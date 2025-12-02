Horoscope Today, 2 December 2025: Check Your Astrological Prediction, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for the Day

12 /12

Pisces

Trust your instincts today — you know what’s best for you. Be confident, take timely decisions, and be ready to embrace the outcomes. Financially, the day may feel challenging, making it harder to set aside savings. The health of your parents might also cause some worry, adding to your emotional load. A close friend, however, may offer comfort and help ease your concerns. At work, you may find yourself handling things on your own for a while. Though colleagues may try to support you, their help might be limited. Students of this zodiac sign may relax by watching a movie on their laptop or TV today. Meanwhile, your spouse may express heartfelt appreciation, reminding you of the special place you hold in their life. Remedy: Wrap a round piece of bronze in a green cloth and keep it in your pocket or wallet to attract better financial prospects. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.