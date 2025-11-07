Horoscope Today, 19 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Today is highly favourable for your health. A cheerful and positive frame of mind will act as a natural booster, keeping you confident throughout the day. Businesspersons and traders are likely to earn good profits, bringing smiles and satisfaction. Spending time with grandchildren will give you immense happiness and emotional comfort. Romance will be in the air, making it an ideal day to plan something special in the evening to deepen your bond. Be straightforward and honest in your dealings, as your determination and abilities will attract attention. Students of this zodiac sign may remain busy on their mobile phones for most of the day, so some self-control is advised. Married life will feel truly blissful, and you will experience deep love and togetherness with your partner. Lucky Colour: Light Green Auspicious Time: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Feed fishes with balls made of wheat flour.
Taurus
Your wife will lift your mood and bring emotional comfort. Financial conditions are set to improve as long-pending payments are likely to be recovered. A short visit to a relative will help you relax and take a welcome break from your busy routine. Love life will feel exciting and full of warmth, adding a special charm to your relationship. Changes at the workplace will work in your favour and bring benefits. Travel, entertainment, and social interactions will keep you engaged throughout the day. If there has been some dullness in married life recently, today promises fun, laughter, and renewed closeness with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Consume foods with higher liquid content to maintain good health.
Gemini
Your health needs extra attention today, so do not ignore any warning signs. Avoid making long-term investments for now and spend some pleasant time with a close friend to refresh your mind. Be polite and welcoming towards guests, as rude behaviour may upset family members and create distance in relationships. Romance may not be very smooth today, and misunderstandings can affect your love life. However, the hard work you have been putting in at the workplace is likely to bring positive results. You may come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and makes you feel nostalgic. Differences with relatives could lead to arguments with your spouse, so handle situations calmly. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: To bring happiness and harmony in the family, apply a saffron mark on a Peepal tree and tie a loose yellow thread around it.
Cancer
Engaging in creative activities will help you stay relaxed and mentally refreshed. Those who have been spending money carelessly should control their expenses from today and focus on saving. This is a good phase to take your parents into confidence about your new ideas, projects, or future plans. You may fail to keep certain promises today, which could make your partner upset, so handle emotions carefully. People running small businesses under this zodiac sign may face some losses, but there is no need to panic. If you continue to work hard with the right approach, positive results will surely come in time. Free time may be wasted on mobile phones or television, which can irritate your spouse as they may feel ignored. Make an effort to surprise your partner regularly, or they may start feeling unimportant. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 8:15 am to 9:45 am Remedy: Offer water mixed with rice and milk to the Moon to improve career prospects.
Leo
Today is favourable for religious and spiritual activities, which will bring inner peace. Extra money should be invested wisely, and real estate can be a good option. An old contact may create some trouble, so stay alert while dealing with past connections. Make an effort to resolve long-pending disputes today, as delaying them further may worsen the situation. New responsibilities or assignments may not meet your expectations, so patience is required. Understand the importance of time and avoid spending it with people who are difficult to deal with, as this can only lead to unnecessary stress. Your spouse may feel hurt after learning about something from your past, so handle the situation with honesty and sensitivity. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Avoid alcohol to strengthen family bonding and bring happiness at home.
Health is expected to remain good even though the day will be busy. Today is favourable for learning how to manage money better, especially the habit of saving and using it wisely. You may receive calls or messages from relatives living far away. Your partner’s eyes will reveal something meaningful and emotional, so pay attention. If you plan to take a day’s leave, there is no need to worry as work will continue smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you will be able to handle it easily after returning. Before starting any new work or project, it is advisable to consult experienced people in that field. If time permits, meet them and take their guidance. Be cautious in your married life, as small arguments with your spouse could grow into bigger issues over time. Avoid trusting everything others say or advise without proper thought. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Touch the feet of elders in the family early in the morning to seek their blessings and help maintain peace and harmony at home.