Horoscope Today, 18 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Pisces

Cheer up, as good times lie ahead and you will feel a surge of energy. Your efforts to save money may not succeed today, but there is no need to worry, as the situation is likely to improve soon. Work sincerely for the welfare of your family, and let your actions be guided by love and a positive outlook rather than greed. The joy of the universe belongs to those who are truly in love—and today, you are among the fortunate ones. It is also a favourable time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. You may wish to spend more time with your beloved, but important responsibilities could prevent you from doing so. Love and good food form the foundation of married life, and today you are set to enjoy the best of both. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a piece of silver along with a small quantity of basmati rice in your locker. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.