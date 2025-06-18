Horoscope Today, 15 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

8 /12

Scorpio

The day may bring tension and differences of opinion, leaving you irritated and uneasy. Those who have been spending money carelessly will now realize the importance of saving, as a sudden financial need may arise during a tight phase. Certain changes at home can make you emotional, but you will manage to express your feelings clearly to those who matter most. Your love life may take a new direction, as your partner could talk about the possibility of marriage. Take time to think through every aspect before making a decision. Stay focused on your goals and work silently without revealing your plans until you succeed. Avoid repeating things that no longer hold value, as it will only waste your time. By the end of the day, you will clearly understand how important you are to your life partner. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious Time: 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm Remedy: Add a few drops of Gangajal to your bathing water to help improve income.