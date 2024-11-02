Horoscope Today, 14 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

12 /12

Pisces

Your health issue may be a source of unhappiness today, so try to address it at the earliest to restore harmony and cheer within the family. An improvement in finances will make it easier for you to go ahead with some important purchases. Be mindful of your behaviour, especially with your spouse—being unpredictable or harsh could disturb the peace at home. You may strongly feel the presence or memories of a close friend even in their absence. Children are likely to spend most of the day engaged in sports, and parents should keep an eye on them to prevent any injuries. The day also brings an opportunity for heartfelt and intimate communication, allowing you and your partner to express your feelings openly. While weekend demands from family members may feel a bit frustrating, it is in your best interest to stay calm and avoid anger. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to support good health. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.