Aries: Workplace pressure from seniors and tensions at home might cause some stress, which could affect your focus. However, your creative abilities can bring great rewards if channeled productively. Spend a peaceful day with your family, and if others bring their problems to you, try to remain unbothered and maintain your calm. Avoid any negative behavior and be mindful of how you treat others. While keeping pace with life is important, remember the value of family and make time for them. Concerns about your spouse's health might cause some worry today, but the bright morning sun will bring you energy and positivity. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by sharing water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Practicing meditation and yoga today will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. Be cautious at work or in business, as any carelessness could lead to financial losses. It's a great day to naturally draw attention from others with little effort. Despite some challenges, your love life will be strong, and you'll succeed in keeping your partner happy. You might have a lot of free time, so feel free to relax and indulge in your favorite shows or movies. Your spouse will stand by you in a crucial matter today, offering invaluable support. Let your imagination run free—daydreaming can be productive if it leads to creative ideas, which you may find time to explore today. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by donating white dhotis with black borders to saints.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Gemini: Avoid feeling down or discouraged today. Financial concerns will ease as your parents offer their support. Friends and family will occupy much of your time, bringing warmth and connection. In your love life, the bond goes beyond the physical, and you may feel deeply connected on a soul level. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time for yourself, and this could lead to engaging in something creative during your free moments. Today, you might experience why people say marriages are made in heaven. Remember not to push yourself beyond your limits, as overexertion could be harmful. Remedy: Perform an abhishek with panchamrit on Lord Shiva to enhance your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your hard work, combined with the timely support of your family, will lead to the results you desire. Keep up the effort to sustain this momentum. Financially, investments made in the past will bring positive returns today. You’ll effortlessly draw attention from others, making it a favorable day for social interactions. A sudden romantic encounter is likely to surprise you. You may also enjoy quality time with your siblings, perhaps watching a movie or match at home, which will strengthen your bond. Hugs have great health benefits, and you’ll receive plenty from your spouse today. If you feel like the day slips by, consider planning more productively to make the most of your time. Remedy: For improved mental stability, wear a silver bangle or chain.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Leo: Spending quality time with your children can help you relieve stress, as their energy has a unique healing power. Children are among the most spiritually and emotionally enriching beings, and their presence will leave you feeling refreshed. Today, you may even gain financial benefits through your children, which will bring you great joy. Avoid engaging in any questionable or unethical activities, as it’s essential for your peace of mind. Emotional disturbances may arise, and though you might plan to spend time with family in the evening, a disagreement with a loved one could affect your mood. Additionally, your spouse may feel hurt upon learning something from your past. If attending a wedding today, be cautious with alcohol, as it could have serious consequences. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by gifting them yellow clothing or fabric.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Virgo: Don’t let health concerns weigh on your mind—keeping a positive attitude is a powerful defense against illness. With the right mindset, you can overcome any negativity. Keep your financial plans and future goals private for now. Your parents' health will improve, and they’ll express their affection toward you. However, your partner may seem a bit irritable, which could create some stress. You’ll fulfill commitments to those who rely on you for support. If you’ve made plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a less-than-pleasant reaction. Maintaining simplicity in life is key, and your down-to-earth nature will help you achieve that. Keep this in mind to improve your overall well-being. Remedy: Feed jaggery and gram to monkeys for better health.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.

Libra: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid a high-calorie diet to maintain your health. Keep your financial plans and future goals private for now. Your children may not meet your expectations today, but instead of being disappointed, encourage them to pursue your shared dreams. There's a good chance you’ll encounter someone special today. Time moves swiftly, so learn to use it wisely and make the most of every moment. Although men and women are often seen as different, today you’ll experience a deep connection that transcends these differences. It's never too late to plan for a better future, and today could be the perfect time to strategize for a bright tomorrow for both you and your family. Remedy: For financial prosperity, greet the rising sun while chanting "Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha."

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: You’ll likely spend time engaging in sports to boost your physical stamina. Financial difficulties will ease with the support of your friends. However, someone at home may feel frustrated if you’ve been neglecting your household responsibilities. Avoid giving in to unreasonable demands from your partner. Today, you’ll be filled with great ideas, and your activities could yield rewards beyond your expectations. If you allow others more control over your decisions than your spouse, you may face an unfavorable reaction from them. Watching a film or drama series today might spark a desire to visit the mountains. Remedy: Carry or wear a square piece of silver to enhance harmony and happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that it is as fragile as a soap bubble—bursting with the first act of courage. Financial improvements are on the horizon. You’ll feel an extra boost of energy today, perfect for organizing a fun gathering for your friends and loved ones. Nothing can come between you and your partner. It's important to make time for the relationships that matter most to you. Today, you’ll recognize that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remember, happiness lies within—you just need to tap into it. Remedy: Burn camphor regularly in your home to help maintain a calm and cool temperament.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Capricorn: Take plenty of rest today to restore your energy. It's a great time to seek financial advice from the elders in your family and apply their wisdom to better manage your savings. Some unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to your entire household. Offer support to someone who needs help seeing their potential for success in love. You may feel inclined to spend your free time engaging in religious or spiritual activities, but be sure to avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period. The evening will be filled with romance—think soothing music, aromatic candles, delicious food, and drinks with your spouse. You’ll also find contentment enjoying your day, even in solitude. Remedy: Regularly consume pure honey to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality—mere imagining won’t bring about change. The issue so far has been wishing without taking action. Today will bring mixed financial outcomes. You can achieve monetary gains through hard work, but be cautious not to let relatives or friends handle your finances, as this could lead to overspending. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech might disrupt the harmony with your partner. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will be beneficial for you. Your spouse might not meet your daily needs today, which could affect your mood. You’ll have a pleasant, friendly conversation with your father that will brighten his day. Remedy: To maintain family harmony, seek the blessings of the elders in your family by touching their feet early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Today's entertainment should focus on sports and outdoor activities. You might need to spend money on a land-related issue. Friends and family will occupy much of your time. If you’re considering marriage with your partner, it’s important to discuss it today, but make sure you understand their feelings about you first. Expect some tension and disagreements with close associates. Despite this, the day holds romantic potential. Enjoy a delightful time with your partner, filled with good food, pleasant fragrances, and happiness. A spa visit could leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Remedy: To maintain family harmony, offer a green coconut at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.