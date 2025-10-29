Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

2 /12

Taurus

Dwelling on past incidents may increase frustration and affect your health. Try to stay calm and focus on the present. Relaxation and a positive mindset will help you feel better. Be cautious before investing in any new schemes today. Examine every detail carefully before making a decision. Also, choose your words wisely. Saying something insensitive at the wrong moment could hurt those close to you. A romantic moment may bring excitement, but it could be short lived. At the workplace, however, the day looks promising. Your efforts are likely to be noticed and appreciated by colleagues, and your boss may express satisfaction with your progress. Businesspersons may also see encouraging gains. Spend time helping others, but avoid getting dragged into issues that do not directly involve you. In your married life, you or your partner may feel the need for some personal space. Understanding and patience will be important. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Donate barley equal to your body weight at a goshala to maintain good health.