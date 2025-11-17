Horoscope Today, 17 November 2025: Key Predictions, Lucky Colour and Best Time of the Day

Aries
Expect support from friends that lifts your spirits. Financial concerns will clear up by evening, bringing unexpected gains. Loved ones may need your attention, but a call from your significant other could bring joy. Work looks promising, and it’s a great day to rethink your future plans. Your spouse will remind you how much you mean to them. Lucky Colour: Yellow, Pink. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Taurus
Your energy levels are high today, helping you accomplish tasks efficiently. Be careful in financial matters, especially with transactions and paperwork. Let your family know how much you care, and expect your partner to be especially kind. Professionally, you may get to work on projects you enjoy. However, avoid wasting time on distractions and tread carefully in marital matters to prevent conflicts. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Gemini
Avoid wasting time on criticism—it can impact your wellbeing. Keep a close watch on your finances to avoid unnecessary expenses or losses. Family demands might feel overwhelming, but love will be deeply felt. Share your ideas only when they're well-formed and use your time wisely. You’ll likely create a special moment with your spouse today. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Cancer
Social gatherings or travel may bring relaxation. If you owe money, try to settle debts soon to avoid financial stress. A festive mood at home could lighten your worries; get involved fully. Watch for the arrival of love in your life. Push forward at work, as new opportunities may be just ahead. Cherish your free time and enjoy it with your partner. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Leo
Your biggest hope could come true, but manage your excitement to avoid mistakes. Avoid impulsive financial commitments. Social evenings will be enjoyable and love will have a positive vibe. New information could give you an advantage at work. Children may need your attention, but your spouse could delight you with a surprise. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Virgo
Confidence combined with a balanced schedule allows you to relax. Investing in valuable items can be lucrative. Be patient and tactful in personal matters. Romance will intensify, making your day start and end with love. At work, recognition comes your way and you may receive an unexpected invitation or gift. Lucky Colour: Bright Orange. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Libra
Pay attention to physical health for complete wellbeing. Money worries may arise if payments are delayed, so you might seek support from friends. Harmony with your spouse brings peace at home. Your love life will flourish, and help from colleagues makes your work easier. Spend some time with old friends if possible, but be proactive to resolve any marital misunderstandings. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Heightened emotions today mean you should avoid potentially upsetting situations. Unexpected visitors could prompt you to make unplanned purchases. Rekindle old connections, but avoid risky business ventures. You’ll appreciate some quiet time after a busy day, and realize how much you’re valued in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 12.45 pm.
Sagittarius
Confidence and an easy workload give you time to relax. A promising financial deal could develop. Enjoy the attention you receive, but be mindful of third-party interference in relationships. You might take on extra duties at work, improving your prospects. Make time for yourself as your marriage may require a little space. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Capricorn
Engage in sports or physical activity to sustain your energy. Double-check finances to avoid losses. Be cautious of children taking liberties with your kindness. Keep your passions in check to prevent relationship drama. Work picks up speed with support from colleagues. Family time can reveal what you’re missing, and marital bonds stay strong despite outside interference. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Aquarius
Your politeness is appreciated today, and you may receive praise. Financial rewards are possible, but avoid letting impatience hold you back. Help your children address challenges, and keep your love life private. Progress at work may slow, but use the time thoughtfully. Your spouse’s health could need attention but you’ll handle the day well. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Pisces
Encouragement from a wise person brings you peace. Your business could see excellent profits. An old friend may reach out, sparking happy memories. Maintain respect in your love life, especially in how you speak. Work flows smoothly, and traveling will go well if you're prepared. Deal patiently with any spousal irritability. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 10.30 am.