Horoscope Today, 17 December 2025: Daily Horoscope, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
Today may not be very favourable for expectant mothers, so extra care is advised, especially while walking or travelling. You may come up with a smart idea to earn some additional income. Your sharp wit will help you stand out and gain popularity in social circles. Romance and social activities may occupy your thoughts, even though some work remains unfinished. Stay alert, as someone around you may try to take credit for your efforts. Be mindful of your words while dealing with senior or influential people. The day carries an energetic and passionate mood, and love and romance with your spouse may reach an intense and joyful level. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to help maintain good health and stay free from illness.
Taurus
Avoid arguments, as stress or conflict could worsen your health. Money matters are important, but being overly sensitive about finances may harm personal relationships. You will feel energetic today and may use this positive mood to organise a gathering or party for friends and family. Love will be in the air, and those deeply connected to romance will feel it strongly, making everything else seem unimportant. Focus on your work and try to stay away from emotional disputes. Despite a busy routine, you will manage to find quality time for yourself today. Your spouse appears to be in a very cheerful mood, and with a little effort from your side, this could turn into one of the best days of your married life. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: For good health, keep a container filled with milk near your head while sleeping at night. In the morning, pour the milk at the base of a nearby tree.
Gemini
You need to keep your emotions under control and overcome fear at the earliest, as stress may affect your health and block your path to well being. Past investments are likely to bring financial gains today. You may find it hard to satisfy your parents, but trying to understand their point of view will help improve the situation. They deserve your time, care, and affection. One sided attraction may lead to disappointment, so avoid emotional risks. Do not let ego influence your decisions at work. Listening to your subordinates can bring better results. You may end up wasting free time on unproductive activities. Support from your spouse may be limited during difficult moments today. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Plant red roses and nurture them regularly to promote peace and happiness in the family.
Cancer
You are likely to feel relief from the stress and pressures that have troubled you for a long time. This is a good time to make positive lifestyle changes to keep such tensions away permanently. Avoid lending money today. If it becomes unavoidable, ensure there is a clear written agreement about the repayment timeline. An overly lavish lifestyle may create tension at home, so stay away from late nights and unnecessary spending on others. A sudden romantic meeting may leave you confused, so avoid making promises unless you are fully confident about keeping them. An unexpected visit from a distant relative may take up much of your time. Interference from outsiders could disturb harmony in your married life. Lucky Colour: Maroon Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls to attract financial prosperity.
Leo
Your positive attitude will leave a strong impression on people around you. Keep a close watch on your expenses today and avoid unnecessary luxury, as being overly generous may allow some close people to take advantage of you. Love will bring sweet moments, and you may experience deep emotional satisfaction. Interaction with influential and experienced individuals will help you gain useful ideas and practical plans. The day may begin on a slightly tiring note, but things will improve steadily as time passes. By evening, you will manage to find time for yourself and spend it with someone close. Your spouse seems eager to surprise you with warmth and affection, so respond with equal enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Chocolate Brown Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Show respect and give due honour to wise, just, and knowledgeable people such as scholars and academicians to maintain harmony in family life.
Virgo
Today you will carry a constant smile, and even strangers may feel familiar to you. Those running a business with close friends or relatives need to be extra cautious, as there is a risk of financial loss. Avoid being rigid with family members, as it could disturb peace at home. A negative or gloomy mood may cause stress for your spouse. If you are planning to enter a new business partnership, make sure you verify all details before making any commitment. You will not care much about others’ opinions today and may prefer spending your free time alone, enjoying solitude. Your spouse may appear a bit self centered, so patience will be needed. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: Gift a pair of white duck showpieces to your beloved to improve harmony and sweetness in your love life.
Libra
You will feel highly energised today and may accomplish something out of the ordinary. Those looking to sell land are likely to find a suitable buyer and secure a favourable deal. Take time to relax and draw happiness from the company of close friends and family. Romantic memories may keep you pleasantly occupied throughout the day. You may set your goals higher than usual; however, avoid disappointment if outcomes do not immediately match expectations. Your communication skills will stand out and help you express yourself effectively. Your spouse may also rekindle fond memories from your teenage years, accompanied by a touch of playful mischief. Remedy: For professional growth, wash the entrance of your home with clean water early in the morning. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.
Scorpio
You will feel relaxed today and in the right frame of mind to enjoy yourself. This is a good time to be mindful of your finances—save wisely and spend with discretion, or you may regret it later. Spending time with close friends who understand your situation and needs will be comforting. You will be in a romantic mood, and opportunities for love are likely to present themselves. At work, you may find yourself in a strong position, handling situations with confidence and control. However, students of this zodiac sign may struggle to concentrate on their studies and could end up spending too much time with friends. While you often come across jokes about married life on social media, today you may feel emotionally moved as you reflect on the deeper and more beautiful realities of your own married life. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to help improve financial stability. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Sagittarius
Elders should channel their surplus energy into constructive pursuits to derive meaningful benefits. Make investments carefully, as only well-considered financial decisions will yield returns—be certain about where you place your hard-earned money. Your brother may prove more supportive of your needs than you had anticipated. Romantic memories are likely to keep you pleasantly engaged throughout the day. At work, you may be entrusted with the kind of assignment you have long wished for. Travel undertaken today is likely to be enjoyable and rewarding. Your spouse will be exceptionally supportive and affectionate, and you may even receive a pleasant surprise from your partner. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Your health will require careful attention today. Investments related to your residence are likely to prove profitable. You will be in a happy, energetic, and affectionate mood, and your cheerful disposition will spread joy to those around you. Love may take on a deeper meaning today, reminding you of its spiritual and almost sacred nature. While negotiating any major business deals, ensure that your emotions remain under control. Travel, entertainment, and social interactions are likely to feature prominently in your day. You may also enjoy a particularly pleasant and fulfilling evening with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance business prospects and work-life balance, donate books, stationery, or money to schools, orphanages, hostels, or other educational institutions. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Identify the emotions that truly motivate you and make a conscious effort to let go of negative thoughts such as fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as these tend to attract outcomes opposite to what you desire. You are likely to gain financially from unexpected sources. The cheerful attitude of family members will help create a pleasant and lively atmosphere at home. Despite differences or tension, you will express your affection toward your loved one. The day is favourable—make the most of it at work by staying focused and proactive. It is also important to give adequate time and attention to the relationships and people you value most. However, be mindful of your spending today, as unnecessary expenses could cause strain in your relationship with your life partner. Remedy: To improve your love life, donate green-coloured clothing to the economically weaker sections. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Fear may interfere with your happiness today. It is important to realise that fear often stems from one’s own thoughts and imagination. It curbs spontaneity, diminishes the joy of living, and hampers efficiency, so it is best to address it early before it takes control. Visiting close relatives may lead to additional financial strain. Certain changes at home could make you emotionally sensitive; however, you will be able to communicate your feelings clearly to those who matter most. Your beloved may appear somewhat irritated, which could add to your mental pressure. Travel is likely to open up new business opportunities. Overall, it will be a lively day filled with moments of laughter, with most things progressing as you wish. Any lingering negativity in your mood is likely to be lifted by your life partner through thoughtful and pleasant surprises. Remedy: Regular consumption of Tulsi leaves is considered highly beneficial for good health. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.