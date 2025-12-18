Horoscope Today, 19 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Trust your instincts today. You understand your situation better than anyone else, so take firm and confident decisions without hesitation. Act quickly where needed and be ready to accept the outcomes. At a social gathering, you may meet someone who offers valuable guidance to improve your financial position. Some unfinished household tasks could demand your attention and time. Stay cautious in matters of the heart, as romantic developments may create complications. Positive changes at your workplace are likely to work in your favour. Spending quiet moments with your spouse tonight will remind you how essential it is to give them more attention and care. There will be opportunities for intimacy, though you should take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to maintain harmony and happiness in family life.
Taurus
Understand the emotions that drive your actions and focus on strengthening positive thoughts. Let go of fear, doubt, anger and greed, as such feelings often draw unwanted situations into your life. Property-related investments are likely to bring good returns. Spending quality time with children will prove meaningful and uplifting. Those in love will show deep respect for family values and sentiments. You may take up new assignments today that promise growth and prosperity for the entire household. Pay attention to the advice of others, as it could help you make the right moves. Married life is set to reach a particularly joyful and fulfilling phase today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Distribute food items among young girls to enhance happiness and harmony in the family.
Gemini
Cancer
Pay special attention to your health today, particularly if you have blood pressure issues. Real estate investments are likely to bring good returns. If you are thinking of hosting a gathering, invite your close friends, as their presence will lift your spirits and create a cheerful atmosphere. Maintain calm and respectful behaviour, since even small mistakes could upset your partner. Businesspersons may receive sudden and unexpected financial gains. While returning home from work at night, drive carefully to avoid accidents that could lead to health problems for several days. Rising expenses may also create tension in your marital relationship, so manage your spending wisely. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm Remedy: Offer a black and white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to strengthen your love life and attract success in relationships.
Leo
Your health is set to remain strong today, and a positive frame of mind will boost your confidence and energy levels. A sibling may approach you for financial help. While you may agree to support them, it could add some pressure to your own finances. Pleasant news from distant relatives is likely to create a joyful atmosphere at home. However, matters of the heart may bring some emotional discomfort. Consistent effort and sincere hard work will deliver rewarding results. Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments, as they can disturb your peace and waste valuable time. The day will end on a calm and comforting note with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Donate and include curd and honey in your daily use to improve the flow of income.
Virgo
Spending time outdoors will be beneficial for both your body and mind. Living in constant fear and focusing too much on security can limit your growth and make you anxious. Financial strain may lead to tension within the family, so choose your words carefully and seek guidance before reacting. A short visit to a relative can offer comfort and relief from your busy routine. When meeting your partner, stay genuine in your behaviour and appearance. Confidence will work in your favour at the workplace, helping you present your ideas clearly and gain support from others. A family member may want to spend quality time with you, which could take up much of your day. Be mindful, as doubt in your relationship could escalate into a serious argument if not handled calmly. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Recite the mantra “Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat” 11 times to attract growth and prosperity.
Libra
Scorpio
Spending time with children will bring peace and emotional comfort today. Their innocence and warmth can ease your worries and calm your mind. Financial matters are likely to improve, and pending money-related issues may get resolved, bringing some relief. However, a careless approach could make your parents anxious, so keep them informed and take them into confidence before beginning any new venture. Your low mood might create uneasiness for your spouse, so try to stay positive and communicative. Businesspersons should maintain strict confidentiality regarding plans and proposals, as sharing sensitive details could lead to complications. After returning from work, engaging in your favourite hobbies will help you relax and regain balance. Be alert, as interference from a relative, friend, or neighbour could create tension in married life. Lucky Colour: Purple Auspicious Time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Distribute black clothes or fabrics among the poor and needy to add excitement and harmony to your love life.
Sagittarius
A long-cherished wish is likely to come true today. While this will bring great happiness, try to stay composed, as excessive excitement could create minor complications. Financial security will play a crucial role in keeping you stable during challenging times, so begin focusing on saving and wise investments to avoid future difficulties. Your children will make sincere efforts to keep your spirits high. Outside interference may lead to misunderstandings, so handle sensitive matters carefully. Stay alert while interacting with influential people, as you may receive useful guidance that benefits you in the long run. Avoid spending too much time on television or mobile phones, as it may waste valuable hours. Rising expenses could also create strain in your relationship with your spouse, so manage your budget thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Golden Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Wear gold, according to your affordability, to attract steady improvement in your financial condition.
Capricorn
Your strong willpower will help you handle a complicated situation today. Stay calm while taking emotional decisions, as losing your temper could lead to regret. Married individuals may receive financial gains from their in-laws’ side, bringing relief and stability. Someone at home might feel upset if household responsibilities have been neglected, so pay attention to your duties. Romantic feelings will remain strong and may brighten your day. Appreciation or compliments at the workplace could boost your confidence. Take some time to understand yourself better. If you feel confused or overwhelmed, step aside for self-reflection and reassess your goals and personality. If you have been feeling unfortunate for a long time, today may bring a sense of blessing and positivity. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Offer milk at a Bhairav temple to maintain peace and happiness in the family.
Aquarius
Stay away from arguments today, as conflicts could aggravate existing health issues. Financial conditions are likely to improve as the day progresses, bringing some relief. Your lively and engaging nature will create a pleasant atmosphere at home and spread positivity among family members. Love will dominate your thoughts, though an old issue may trigger a disagreement with your partner later in the night. Work-related pressure may continue to occupy your mind, leaving little time for loved ones. By evening, you may feel the need to step out for some fresh air, perhaps taking a quiet walk on the terrace or in a nearby park to clear your thoughts. Be cautious, as interference from outsiders could disturb harmony in your married life. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm Remedy: Show love, respect and care towards your mother to strengthen your career prospects.
Pisces
Take part in activities that bring excitement while keeping you calm and refreshed. New investment options may come your way today. Study each opportunity carefully before making any commitment to ensure long term gains. Your simple and innocent approach will help resolve a family issue and restore harmony at home. Express your affection openly, even through small gestures such as placing flowers by your window. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage while dealing with colleagues and competitors. You may find yourself in the limelight as help you offered in the past gets recognised or rewarded. Your partner could surprise you with a wonderful gesture, creating a memory you will cherish for a long time. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Feed jaggery and gram to monkeys to maintain good health and positive energy.