Horoscope Today, 2 December 2025: Check Your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for the Day

Aries
A day of ease and calm is likely, giving you a chance to unwind. A gentle oil massage can help relax your muscles and lift your energy. An innovative idea may also open the door to some extra income. Your partner is expected to be supportive, though your spouse’s mood may need careful handling. Pending tasks could keep you busy, leaving you with only a little time to rest. Any construction-related work taken up today is likely to conclude satisfactorily. However, your spouse’s behaviour might create some discomfort in your professional space. Remedy: Feeding fish is believed to bring positivity to your love life. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Taurus
Give priority to your health over social engagements today. Keep any extra money in a secure place that can offer reliable returns in the future. It is a good day to go on a picnic with your wife, which may not only lift your mood but also help clear misunderstandings. Romance looks likely, though impulsive desires could create trouble if not handled carefully. You are expected to feel positive at work. Colleagues may acknowledge your efforts, and your senior might also appreciate your progress. Business owners have a good chance of earning profits today. The day could take a difficult turn if you react hastily or make decisions without thinking things through. Your spouse may unintentionally disrupt a plan or project, so patience will be important. Remedy: Donating green clothing to someone in need is believed to bring improvement in your love life. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Gemini
People with blood pressure concerns may find that a small amount of red wine helps in managing blood pressure and controlling cholesterol, while also offering some relaxation. You might spend a good sum on a gathering with friends today, yet your financial stability is likely to remain intact. Stay alert while dealing with both friends and unfamiliar people. This is not a favourable day for falling in love, so be careful with emotional decisions. Make your own choices regarding your career, as they are likely to bring positive results. It is also a suitable day to meet a lawyer for legal guidance. You may face some inconvenience in the morning due to a power cut or another minor issue, but your spouse is expected to step in and help. Remedy: Feeding green fodder to cows is believed to strengthen family harmony. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Cancer
Your energy levels may be lower than usual today, so avoid taking on extra work. Give yourself time to rest and try to shift some appointments to another day. You could get into a dispute with someone close, and the situation might escalate to legal trouble, leading to financial loss. A disagreement with a neighbour could also upset your mood, so staying calm will help prevent matters from getting worse. Maintaining a cordial approach will keep conflicts in check. There is a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your interest. It is a good day to express your thoughts openly and focus on creative projects. By night, you may feel like stepping out for some fresh air, perhaps on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your spouse is likely to surprise you with a thoughtful gesture. Remedy: Wearing or incorporating more green in your daily clothing is believed to support better health. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.
Leo
Take some time to unwind today and engage in activities that bring you joy. With support from someone of the opposite sex, you may receive financial gains in your job or business. Your tendency to overspend could create tension at home, so avoid late nights and unnecessary expenses. Do not let down your partner, as it may lead to regret later. If you are thinking about entering a new business partnership, make sure you have complete clarity before making any commitment. Spending time with an elder in the family could offer valuable insights about life. Family matters might put some pressure on your married life, but both of you are likely to handle the situation wisely. Remedy: Keeping a small pack of saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth is believed to enhance family happiness. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Virgo
Regular exercise can help you keep your weight under control. Try not to overspend on entertainment or cosmetic upgrades. It is a good day to take part in activities that involve young people. Romance is likely to occupy your thoughts. If you are preparing for a competitive exam, stay calm and avoid letting stress shake your confidence. Your efforts are likely to bring a positive outcome. By night, you may feel like stepping out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. You and your spouse may also find time to enjoy closeness and intimacy. Remedy: A traditional belief suggests filling a coconut with flour, unrefined sugar and ghee, then placing it under a Peepal tree to support financial growth. Lucky Colour: 1 pm to 2 pm. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Libra
You may face a few unavoidable situations that cause discomfort, but staying calm and composed will help you handle them wisely. Promising new financial opportunities may come your way, and your charm and pleasant personality will draw new friends into your circle. Your partner will be especially mindful of family emotions today, strengthening mutual understanding. Make the most of any creative money-making ideas that arise. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies may take place at home, filling the atmosphere with positivity. Married individuals may experience moments of true joy and emotional fulfillment. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds to support better health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Navy Blue. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Try to leave work a little early today and spend time doing what truly brings you joy. If you have invested in overseas property, you may receive a good offer that yields satisfying profits. Focus on the well-being of your family, letting love and positive intent—not greed—guide your actions. Keep your relationship vibrant by nurturing your bond with care. Your business acumen and negotiation skills may work in your favour, helping you secure gains. Though the day may start on a tiring note, things will improve steadily, bringing productive outcomes. By evening, you'll find some time for yourself, which you can happily spend reconnecting with someone close. If you’ve ever felt that marriage is all about compromise, today you may realise that these shared adjustments are what make it truly beautiful. Remedy: Installing a Mangal Yantra at home and in your workplace can bring auspicious results in career and business. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.
Sagittarius
Take some time today to unwind and find joy in the company of close friends and family. Since the day may not be financially favourable, review your budget carefully and keep expenses in check. If a young child at home is unwell, your attention will be required — seek proper guidance, as prompt care is essential. Your love life may take a beautiful turn, possibly moving toward a meaningful long-term commitment. At work, your inner strength and determination will help you make the day productive and fulfilling. Students of this zodiac sign may find themselves spending more time than usual on their mobile phones. The day is likely to end on a deeply romantic and heartfelt note, as you and your spouse engage in an emotionally enriching conversation. Remedy: Improve your financial stability by placing reed screens over doors and windows. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Take special care with what you eat today and avoid food that has been left exposed. At the same time, try not to overthink or stress, as it will only add to mental strain. An improvement in your financial situation may help you clear long-standing bills and pending dues with ease. Your sharp wit and pleasant nature will make you stand out at social gatherings. When meeting your partner, be authentic in both appearance and behaviour — it will deepen your bond. This is also a favourable day to connect with influential or important people who can help you advance your new plans. However, you may find yourself spending time on unimportant tasks, so stay mindful. A lack of support from your spouse during a challenging moment might leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Chant “ॐ शुक्राय नमः” (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times to support good health and overall well-being. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
You will have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and overall appearance. Investments you made in the past may bring rewarding returns, strengthening your financial position. Some changes at home could make you emotional, but you will succeed in expressing your feelings to those who matter most. Today, you may realise that love carries a spiritual, almost divine quality — something deeply meaningful and pure. Work-related stress may continue to weigh on your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. Even though your family may share several concerns with you, you might remain absorbed in your own thoughts and spend your free time doing something you genuinely enjoy. For married individuals, the bond may feel especially sacred today, filling your heart with warmth and devotion. Remedy: Before heading to work, consume a food item prepared with saffron to invite auspiciousness and professional success. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.
Pisces
Trust your instincts today — you know what’s best for you. Be confident, take timely decisions, and be ready to embrace the outcomes. Financially, the day may feel challenging, making it harder to set aside savings. The health of your parents might also cause some worry, adding to your emotional load. A close friend, however, may offer comfort and help ease your concerns. At work, you may find yourself handling things on your own for a while. Though colleagues may try to support you, their help might be limited. Students of this zodiac sign may relax by watching a movie on their laptop or TV today. Meanwhile, your spouse may express heartfelt appreciation, reminding you of the special place you hold in their life. Remedy: Wrap a round piece of bronze in a green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet to attract better financial prospects. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.