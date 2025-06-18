Horoscope Today, 16 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

10 /12

Capricorn

Do not hesitate to express your views. Allowing a lack of confidence to take over will only complicate matters and slow your progress. Speak up to regain your self-belief, face challenges with a positive attitude, and keep a warm smile to navigate difficulties effectively. The key to success today lies in investing your money based on the advice of experienced and innovative individuals. You may feel disturbed by the behaviour of a family member, making open and honest communication necessary. A prolonged phase of loneliness appears to be coming to an end as you are likely to connect with someone who feels like a true soulmate. This is an auspicious day to begin a new venture in partnership, as mutual benefits are indicated. However, think carefully before committing and ensure clarity with your partners. Despite your intentions, you may struggle to find personal time amid a busy schedule. On the brighter side, harmony between men and women is highlighted today, as differences give way to understanding and emotional closeness. Remedy: Reading the Parvati Mangal Stotra is believed to bring harmony and bliss to family life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.