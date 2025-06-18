Horoscope Today, 18 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
You will have sufficient time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Handle all commitments and financial transactions with care. Although a phase of tension may arise, the support of your family will help you overcome it. Love is best experienced when it is genuinely felt and shared with your partner. At work, you are likely to stay ahead and maintain an upper hand throughout the day. Avoid excessive use of television or mobile phones, as it may lead to unnecessary loss of time. The day holds something special for your married life, and you may experience an unusual and memorable moment. Remedy: For financial stability, apply a saffron tilak on your forehead and near the navel. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.
Taurus
It will be a day filled with recreation and enjoyment. If you have been trying to secure a loan for some time, luck may finally be in your favour today. Family members will occupy a special place in your heart and bring emotional comfort. Eyes never lie, and your partner’s glance may convey something deeply meaningful. At work, you will be in a strong position to build a team and move forward toward a shared goal. Although you may wish to spend more time with those closest to you, circumstances may limit that opportunity. Love, kisses, hugs and laughter define the day, making it all about romance with your better half. Remedy: To strengthen your bond of love, offer prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.30 pm.
Gemini
Keep your thoughts positive and focused. Today, it would be wise to stay away from friends who borrow money and fail to return it. Unexpected responsibilities may disrupt your plans, leaving you doing more for others and less for yourself. Reality may demand your attention, requiring you to set aside personal emotions for the moment. At work, deal with people carefully, exercising wisdom and patience. You may wish to spend time with loved ones, but circumstances may prevent it. Concerns over your spouse’s declining health could cause stress today. Remedy: To maintain harmony and happiness in family life, eat your meals barefoot while seated on a small wooden stool (chowki). Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Cancer
Divine wisdom from a saintly person will bring you solace and inner comfort. Those who have borrowed money may find themselves compelled to repay loans today, which could temporarily strain their finances. Friends and your spouse will provide warmth and happiness, helping you get through an otherwise dull and hectic day. Sharing a candlelight meal with your beloved will add a romantic touch. At the workplace, your past efforts may finally receive appreciation, and your strong performance could even open the door to a promotion. Businesspersons can benefit from valuable advice from experienced individuals on expanding their ventures. Your quick and decisive approach to challenges will earn you recognition. Your life partner will make sincere efforts to bring joy and happiness into your day. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to stay healthy and free from illness. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Leo
You will remain energetic, active and agile throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. Today, you may realise how beneficial long-term investments can be, as an old investment is likely to yield profitable returns. News related to ancestral property may bring joy and happiness to the entire family. A special friend will offer emotional support and help ease your worries. While new proposals may seem attractive, it would be wise to avoid making hasty decisions. The day may begin on a slightly tiring note, but as it progresses, positive results will start coming your way. By the end of the day, you will manage to carve out time for yourself and spend it meaningfully with someone close to your heart. It is a carefree and passionate day, with love and romance reaching new heights with your spouse. Remedy: For business prosperity and stability at work, keep a bowl filled with milk, water and sugar near your bedside at night. The next morning, pour the mixture at the root of a tree near your home. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.
Virgo
Friends will be supportive and will help keep your spirits high. You may find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial gains. An evening at the movie theatre or a dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and cheerful. Staying away from your beloved may feel especially difficult today. At work, tempers could rise if you push too hard, so try to understand others’ needs before taking important decisions. A pleasure trip will prove satisfying and refreshing. You may feel a lack of attention from your spouse for a while, but by the end of the day you will realise that they were busy making special arrangements just for you. Remedy: To remove obstacles in business and professional life, fix four silver nails to the four legs of your bed. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.
Libra
Friends will be supportive and keep you in good spirits. Today, you are likely to gain financial benefits through your children, which will bring you immense happiness. News of a family secret may come as a surprise. Those planning a short getaway with their beloved will enjoy a truly memorable experience. Be honest and direct in your approach—your determination and skills will not go unnoticed. You may receive several interesting invitations today, and a surprise gift could also come your way. Your spouse is likely to do something especially thoughtful, making the day even more special. Remedy: Chant ॐ क्रां क्रीं क्रौं सः भौमाय नमः (Om Kraam Kreem Kroum Sah Bhaumaaya Namaha) 11 times early in the morning to ensure a peaceful and blissful family life. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 11 am.
Scorpio
Friends will be supportive and help keep you cheerful. Long-pending arrears and dues are likely to be recovered, bringing financial relief. Domestic life will remain peaceful and pleasant, and there is a chance of meeting someone interesting. At work, circumstances appear to be in your favour. Although you may have ample free time, you might find it hard to engage in something truly satisfying. By the end of the day, the love and affection of your spouse will help you forget past hardships and feel content. Remedy: Recite the Durga Chalisa and Durga hymns to promote progress in business and career. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.
Sagittarius
Make an effort to improve your health and overall personality for a better quality of life. Investments made in the past are likely to bring benefits today. Seek the approval of others before making changes to your home environment. Today, you may prevent a situation that could have caused emotional pain to someone. Your consistent hard work will pay off handsomely. While spending quiet time with your spouse in the evening, you will realise the importance of giving them more attention. Your life partner may shower you with extra care and affection, making you feel truly cherished. Remedy: Gift a gold or bronze idol of your family deity to a religious or sacred institution to enjoy harmony and happiness in family life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.
Capricorn
Spiritual thoughts may arise today, prompting you to visit a religious place and seek divine wisdom from a holy person. Married individuals may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education. Make time to enjoy the company of children, even if it requires extra effort. Keep your romantic thoughts private for now. If you are considering a new business partnership, ensure that you gather all the necessary facts before making any commitments. In your free time, you will enjoy walking under a clear sky and breathing in fresh air, which will help keep your mind calm and refreshed throughout the day. A surprise from a relative may come your way, though it could slightly disrupt your plans. Remedy: For a better love life, gift a silver elephant to your partner. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 1.50 pm to 2.15 pm.
Aquarius
It will be a beneficial day, and you may find relief from a long-standing illness. Financial conditions are set to improve. Opportunities to attend social gatherings may arise, bringing you into close contact with influential people. Reality may demand your attention, requiring you to momentarily set aside personal emotions. Be cautious about sharing your plans too openly, as doing so could jeopardise an important project. Today offers a good chance to sit with family members and discuss important matters of life. While your words may initially seem bothersome, they will ultimately help in finding solutions. Work pressure has been affecting your married life for some time, but today misunderstandings and grievances are likely to fade away. Remedy: To strengthen love and harmony in relationships, gift moon-related items such as white or silver-based fabrics, pearls or sweets. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
Pisces
Cheer up, as good times lie ahead and you will feel a surge of energy. Your efforts to save money may not succeed today, but there is no need to worry, as the situation is likely to improve soon. Work sincerely for the welfare of your family, and let your actions be guided by love and a positive outlook rather than greed. The joy of the universe belongs to those who are truly in love—and today, you are among the fortunate ones. It is also a favourable time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. You may wish to spend more time with your beloved, but important responsibilities could prevent you from doing so. Love and good food form the foundation of married life, and today you are set to enjoy the best of both. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, keep a piece of silver along with a small quantity of basmati rice in your locker. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.