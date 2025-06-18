Horoscope Today, 15 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Avoid self-medication today, as it may increase the risk of drug dependency. A sudden rise in expenses can disturb your peace of mind, so try to control unnecessary spending. Support from family members will help you manage your needs. You will strongly feel that love can fill many gaps in life. Investments made today are likely to bring good returns, though you may face some resistance from partners. Traveling may not give favorable results today. Married life looks pleasant, and your spouse will make you feel that marriages are truly made in heaven. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food to see noticeable improvement in health.
Taurus
Those stepping out for fun and enjoyment will have a joyful time today. An old friend may give you useful advice on increasing business profits. If you follow it seriously, luck is likely to favor you. Spending quality time with children will be important and emotionally rewarding. The day becomes exciting as you receive a call from your beloved. Business partners remain supportive, helping you complete pending tasks smoothly. However, your partner may feel upset as you fail to give them the time they expect, and their frustration will be clearly visible. Married life will feel especially beautiful, perhaps better than ever before. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Remove clutter like old clothes, newspapers, and scrap items from your home to bring happiness and harmony to the family.
Gemini
Friends may introduce you to someone special today who will strongly influence your thoughts and ideas. It is a good day to place extra money in safe investments that can give steady returns in the future. Domestic life will remain calm and pleasant. Your lover may expect something from you, but your inability to fulfill their wish could leave them upset. After a challenging phase, the day may end on a positive note at work with a pleasant surprise. Avoid excessive use of TV or mobile phones, as it may lead to wasted time. A meaningful conversation with your partner will help you realize how deep your love for each other truly is. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home to improve your financial situation.
Cancer
Be extra careful while working at home, as careless use of household utilities may lead to problems. Long-term investment in stocks and mutual funds can bring good returns. Some people may buy jewellery or a home appliance today. Your beloved may appear slightly irritated, which could add to your mental pressure. Joining short-term courses will help you learn new technologies and upgrade your skills. You may feel the need to spend some time alone, away from everyone, and this will actually prove helpful. An old issue may resurface during a light-hearted conversation with your partner and could turn into an argument if not handled calmly. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Remedy: Sit under moonlight for 15 to 20 minutes to improve overall health.
Leo
This may not be a favorable day for expectant mothers, so extra care is needed, especially while walking. It is important to save money and spend wisely, or you may regret it later. Home repair work or social gatherings could keep you occupied. Avoid using emotional pressure or blackmail in your relationship, as it can create tension. Even with a heavy workload, you will remain energetic at the workplace and may complete all tasks ahead of schedule. Spending time at a park or shopping mall with younger family members will bring some relief. However, rising expenses could affect your relationship with your life partner, so handle money matters carefully. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Offer two or three lemons to Lord Shiva or place them near a Peepal tree to improve health.
Virgo
Outdoor activities will prove beneficial for your health today. Living in an overly guarded and restrictive way, with constant concern about security, can slow down both physical and mental growth and may also increase nervousness. Investment in real estate is likely to bring good returns. Do not ignore family responsibilities, as they need your attention. The day looks excellent for your love life, bringing closeness and emotional warmth. New ideas that come to mind can be productive and useful. Married people with children may hear complaints about not giving enough time to the family. Rain brings a romantic mood, and you will feel the same joy and closeness with your life partner throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Maroon Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: Feed reddish-brown ants with sweet items like khand or mishri to maintain harmony and happiness in family life.
Libra
Memories from childhood may keep you occupied today, but dwelling too much on the past could create unnecessary mental stress. A major reason for this anxiety may be the feeling that you have lost the ability to be carefree at times. Those who invested money on the advice of an unknown person may see positive returns today. You can get things done your way by using your charm and intelligence wisely. You will feel emotionally connected with your partner and completely in tune with their feelings, which clearly reflects love. People linked to art and theatre may come across fresh opportunities to showcase their creativity. Some natives may plan to spend quality time with family after being blamed for neglect, but sudden important work may spoil the plan. Married life, however, is likely to take a pleasant and positive turn. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Fix copper rivets on the four legs of your bed to help maintain good health.
Scorpio
The day may bring tension and differences of opinion, leaving you irritated and uneasy. Those who have been spending money carelessly will now realize the importance of saving, as a sudden financial need may arise during a tight phase. Certain changes at home can make you emotional, but you will manage to express your feelings clearly to those who matter most. Your love life may take a new direction, as your partner could talk about the possibility of marriage. Take time to think through every aspect before making a decision. Stay focused on your goals and work silently without revealing your plans until you succeed. Avoid repeating things that no longer hold value, as it will only waste your time. By the end of the day, you will clearly understand how important you are to your life partner. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious Time: 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm Remedy: Add a few drops of Gangajal to your bathing water to help improve income.
Sagittarius
You will feel energetic today and whatever you take up can be completed in much less time than usual. Go through investment plans carefully before committing, as not every offer may be suitable. Social functions may give you a chance to meet influential people and expand your network. You may plan an outing with your lover, but sudden work commitments could force you to cancel it, leading to a heated argument. Businesspersons are likely to have a good day, and an unexpected business trip may bring positive results. Friends may visit your home and spend time with you. During this period, avoid alcohol, cigarettes, or any harmful substances. Married life looks pleasant, as your spouse will show a caring and gentle side today. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 6:30 am to 8:00 am Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to improve financial inflow.
Capricorn
You may finally get relief from a long-standing illness, which will bring mental comfort. Conservative investments can help you earn good money today. A new relationship may begin and it is likely to be long-lasting and beneficial. Your beloved may find it hard to cope with your unpredictable behavior, so try to stay calm. Interaction with experienced and influential people will give you useful ideas and future plans. Despite a busy schedule, you will spend time with your children, and this will make you realize how much you have been missing in life. However, concern over your spouse’s declining health may cause some stress. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Offer prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples to strengthen your love bond.
Aquarius
Your impulsive behavior may harm your relationship with your wife, so think carefully about the consequences before taking any hasty step. If possible, take a short break or change your surroundings to improve your mood. To maintain a stable lifestyle, you need to stay alert about financial matters today. It is a good time to take part in activities involving youngsters, as they will bring positive energy. Express your love by placing flowers at your window. You may feel disappointed as the recognition or rewards you were expecting get delayed. In your free time, reading a book can help you relax, though family members may still disturb your peace of mind. Married life, however, is likely to touch its peak today. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Feed young girls below the age of nine to maintain good health.
Pisces
Your strong intellectual ability will help you overcome current limitations, and positive thinking will play a key role in dealing with challenges. There is a chance of a money-related argument with your spouse, as they may question your unnecessary expenses and lavish lifestyle. It is a good day to reconnect and communicate with people you do not meet often. Love and romance will keep you cheerful and emotionally satisfied. Work matters look smooth, and your mood is likely to remain positive throughout the day. This is a time for careful decisions, where logic should guide you more than emotions. A meaningful conversation with your partner will help you realize how deep your love for each other truly is. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Remedy: Arrange clean drinking water for thirsty birds to improve your overall condition and bring positive energy.