Horoscope Today, 14 November: Friday’s Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your energetic spirit will shine, attracting support from those around you. Hard work gets recognized, possibly resulting in financial rewards. Relationships may feel tense—listen patiently to your partner to strengthen understanding. Address workplace opposition with discretion and courage. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.
Taurus
You’ll find happiness through the support of friends and family. Commitment and diligence could yield financial benefits. Loved ones appreciate your efforts. In relationships, approach your partner with empathy if disagreements arise. Seek legal advice if needed and plan something fun with your spouse for a fresh spark. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
Gemini
Opt for a healthy diet and avoid excesses. Financially, stuck payments may finally come through. Nurture family bonds; your attention will mean a lot. Conversations with your partner may be challenging—try to listen without frustration. The day is high-energy and social, but avoid impulsive decisions. Lucky Colour: Golden. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Cancer
Simple joys, especially time spent with children, will bring healing and happiness. Ensure investments are thoughtfully considered. An unexpected piece of good news could lift family spirits. Balance work and personal promises, as failing to do so may upset your loved ones. The day holds both positive and confusing events; communicate openly if your partner is busy. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Leo
A positive, optimistic outlook opens doors. Mind your spending and tackle family responsibilities thoughtfully. Romance is promising—keep alert during important conversations, as valuable advice may come your way. Focus on what truly matters. Marital issues are best handled with calm discussion. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
Virgo
Playing with kids can be surprisingly therapeutic. Wise financial moves will pay off if you invest carefully. Unexpected good news could brighten your home. Failure to meet a promise might make your partner grumpy, so communicate honestly. Despite a heavy workload, efficiency is within reach. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Libra
Time with lighthearted relatives eases stress and offers much-needed cheer. Social fun may lead to some big expenses, but finances remain steady. Parenting or relationship challenges should be met with affection. New romantic prospects trend positively. Make time for heartfelt discussions with loved ones. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.
Scorpio
Spending meaningful time with children helps manage stress. Improved finances lighten old burdens. Enjoy an evening out with friends for a mental boost. A sudden romantic interest may catch you off guard. Be mindful at work to protect your professional reputation. Reconnect with friends for positive memories. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
Harness your natural confidence and intelligence for progress. Track your spending closely now to avoid troubles later. Get involved in family matters and share in their joy and struggles. Control emotional impulses in your love life. Tackle new projects after careful thought. Avoid conflicts at home by giving your partner space. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Capricorn
Stress and worry could drain your energy, so let go of needless concerns. Keep valuables safe, especially at work. Seize the opportunity for a social outing—even if love feels distant, fun and satisfaction can be found elsewhere. Investments could be fruitful despite possible disagreements with partners. Communicate before making plans with your spouse to avoid misunderstandings. Lucky Colour: Silver. Auspicious Time: 12.45 pm to 1.45 pm.
Aquarius
Invest time in self-improvement for greater confidence and health. Financial gains are possible if you trust in yourself and seek collaborations. Social activities will be enjoyable—guard your secrets, but welcome inspiration from beauty. Opportunities await if you stay proactive. Family bonds are strengthened by surprises and affection. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Pisces
Stay attentive to health matters. Saving today will help you through future challenges. Get your parents’ thoughts about new projects—they’ll be supportive. Romantic plans might disappoint, but support from loved ones buoys your spirits. Present yourself kindly to everyone and stay calm if helper issues arise at home. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.