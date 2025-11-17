Horoscope Today, 17 November 2025: Key Predictions, Lucky Colour and Best Time of the Day

2 /12

Taurus

Your energy levels are high today, helping you accomplish tasks efficiently. Be careful in financial matters, especially with transactions and paperwork. Let your family know how much you care, and expect your partner to be especially kind. Professionally, you may get to work on projects you enjoy. However, avoid wasting time on distractions and tread carefully in marital matters to prevent conflicts. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.