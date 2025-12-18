Horoscope Today, 19 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

6 /12

Virgo

Spending time outdoors will be beneficial for both your body and mind. Living in constant fear and focusing too much on security can limit your growth and make you anxious. Financial strain may lead to tension within the family, so choose your words carefully and seek guidance before reacting. A short visit to a relative can offer comfort and relief from your busy routine. When meeting your partner, stay genuine in your behaviour and appearance. Confidence will work in your favour at the workplace, helping you present your ideas clearly and gain support from others. A family member may want to spend quality time with you, which could take up much of your day. Be mindful, as doubt in your relationship could escalate into a serious argument if not handled calmly. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Recite the mantra “Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat” 11 times to attract growth and prosperity.