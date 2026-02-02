Horoscope Today, 2 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

3 /12

Gemini

Share family concerns with your wife and spend quality time together to reconnect as a caring and supportive couple. This positive energy will also reflect on your children and bring peace and harmony at home. It will help both of you feel more relaxed and open in your interactions. Be cautious with your movable property today, as there is a chance of loss or theft. You may get opportunities to attend social gatherings, which can help you connect with influential people. Expressing your feelings will bring emotional relief. Long-pending projects and plans are likely to reach a final stage. Despite having ample free time today, you may find it difficult to use it the way you want. The day will make you realise the true value of having a wonderful life partner. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead to strengthen your financial condition.