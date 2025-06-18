Horoscope Today, 16 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Your short temper may land you in unnecessary trouble today, so stay calm and composed. Businesspersons could face losses in trade and may need to spend extra money to strengthen their business. Students should focus more on their studies and start planning seriously for the future. Love life looks positive, with a strong chance of a relationship turning into a lifelong bond through marriage. This is also a good time to make important career changes that you have been considering for a while. Attending seminars and exhibitions will help you gain fresh knowledge and build useful contacts. Married life will feel especially joyful and fulfilling today. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Keep Khirni roots wrapped in a white cloth to improve health.
Taurus
Take part in some sport or physical activity today, as it will help you stay energetic and youthful. If you are looking to earn some extra money, consider investing in safe and secure financial schemes. Love life looks positive, with companionship and bonding growing stronger, but avoid taking any hurried decision in matters of the heart. You may face opposition from senior colleagues at work, so it is important to remain calm and handle situations wisely. Be extra careful while driving back home from the office at night, as negligence could lead to an accident and health issues. Due to stress, you might get into an unnecessary argument with your spouse, so try to keep emotions under control. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Gift a marble-based item or souvenir to your romantic partner to strengthen love and bring harmony in the relationship.
Gemini
Friends will be supportive today and help keep your mood positive. With the help of a person of the opposite sex, you may gain financial benefits in your job or business. Your spouse’s health could be a cause of concern, so give proper attention and care. There may be disappointment in love, but do not lose hope, as true relationships survive difficult phases. It will be a successful day for people working in creative fields, as long-awaited fame and recognition are likely. Try to understand situations clearly, otherwise you may waste your free time overthinking unnecessary matters. Married couples should give each other some space to maintain harmony in their relationship. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in the office to strengthen family bonds.
Cancer
Friends will be supportive today and help keep you in a good mood. Those running a business with close friends or relatives should be very careful, as there are chances of financial loss. Stay alert while dealing with both friends and strangers. Love life may remain controversial, so be honest and clear in your approach. Your determination and skills will be noticed at the workplace. You may end up wasting your free time on mobile surfing or watching television, which could upset your spouse as they may feel ignored. Married life could remain stressful today due to unmet daily needs such as food, cleanliness, or household responsibilities. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Offer Prasad at a Lord Bhairav temple to improve harmony in your love life.
Leo
You need to keep your emotions under control today. Financial conditions look strong, and there are chances of clearing old debts or ongoing loans. An elderly relative may bless you after you help them solve a personal issue. Love life brings sweet moments, and you are likely to feel emotionally fulfilled. At the workplace, your work may come under sudden and strict review, and any mistake could prove costly, so stay alert. Businesspersons can think about giving a new direction to their business. Focus only on important matters today. Tensions with your spouse may increase, which could affect the relationship in the long run if not handled calmly. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a variegated cloth and keep it with you to maintain good health.
Virgo
Try to leave the office early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. Students planning to study abroad may feel disturbed due to financial pressure at home. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. Make efforts to keep your love life fresh and meaningful. If you plan to take a day’s leave, there is no need to worry, as work will continue smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you will be able to handle it easily after returning. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time to go out with your life partner. However, minor arguments may crop up, so handle them patiently. If you have been feeling unlucky for a long time, today will make you feel truly blessed. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm Remedy: Add Gangajal to your bathing water to improve financial prospects.
Libra
Focus your energy on self-improvement initiatives that help you become a better version of yourself. Married individuals should pay special attention to their children today, as there may be concerns related to their health, potentially leading to unexpected medical expenses. A communication gap with someone close could leave you feeling low, though emotionally, you and your partner may still share moments of deep affection and harmony. This is a day to give your best efforts, as sincere hard work can bring positive results. However, students of this zodiac sign may struggle to concentrate on their studies and may end up spending valuable time socialising instead. A lack of trust between you and your spouse could create tension and strain in your marriage, making open dialogue essential. Remedy: Keeping an aquarium at home and feeding the fish is believed to help enhance financial stability and income. Lucky Colour: Wine Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Scorpio
Your generous and open-hearted attitude will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you free yourself from negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financial constraints may cause tension within the family today, so it would be wise to think carefully before speaking and to seek guidance from family members where needed. Concerns about your spouse’s health could lead to stress and anxiety. Emotional intensity in your love life may keep you restless, but the day also places you in the spotlight, with success well within reach if you stay focused. You will find time to be with your partner and express your feelings openly, strengthening emotional bonds. However, minor irritations, possibly over routine matters like grocery shopping, could cause friction with your spouse. Remedy: For financial stability and satisfaction, bundle seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a secluded place. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
You can keep your weight under control by maintaining a regular exercise routine. Those engaged in overseas business are likely to see financial gains today. Avoid forcing your decisions on people around you, as this could work against your own interests; patience and calm handling of situations will lead to more favourable outcomes. A sudden shift in your romantic mood may leave you feeling unsettled. Do not pressure others to do things you would not be willing to do yourself. Although a busy lifestyle usually leaves little personal time, today is an exception, allowing you to spend quality time with yourself. However, you may feel somewhat disturbed or uneasy due to your spouse’s behaviour. Remedy: Repairing old and torn books at home is believed to help create harmony and lasting happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Do not hesitate to express your views. Allowing a lack of confidence to take over will only complicate matters and slow your progress. Speak up to regain your self-belief, face challenges with a positive attitude, and keep a warm smile to navigate difficulties effectively. The key to success today lies in investing your money based on the advice of experienced and innovative individuals. You may feel disturbed by the behaviour of a family member, making open and honest communication necessary. A prolonged phase of loneliness appears to be coming to an end as you are likely to connect with someone who feels like a true soulmate. This is an auspicious day to begin a new venture in partnership, as mutual benefits are indicated. However, think carefully before committing and ensure clarity with your partners. Despite your intentions, you may struggle to find personal time amid a busy schedule. On the brighter side, harmony between men and women is highlighted today, as differences give way to understanding and emotional closeness. Remedy: Reading the Parvati Mangal Stotra is believed to bring harmony and bliss to family life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Aquarius
Cultivate a generous and positive outlook towards life. Complaining or feeling distressed about your circumstances serves little purpose, as a scarcity mindset only diminishes joy and weakens the hope of living a contented life. Guidance from your father is likely to prove valuable at the workplace today. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies may be performed at home, creating a positive and harmonious atmosphere. Love and relationships will radiate encouraging energy. It would be beneficial to associate with well-established individuals who can offer meaningful insights into future trends and opportunities. By nature, you may feel drained after excessive social interaction and seek solitude to regain balance. In this regard, today will be favourable, as you are likely to find ample time for yourself despite the surrounding activity. Overall, the day has the potential to become one of the most fulfilling days of your married life. Remedy: Performing Surya Namaskar—the twelve Sun Salutation postures—while facing the rising or early morning sun is believed to promote good health and vitality. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 2 pm.
Pisces
Your habit of conserving health and energy will prove highly beneficial as you prepare for a long journey. Despite a demanding schedule, you will be able to manage fatigue with ease. Property-related matters are likely to materialise and bring substantial gains. By resolving differences with family members, you will find it easier to achieve your objectives. Your love life promises a unique and delightful experience today—warm, intense, and deeply fulfilling. This is also a favourable day to implement plans and formalise new ventures through agreements or signatures. Children of this zodiac sign may spend much of the day engaged in sports or physical activities. Parents are advised to remain attentive, as there is a possibility of minor injuries. On the personal front, a meaningful, emotional exchange with your spouse—perhaps without many words—will strengthen your bond. Remedy: Wrap two handfuls of lentils in a red cloth and donate them to the poor or needy. This is believed to enhance harmony and happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.