strength, but lack of willpower. Married natives are likely to receive financial gains from the in-laws’ side. Spend a calm and peaceful day with family members. If people approach you with their problems, it is better to ignore them and not let unnecessary matters disturb your peace of mind. Work pressure may create mental stress and restlessness, so try to relax in the later part of the day. The day is suitable for recreation and entertainment, but those at work should examine business dealings carefully. You may feel upset due to lack of time for family or friends, and this feeling may persist today as well. Some discomfort or tension with your spouse is also possible. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to strengthen love and harmony in your relationship.
Virgo
Your resilience and fearless attitude will sharpen your mental strength today. Keep this pace steady, as it will help you stay in control even in challenging situations. Business profits are likely and may bring smiles to the faces of traders and businessmen. Some friends may disappoint you when you need support the most, so rely more on your own judgement. Be natural and genuine in your looks and behaviour while spending time with your lover. The day will be busy and highly social. People may seek your advice and readily agree with your views. Take some time to understand yourself better. If you feel lost in the crowd, step back, spend time alone, and reflect on your personality. Your spouse will be in a cheerful mood, and a pleasant surprise may come your way. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:45 pm Remedy: Switch on a white zero-watt bulb in the northwest direction to maintain harmony and balance in the family.
Libra
Recovery from a physical ailment is indicated, bringing gradual relief. Those tempted to evade taxes should exercise caution, as such actions could invite serious consequences today. It is advisable to stay compliant and avoid unnecessary risks. Spending a calm and quiet day with family will be beneficial. If others approach you with their problems, it may be wise to maintain emotional distance and not allow their concerns to disturb your peace of mind. Remain alert, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. Progress at work may be slower than expected, leading to minor तनाव and frustration. In communication, remain authentic—pretence or affectation will not serve your interests. On the personal front, your spouse may display a somewhat self-centred attitude, requiring patience and understanding. Remedy: To promote harmony and avoid misunderstandings in your love life, feed jaggery and roti to brown or reddish-hued cows. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
The blessings of a saintly or spiritually inclined person will bring you inner peace and mental clarity. However, those who have made recent investments may face some financial setbacks today and should proceed with caution. This is an opportune time to take your parents into confidence regarding new projects or future plans, as their support will prove valuable. Emotionally, you may feel a sense of emptiness or longing, missing someone’s company despite outward smiles and laughter. Professionally, the day is favourable for negotiating with new clients and building fresh associations. Those living away from home may prefer to spend their free time in a park or a quiet place in the evening after completing daily responsibilities. You may notice someone showing unusual interest in your spouse, which could cause momentary discomfort. However, by the end of the day, you will realise there is no cause for concern. Remedy: Donating bronze is believed to strengthen the positive influence of Mercury and support financial growth. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
You are likely to recover from a prolonged illness, bringing renewed energy and relief. However, it would be wise to keep your distance from selfish or short-tempered individuals, as their behaviour could cause unnecessary stress and potentially aggravate your health. Exercise caution in financial matters and avoid getting involved in questionable or dubious deals. Relatives from distant places may get in touch with you today, bringing updates or reconnecting after a long time. Romance will colour most of your day, though an old issue could spark a minor argument with your beloved later in the evening. On the professional front, you will be well placed to finalise major land-related deals and coordinate multiple people for entertainment or creative projects. Your creativity and enthusiasm will remain high, turning the day into a productive and rewarding one. Emotionally, you will be able to let go of past disappointments in your married life and fully appreciate the happiness of the present moment. Remedy: For strong financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Capricorn
A day of pure pleasure and enjoyment awaits you as you set out to embrace life to the fullest. However, if you are travelling, remain especially vigilant about your belongings, as there is a risk of theft. Keep your purse and valuables secure at all times. You may feel unsettled by the behaviour of a family member. Open and calm communication will be essential to resolve the issue and restore harmony. Emotionally, you will be in a romantic frame of mind, with several opportunities for expressing love and affection. Professionally, there is a strong possibility of receiving good news at work, which will lift your spirits. Any volunteering or selfless service you undertake today will benefit not only those you help but also enhance your own sense of self-worth and positivity. On the personal front, you and your spouse may receive some delightful news that brings happiness to your household. Remedy: Creating obstacles in auspicious events such as marriages is believed to weaken Venus. To maintain financial stability and security, refrain from such actions. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3.20 pm to 4.20 pm.
Aquarius
Work pressure combined with discord at home may cause some stress today, requiring patience and composure. However, you are likely to gain benefits through the support or assistance of your brother or sister. This is an ideal day to attract positive attention effortlessly, without having to make any special effort. Your beloved will go out of their way to keep you happy, strengthening emotional bonds. The knowledge and insights you gain today will give you an advantage while dealing with peers and professional counterparts. You will also find time to socialise and follow up on activities you enjoy the most, making the day feel balanced and fulfilling. On the personal front, life will feel especially joyful as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and approaches you with warmth and affection. Remedy: Serving and helping people affected by leprosy, as well as caring for those with hearing or speech impairments, is believed to support and maintain good health. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Engage in activities that are both exciting and relaxing, as they will help you maintain balance and positivity. Financial gains are indicated from multiple sources, strengthening your monetary position. Set aside unnecessary worries and focus on improving your standing at home as well as among friends. Nurture your love life with care and attention, treating it as something precious. This is a favourable day, offering strong opportunities to move closer to your goals. IT professionals, in particular, may receive communication or opportunities from abroad. While the day may bring a mix of pleasant and unsettling events—leaving you momentarily confused or fatigued—the overall outcome remains positive. On the personal front, you are likely to experience one of the best days of your married life, marked by warmth and emotional fulfilment. Remedy: Offering two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or placing them near a Peepal tree is believed to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Pearl White. Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.