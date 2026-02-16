Horoscope Today, 16 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Outdoor activities and sports are likely to keep you energetic and motivated today. Practising meditation and yoga can bring positive results and mental peace. Financial concerns that have been troubling you may find a solution, and there are chances of monetary gains. Support from friends and close associates will lift your spirits. You may feel the need to open up to your partner about your struggles. However, they might focus on sharing their own concerns, which could leave you feeling unheard. Businesspersons could witness unexpected profits or a sudden gain. Make sure you use your time wisely, as lost time never returns. If your married life feels dull, take the initiative to discuss it and plan something refreshing together. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: Maintain harmony in your relationship by offering chocolates to underprivileged young girls.
Taurus
Channel your energy into helping someone who is going through a difficult phase. Life becomes meaningful when your efforts are used for the welfare of others. Those who have taken loans may face challenges in repaying them today. Avoid pointing out faults in others, as relatives may not appreciate this behaviour. It only wastes time and brings no benefit. Try to correct this habit. Your partner may expect both your time and thoughtful gestures. People working in creative fields are likely to receive long awaited recognition and appreciation. Students should avoid delaying their assignments and make good use of their free time to complete pending work. This approach will bring positive results. A shortage of quality time could create frustration between you and your loved one. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Offer prayers to Lord Lakshmi Nrusimha and chant the Nrusimha Kavach for lasting peace and happiness at home.
Gemini
Rest and relaxation should be your priority today, especially after dealing with mental stress in recent days. Taking time out for recreation and light entertainment will help you feel refreshed. Sudden expenses may put pressure on your finances, so plan your spending carefully. Friends are likely to stand by you and offer more support than expected. Planting a sapling today can bring a sense of positivity. You may feel that your creative spark has dimmed, making it hard to take clear decisions. However, you understand the value of personal space and may find enough free time for yourself. Use this time wisely, whether by playing a sport or going to the gym to recharge your energy. A harsh remark from your spouse could leave you feeling disturbed. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Wearing black and white shoes is believed to strengthen financial stability.
Cancer
Begin your day with meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind. Mental resilience will help you handle challenges with confidence. Financially, you may not have to rely on your own savings, as an elder in the family could extend timely support. A close friend will stand by you and offer valuable assistance. Be cautious in matters of love, as your partner’s sweet words may carry emotional pressure. Stay balanced and avoid getting overwhelmed. Direct your efforts wisely, as sincere work can bring remarkable rewards. You have a lively personality and enjoy being around friends, yet you also value solitude. Despite a busy schedule, you are likely to find some personal time for yourself today. The evening promises warmth and happiness, especially in the company of your spouse. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Remedy: Apply red vermillion on your forehead before stepping out to improve your financial prospects.
Leo
Be attentive as someone could try to make you a scapegoat. Stress and tentions are likely to increase. Investment in stocks and mutual funds recommended for long-term gains. Relations with your spouse will get strained due to your over involvement at office work. Romance rules your heart. Today is a day for high performance and high profile. Travel opportunities should be explored. Marriage had never been so wonderful before than today. Remedy :- Carry red handkerchief in your pocket for good health
Virgo
The day brings relief and recovery, especially if you have been dealing with a prolonged illness. You are likely to feel better and more energetic. Financially, support may come from an elder in the family, reducing the need to spend your own money. It is also a favourable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. On the emotional front, you may feel the absence of someone special, which could dampen your mood. However, retailers and wholesalers can expect a productive and profitable day. Students should stay alert, as spending excessive time on television or mobile phones may result in wasted hours and unfinished tasks. Differences of opinion with your partner could lead to an argument, so handle conversations with patience. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in your relationship, gift red clothing material to your partner from time to time.
Libra
Your jealous tendencies may weigh heavily on your mind and lead to sadness or emotional strain. Remember, this is a self-created burden—there is no need to dwell on it. Motivate yourself to rise above such feelings by genuinely sharing in others’ joys and sorrows. Financially, it would be wise to place any surplus money in a secure investment that promises steady returns in the future. On the family front, things are likely to remain smooth, with loved ones extending full support to your plans. In matters of love, avoid wearing clothes your partner dislikes, as this could unintentionally offend them. Professionally, the day is favourable for negotiating with new clients and strengthening business prospects. You may also become more aware of how fleeting time is, prompting a desire to spend some quiet moments alone. This period of solitude can prove refreshing and beneficial. However, be mindful to consult your spouse before making any plans today, as ignoring their opinion could invite an unfavourable reaction. Remedy: For better health and well-being, distribute white, fragrant sweets among poor and needy children, especially young girls. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.
Scorpio
An outburst of anger could lead to arguments or confrontation, so keeping your temper in check will be important. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money today, but thoughtful decisions will serve you better in the long run. Spending relaxed moments with family members will bring comfort and balance. By truly understanding your wife’s feelings, you will be able to offer her the emotional support she needs. This is also a favourable time to express yourself and focus on creative projects that inspire you. Those who have been extremely busy over the past few days will finally find time to relax and enjoy some personal space. Above all, you will realise today that your partner’s love has the power to make you forget many of life’s pains. Remedy: For improved health, mix black and white sesame seeds with flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
Elevate your life to experience the deeper beauty and abundance that existence has to offer. Letting go of unnecessary worry is the first step toward this higher state of living. Financially, the investments you made in the past to secure your future are likely to yield rewarding results today. Social gatherings will provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen your rapport with influential and important people. On the emotional front, your timely words or actions may prevent a heartbreak. Long-pending proposals are also likely to move forward and get implemented. However, you may unknowingly say something that hurts the feelings of a family member. Realising this, you will feel remorseful and make sincere efforts to set things right. Overall, your married life looks especially positive and fulfilling today. Remedy: Showing compassion and extending help to widows will prove beneficial for your health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12.45 pm.
Capricorn
Pressure from seniors at the workplace and discord at home may create stress and disturb your concentration on professional matters. You might feel tempted to travel or spend money impulsively today, but doing so could lead to regret, so caution is advised. Someone you live with may feel irritated if you have been neglecting household responsibilities. On the emotional front, you are likely to experience a sense of pure and pious love. You may also become part of something significant that brings both appreciation and rewards. The day may begin on a tiring note, but as it progresses, positive outcomes will start to emerge. By the end of the day, you will manage to carve out some personal time and use it meaningfully by meeting someone close. Overall, you will experience the true joy and fulfilment of married life today. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to help strengthen your financial prospects. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.
Aquarius
You are likely to enjoy a sporting or physical activity today that will help you stay fit and energised. When it comes to investments, look beyond the surface appeal of any scheme that attracts you—dig deeper and consult experts before making a firm commitment. Spending quality time with family members will be pleasant and uplifting. In matters of love, remain natural and authentic in your appearance and behaviour when you step out with your partner. Even if you face some resistance from seniors at work, it will be important to stay calm and composed. Your free time may get consumed by unnecessary tasks today, leaving little room for relaxation. On the personal front, your spouse will show warmth and understanding toward your shortcomings, making you feel deeply cherished and happy. Remedy: Distribute cashew-based sweets among children to enhance success in your professional life. Lucky Colour: Black. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Pisces
Avoid slipping into gloom or negativity today. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders, as this will work in your favour. Keep your temper under control, since harsh words could hurt the feelings of family members. On the romantic front, things may feel dull, and even thoughtful gifts or gestures might fail to create the desired impact. At work, your energy levels could remain low due to ongoing family-related concerns. Businesspersons of this sign should stay alert and keep a close watch on partners, as carelessness could lead to losses. This is also a day for self-reflection. You may feel lost amid the crowd, but taking some time alone to understand and evaluate yourself will prove helpful. Meanwhile, your spouse’s rude behaviour may leave you feeling disturbed through much of the day. Remedy: Incorporate more green colour into your daily attire to help improve your health and restore balance. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.