Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Today brings pure joy and a strong desire to enjoy life without holding back. You may receive money from an unexpected source, easing several financial concerns that have been troubling you. The evening looks pleasant, especially if spent with friends. It could also be a good time to discuss travel or holiday plans. In matters of the heart, you may realise that love feels sacred and deeply spiritual. This understanding can bring emotional clarity. If you value time as much as money, focus on using it wisely to move closer to your goals. Take a pause to reflect on yourself. If you feel unnoticed or confused in a crowd, step aside for some quiet thinking and reassess your strengths and direction. There may be some trust issues between you and your spouse, which could create tension in your relationship. Honest communication will be important to avoid further strain. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: To improve career or business prospects, brush your teeth with herbal toothpaste made from neem or babool.
Taurus
Dwelling on past incidents may increase frustration and affect your health. Try to stay calm and focus on the present. Relaxation and a positive mindset will help you feel better. Be cautious before investing in any new schemes today. Examine every detail carefully before making a decision. Also, choose your words wisely. Saying something insensitive at the wrong moment could hurt those close to you. A romantic moment may bring excitement, but it could be short lived. At the workplace, however, the day looks promising. Your efforts are likely to be noticed and appreciated by colleagues, and your boss may express satisfaction with your progress. Businesspersons may also see encouraging gains. Spend time helping others, but avoid getting dragged into issues that do not directly involve you. In your married life, you or your partner may feel the need for some personal space. Understanding and patience will be important. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Donate barley equal to your body weight at a goshala to maintain good health.
Gemini
Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will help reduce your stress and bring much-needed relief. You are fortunate to have such supportive people around you. Traders and businesspersons dealing with foreign connections should act cautiously today, as there are chances of financial loss. Think carefully before taking any major decision. At home, give proper attention to your family. Make them feel valued by spending quality time together and avoiding situations that may lead to complaints. Avoid unnecessary suspicion in relationships. Doubt can weaken even strong bonds. If something is troubling you, speak openly with your partner and try to resolve it calmly. Smart negotiation and careful handling of matters may bring unexpected financial gains. You may also benefit from spending time with an elder family member, as their experience can offer valuable life lessons. Make an effort to surprise your spouse occasionally so they continue to feel important and appreciated. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating pure cotton clothes and savoury food items to the economically weaker sections of society.
Cancer
Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will ease your stress and lift your mood. You are lucky to have such positive people around you. Keep a close watch on your spending habits. Avoid living only for the moment or overspending on entertainment. Your charm and ability to impress others can open doors and bring rewards. For some, marriage proposals may move forward, while others may enjoy a romantic phase that keeps spirits high. Your ability to grasp new ideas will stand out today, making it a favourable time for learning. However, avoid alcohol and cigarettes, as they may waste your time and affect productivity. On the personal front, you and your spouse may share a heartfelt and deeply romantic conversation, strengthening your bond. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Remedy: Stay away from alcohol and non-vegetarian food to improve your financial stability.
Leo
A tight and demanding work schedule may leave you feeling irritable today. Try to stay calm and manage your reactions carefully. Financial discipline is important now. Save wisely and spend only after proper thought, or you may face regret later. The day appears beneficial overall, but someone you trust could disappoint you. In matters of love, stay positive and face emotional setbacks with courage. It is a favourable time to send your resume or attend a job interview, as opportunities may turn in your favour. You may plan to reorganise your home and clear pending tasks, though a lack of time could delay these efforts. During a light-hearted conversation with your spouse, an old issue might unexpectedly surface and turn into an argument. Handle the situation with patience to avoid further tension. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva to maintain good health and inner peace.
Virgo
Your sharp intellect and strong willpower will help you overcome challenges. A positive mindset will be your biggest strength in dealing with any difficulty that comes your way. You may have to spend money on repairing a faulty electronic item today. Planning a short picnic to a historical monument could bring joy to children and other family members, offering a refreshing break from routine life. You may also fondly remember a friend in their absence, feeling emotionally connected even from afar. After a tough phase, the workplace may bring a pleasant surprise. The morning could feel tiring, but as the day moves forward, results will improve and bring satisfaction. By evening, you are likely to find some personal time and may choose to spend it with someone close to you. On the marital front, the day promises warmth and happiness. You may truly understand the comfort and contentment that come with a harmonious married life. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Offer Dhruva grass at a Lord Ganesha temple to strengthen your financial prospects.
Libra
Spend meaningful time with your children to ease stress and restore inner calm. Their presence has a natural healing effect—they embody powerful spiritual and emotional energy that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Business owners and traders are likely to see profits today, bringing satisfaction and smiles. However, excessive involvement in office work may strain your relationship with your spouse, so try to maintain balance. As the day unfolds, you will realise that love can be the answer to almost everything. Apply your skills and experience to overcome professional obstacles—just a small, focused effort can resolve lingering issues once and for all. In your free time, you may also discover a dependable solution to a personal problem. Today, the inner beauty of your life partner will shine through and touch your heart. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, offer one red chilli, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.
Scorpio
A pleasure trip with friends or family will help you unwind and feel refreshed. If you have invested in land overseas, there is a strong chance it could be sold today at a favourable price, bringing financial gains. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill the household with joy and warmth. Make an effort to understand your beloved’s emotions today, as emotional sensitivity will strengthen your bond. Writers and media professionals can look forward to recognition and appreciation for their work. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time to be with your children, and those moments will remind you of what truly matters in life. Your spouse will express heartfelt words today, making you realise how valuable you are in his or her life. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs will help promote good health. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.
Sagittarius
Your positive outlook will leave a strong impression on those around you. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it would be wise to repay it today to avoid misunderstandings or complications. Your eagerness to learn and grow will help you forge new friendships. As the evening approaches, unexpected romantic feelings may occupy your thoughts. Business partners will show enthusiasm and support for your new ideas and ventures. Your magnetic and outgoing personality will draw attention, placing you in the spotlight. Today, you will realise that your marriage has never felt more beautiful or fulfilling. Remedy: Honouring young girls and virtuous women will significantly strengthen your financial well-being. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Capricorn
Channel your high energy in a constructive direction today. Some important plans are likely to be implemented, opening the door to fresh financial gains. Spend a calm and peaceful day with your family—if people approach you with their problems, choose to stay detached and don’t let unnecessary issues disturb your peace of mind. The day looks wonderful for your love life, filled with warmth and closeness. Stay connected and expressive with your partner. Networking with experienced and established people can offer valuable insights into future opportunities and trends. You may also sit down with family members to discuss important life matters. While your words might initially seem uncomfortable to them, they will ultimately help in finding practical solutions. Life often brings surprises, and today you will be pleasantly amazed by a beautiful and reassuring side of your partner. Remedy: Helping and serving people suffering from leprosy, and caring for those with hearing or speech impairments, can help maintain excellent health. Lucky Colour: Beige. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Channel your thoughts and energy toward what you truly want to manifest in reality—mere imagination is not enough. Until now, wishing without taking action has held you back. Make the most of what you already have before rushing to acquire more. Be mindful of household responsibilities, as someone you live with may feel irritated if these are repeatedly ignored. Love feels like spring today—filled with freshness, warmth, and gentle excitement. A romantic spark will lift your mood. Colleagues will extend strong support, and new professional alliances are likely to form at the workplace. Travel may open doors to new places and meaningful connections. In married life, simple gestures—touches, hugs, and kisses—carry deep significance, and today you will truly feel their power. Remedy: Plant and care for white flowering plants at home to promote good health and positive energy. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 11.30 am.
Pisces
Avoid overexerting yourself today and make sure to get adequate rest. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, so manage expenses wisely. The health of a female family member could cause some concern and may require extra attention. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. Web designers are likely to have a particularly productive and rewarding day. Stay focused, as your efforts can help you stand out, and some may even receive opportunities from overseas. In your free time, you will enjoy walking under a clear sky and breathing in fresh air, which will help you stay mentally calm and balanced throughout the day. You may notice someone taking a keen interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you will realise there is nothing to worry about. Remedy: Seek the blessings of the elders by touching their feet early in the morning to maintain peace and harmony in the family. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.