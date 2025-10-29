Horoscope Today, 17 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

2 /12

Taurus

Today encourages you to think positively and stay optimistic. A positive mindset will boost your confidence and make you more flexible, while also helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and thoughts of revenge. You may spend money on your partner’s health today, but there is no need to worry as your long-term savings will support you at the right time. You are likely to enjoy quality moments with friends, though extra caution is advised while driving. This is a good day to refresh old friendships by recalling happy memories together. Your mind will stay active, with some people engaging in games like chess or crosswords, while others may write stories or poetry, or plan for the future. Emotional bonding with your spouse will be strong, and a deep, meaningful conversation will bring you closer. Ending the day by watching a good movie at a luxury multiplex will add to your happiness. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm Remedy: For strong financial benefits, prepare kheer using milk, sugar, and rice, and distribute it among young girls.