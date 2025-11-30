Horoscope Today, 17 December 2025: Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

12 /12

Pisces

Fear may interfere with your happiness today. It is important to realise that fear often stems from one’s own thoughts and imagination. It curbs spontaneity, diminishes the joy of living, and hampers efficiency, so it is best to address it early before it takes control. Visiting close relatives may lead to additional financial strain. Certain changes at home could make you emotionally sensitive; however, you will be able to communicate your feelings clearly to those who matter most. Your beloved may appear somewhat irritated, which could add to your mental pressure. Travel is likely to open up new business opportunities. Overall, it will be a lively day filled with moments of laughter, with most things progressing as you wish. Any lingering negativity in your mood is likely to be lifted by your life partner through thoughtful and pleasant surprises. Remedy: Regular consumption of Tulsi leaves is considered highly beneficial for good health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.