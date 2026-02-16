Horoscope Today, 16 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

7 /12

Libra

Your jealous tendencies may weigh heavily on your mind and lead to sadness or emotional strain. Remember, this is a self-created burden—there is no need to dwell on it. Motivate yourself to rise above such feelings by genuinely sharing in others’ joys and sorrows. Financially, it would be wise to place any surplus money in a secure investment that promises steady returns in the future. On the family front, things are likely to remain smooth, with loved ones extending full support to your plans. In matters of love, avoid wearing clothes your partner dislikes, as this could unintentionally offend them. Professionally, the day is favourable for negotiating with new clients and strengthening business prospects. You may also become more aware of how fleeting time is, prompting a desire to spend some quiet moments alone. This period of solitude can prove refreshing and beneficial. However, be mindful to consult your spouse before making any plans today, as ignoring their opinion could invite an unfavourable reaction. Remedy: For better health and well-being, distribute white, fragrant sweets among poor and needy children, especially young girls. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.