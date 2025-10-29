Horoscope Today, 17 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries
Today brings positive energy in entertainment, especially through sports activities and outdoor events. Fresh and creative ideas will come to your mind, and some of them may help improve your financial situation. Confusion and misunderstandings with loved ones are likely to clear up, bringing relief. However, be cautious in matters of the heart, as falling in love today may lead to complications. You may end up wasting your free time in unnecessary arguments, which could leave you feeling disturbed later. Due to a busy schedule, your spouse may briefly doubt your loyalty, but by the end of the day, understanding will prevail and you will receive warmth and affection. Your family will feel happy and relieved to see you in good health today. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: To maintain harmony and avoid misunderstandings in your love life, feed brown or reddish-coloured cows with jaggery and roti.
Taurus
Today encourages you to think positively and stay optimistic. A positive mindset will boost your confidence and make you more flexible, while also helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and thoughts of revenge. You may spend money on your partner’s health today, but there is no need to worry as your long-term savings will support you at the right time. You are likely to enjoy quality moments with friends, though extra caution is advised while driving. This is a good day to refresh old friendships by recalling happy memories together. Your mind will stay active, with some people engaging in games like chess or crosswords, while others may write stories or poetry, or plan for the future. Emotional bonding with your spouse will be strong, and a deep, meaningful conversation will bring you closer. Ending the day by watching a good movie at a luxury multiplex will add to your happiness. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:15 pm Remedy: For strong financial benefits, prepare kheer using milk, sugar, and rice, and distribute it among young girls.
Gemini
Today is all about relaxation and enjoying leisure. You may receive money from a debtor without any prior notice, which will come as a pleasant surprise and lift your mood. Paying attention to others’ advice and acting on useful suggestions will prove beneficial today. Love brings joy as dreams and reality seem to blend together. If you go shopping, you are likely to pick up a beautiful dress material for yourself. Your married life will feel especially joyful and colourful today. Time may seem to move slowly, giving you the chance to rest more than usual and stay in bed longer. This break will help you feel refreshed and re-energised. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: To bring happiness and harmony in family life, donate pure ghee and camphor at a religious place.
Cancer
Today, your personality will spread positivity and charm, much like a pleasant fragrance. Financial gains are likely late in the evening, as money you had lent earlier may return unexpectedly. A new relationship formed today has the potential to be long-lasting and beneficial. However, the day may feel slightly disturbed due to interference from your spouse’s family members. You may wish to spend time with people close to your heart but circumstances might not allow it. A secret from your past could hurt your spouse temporarily, so handle emotions with care. By the end of the day, you will clearly realise that your loved ones are your greatest source of happiness and emotional strength. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 8:30 pm to 9:45 pm Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in relationships, gift moon-related items such as white or silver-based fabrics, pearls, or sweets.
Leo
Today calls for serious efforts to improve your personality and outlook. If you are involved in a court case related to money matters, the decision is likely to go in your favour, bringing financial relief. Work sincerely for the well-being of your family, and let your actions be guided by love and positive thinking rather than greed. Harsh words from your sweetheart may disturb your mood, so stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. Understand the importance of your time, as spending it with people who are difficult to understand will only increase your problems. Your married life may need some personal space today. Family members may not take your words seriously, which could trigger your anger if not handled with patience. Lucky Colour: Maroon Auspicious Time: 11:15 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: To keep your partner happy and maintain harmony, gift red or maroon-coloured clothes to your father and teacher.
Virgo
Today, people around you may seem highly demanding. Avoid making promises that you cannot fulfil, and do not push yourself to exhaustion just to satisfy others. Those who invested money based on advice from an unknown person may see financial gains today. Children will lend a helping hand in completing household tasks. Despite many responsibilities related to time, work, money, friends, and family, you and your partner will remain deeply connected and focused on each other. You will enjoy spending your free time walking under a clear sky and breathing fresh air, which will keep your mind calm and relaxed throughout the day. Your spouse’s warmth and affection will make you feel special and valued. A spa session today can leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: To improve health, donate a cow. If that is not possible, donate an amount equal to the cost of a cow at a temple or hermitage.
Libra
Channel your thoughts towards positivity as you confront fear—otherwise, it may turn you into a passive victim of your own doubts. Your financial position is set to improve with the recovery of long-pending payments. Time spent with relatives will prove beneficial and emotionally rewarding. However, you may find it difficult to clearly express your feelings to your beloved today. A desire to revisit activities you enjoyed in childhood may draw your attention. Your spouse’s harsh behaviour could leave you emotionally unsettled. Discipline will be essential for progress; begin cultivating it by organising your surroundings, starting with your room. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in relationships, offer a bowl of milk to puppies or dogs. Lucky Colour: Wine Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Scorpio
Focus your thoughts on positivity as you confront the challenges of fear—otherwise, you may end up feeling like a passive victim of your own anxieties. Today, some businessmen are likely to see financial gains with the support of a close friend, helping to ease many of your troubles. However, someone you know might overreact to financial matters, causing brief tension at home. Your beloved will take steps to make you happy, and your spouse may do something truly special for you today. In the evening, you may feel the urge to step out for a quiet walk on the terrace or in a park. While the day might feel a bit dull, you can add excitement by trying something creative or different. Remedy: If you can’t find time to meet your partner, have curd with sugar—it will help create a small window of connection and peace. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Sagittarius
Encourage yourself to stay optimistic today. Positive thinking will boost your confidence and adaptability, while letting go of negative emotions such as fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. You are likely to earn money independently, without any assistance. Focus on activities that bring you joy, but avoid getting involved in other people’s matters. Trust your beloved and do not harbor doubts about their fidelity. Take some time to reflect and understand yourself better, especially if you feel lost in the crowd. Today promises a deep and soulful romantic conversation with your spouse. Prioritizing rest and enjoying a good sleep will greatly benefit your health. Remedy: Place an empty mud pot with its lid in flowing water—this is believed to enhance career prospects. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 11 am.
Capricorn
Your kind and generous nature will bring many joyful moments today. You may feel a strong desire to earn money quickly. Your charm and personality could help you make a few new friends. This day could become truly memorable if you seize the opportunity to express love to your partner. You may spend a significant part of the day resting or sleeping at home, but by evening, you will recognize the value of time. Interactions with your partner may bring challenges that test your relationship, but meeting an old friend after a long time will remind you how quickly moments pass. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance mutual understanding and trust with your partner. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.
Aquarius
You may face a minor setback today as a health issue could prevent you from attending an important assignment. Rely on your reasoning and judgment to navigate challenges. Someone with ambitious plans may catch your attention—ensure you verify their credibility before making any investments. Seek the guidance of your elders before making changes at home, as ignoring their advice could lead to tension or dissatisfaction. Today, the line between your dreams and reality may blur in the excitement of love. You may attempt to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule, but it could prove difficult. Intimate gestures such as touches, kisses, and hugs will hold special significance in your married life, and you are likely to experience this today. It’s also a good day to reconnect with friends you haven’t seen in a long time—just make sure to inform them in advance to avoid wasting time. Remedy: Practice Pranayama daily in the early morning to keep your body healthy and your mind refreshed. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Evenings spent at the movie theatre or enjoying dinner with your spouse are likely to leave you feeling relaxed and happy. However, any chronic health issues may flare up today, possibly requiring a hospital visit and some unexpected expenses. A dominating attitude toward family members could spark unnecessary arguments and attract criticism, so exercise patience. Your love life shines today—moments of intimacy will bring joy and deepen your bond. Feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, you may seek spiritual guidance to find inner peace. Life feels truly enchanting when your partner is wonderful, and you are likely to experience this today. However, your loved ones may struggle to understand your thoughts, which could cause some stress. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, keep a pack of saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth with you. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.