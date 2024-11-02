Horoscope Today, 14 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Begin your morning with yoga and meditation. This simple routine will help you stay positive and energetic throughout the day. If you are planning to travel, remain alert and keep a close watch on your belongings, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft. Give priority to the needs of your family members, as they may seek your attention and support today. Love will blossom and you and your partner are likely to share warm and memorable moments together. Travel plans may prove fruitful, though expenses could rise. Enjoying good food and spending quality time with your loved one will add charm to your day. Listening to your favourite music can refresh your mood even more than a cup of tea. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: To boost your income prospects, install a Chandra Yantra in your home temple and offer regular prayers.
Taurus
You may focus on sports or physical activities today to boost your stamina and stay fit. Investments related to property or your home are likely to bring gains. This is also a good time to think about renovation or home improvement plans. Be sensitive to the emotions of your beloved and try to understand their feelings. You might spend a large part of the day resting or sleeping at home, but by evening you will realise how valuable time truly is. Your spouse will be energetic and affectionate, adding warmth to your relationship. You may also dedicate time to grooming or self care, such as a new hairstyle or a spa session, which will leave you feeling refreshed and confident. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Use pure honey generously in your daily routine to strengthen harmony and happiness in family life.
Gemini
Your health will remain sound and you will feel active throughout the day. Those running small businesses may receive useful advice from close associates or family members, which could bring financial benefits. It will be a day when you enjoy attention from others, though you may find it difficult to choose between several opportunities coming your way. Love will take centre stage today and you may truly understand how deep and limitless it can be. While keeping pace with your responsibilities is important, make sure you also spend quality time with your family. Your spouse may surprise you with a thoughtful and beautiful gesture. You can also make the day special by bringing your parents’ favourite dish from outside, which will lift their spirits and create a warm atmosphere at home. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Remedy: Recite Shri Suktam regularly, especially on Fridays, to strengthen and enrich your love life.
Cancer
Stay away from confusion and negative thoughts to keep your mind clear and focused. An inflow of money today may ease several financial concerns and bring relief. You are likely to remain in the spotlight, with many options and plans before you, which could make it hard to decide what to pursue first. A close friend may offer emotional support and wipe away your worries. Shopping or other engagements will keep you occupied for most of the day. The love and care of your spouse will help you forget past struggles and fill your heart with happiness. Remember, clear thinking and the right company will guide you towards a better path in life. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava regularly to maintain good health and inner strength.
Leo
The day promises joy and enjoyment as you try to make the most of life. However, avoid lending money to anyone. If it becomes unavoidable, ensure there is a clear written agreement about the repayment period. Your spouse may go out of the way to make you happy, filling the day with warmth and comfort. You could also be mesmerised by a beautiful natural scene that refreshes your mind. A pleasure trip, if planned, is likely to be satisfying and memorable. You may even realise that your married life feels more beautiful than ever before. Ignore comments from people who do not hold value in your life and focus on what truly matters. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Use pleasant fragrances or perfumes regularly to enhance your charm and overall personality.
Virgo
Blessings from a spiritual or saintly person may bring you mental peace and inner strength today. Your financial position is likely to improve. Money that you had earlier lent to someone may finally be returned, helping you clear pending expenses and ease monetary pressure. Spend some calm and meaningful time with family members to strengthen bonds. However, your partner’s unpredictable behaviour might leave you slightly disturbed. Taking part in voluntary or charitable activities will not only benefit others but also boost your self confidence and help you see yourself in a more positive light. You may remain concerned about your spouse’s health, which could cause some stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Remedy: Light a lamp in front of the Tulsi plant in the evening to strengthen harmony and love in your relationship.
Libra
Avoid raising your voice, as it could take a toll on your health. Those who have borrowed money may be compelled to repay it today, which could put some strain on your finances. Despite this, the day brings happiness, as your spouse makes special efforts to please you. You will radiate warmth and affection, spreading positivity around you. However, news from your in-laws’ side may cause some sadness and leave you lost in thought for a while. On the brighter side, your partner’s romantic side will be at its peak, making the relationship feel deeply fulfilling. It’s also a good day to sharpen your photography skills—you’ll cherish the moments you capture today. Remedy: Refrain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food to support a healthier lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.
Scorpio
Let go of your stubborn attitude for the sake of a happier life—it only wastes time and energy. New income opportunities may emerge through people you already know. Spending time in social activities with your family will keep everyone relaxed and in a cheerful mood. Love blossoms today, reminding you of the beauty you’ve created in your relationship. You’ll also have ample time for yourself, which you can use to pursue personal interests, read a book, or enjoy your favourite music. If you believe married life is only about compromises, today will show you that it is, in fact, one of the best things to have happened to you. Catching up with friends is a pleasant way to unwind, but avoid excessive phone conversations, as they could lead to a headache. Remedy: Grow and nurture white flower-bearing plants at home to attract good health and positive energy. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Sagittarius
Your strong confidence and a relatively light work schedule will give you ample time to relax today. An improvement in your financial situation is likely. A visit to a religious place or to a relative may also be on the cards. Be mindful and considerate in your behaviour with your sweetheart. Some long-pending issues need resolution, and you already know that the first step matters—think positively and begin making sincere efforts today. Relatives could become a source of disagreement between you and your spouse, as spending more time with family than usual can sometimes lead to friction. Make a conscious effort to stay calm and avoid unnecessary arguments. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, gift red flowers to your girlfriend or boyfriend. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Capricorn
Children will lift your spirits and bring warmth to your evening. Plan a pleasant dinner to bid goodbye to a dull and hectic day—their company will help you feel refreshed and re-energised. Today may also make you realise the true importance of money, as you could face a situation where funds are needed but not readily available. You’ll be brimming with energy, making it a good day to organise a gathering or host a party for friends and loved ones. Your love life may take a new turn, with your partner possibly discussing the idea of marriage. Take time to consider every aspect carefully before making any decision. To make the most of your free time, you may visit a park, but be cautious—an unexpected argument with a stranger could disturb your mood. On the domestic front, a good dinner followed by restful sleep is indicated. You’ll feel calm at heart, helping you maintain a harmonious and pleasant atmosphere at home. Remedy: Place a conch shell in the pooja ghar or altar and worship it daily to strengthen your financial prospects. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
Your charming behaviour is likely to draw attention today. Although money may flow out easily, your good fortune will ensure that finances continue to move steadily. Friends and your spouse will bring you comfort and happiness, lifting what might otherwise feel like a slow or uneventful day. Love knows no limits, and while you may have heard this many times before, today you will truly experience its depth. If you live away from home due to work or studies, make good use of your free time by speaking with family members—you may find the conversation turning emotional. Marriage will feel like a true blessing today, and you’ll get a deeper sense of its value. While sharing your experiences, avoid the temptation to exaggerate, as honesty will serve you better. Remedy: Donate black-and-white clothes to a sadhu to make the day more positive and fulfilling. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 2.45 pm to 3.45 pm.
Pisces
Your health issue may be a source of unhappiness today, so try to address it at the earliest to restore harmony and cheer within the family. An improvement in finances will make it easier for you to go ahead with some important purchases. Be mindful of your behaviour, especially with your spouse—being unpredictable or harsh could disturb the peace at home. You may strongly feel the presence or memories of a close friend even in their absence. Children are likely to spend most of the day engaged in sports, and parents should keep an eye on them to prevent any injuries. The day also brings an opportunity for heartfelt and intimate communication, allowing you and your partner to express your feelings openly. While weekend demands from family members may feel a bit frustrating, it is in your best interest to stay calm and avoid anger. Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to support good health. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.