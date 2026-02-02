Horoscope Today, 2 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Watch your weight today and avoid overeating. Business prospects look strong, with chances of significant profits. You may take your business to new heights through smart decisions. Resolving differences with family members will help you achieve your goals smoothly. Your fair and generous approach in love is likely to be rewarded. Accepting your mistake at work will work in your favour, but take time to analyse how you can improve. Offer a sincere apology to anyone you may have hurt. Everyone makes mistakes, but repeating them should be avoided. Stay calm during arguments and avoid harsh words even if provoked. The day is likely to turn memorable as you spend quality time with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Distribute yellow-coloured sweets like laddoo or boondi at sacred places to enhance success in your professional life.
Taurus
Domestic concerns may keep you slightly anxious today. If you work or study away from home, stay alert and keep your distance from people who waste your time and money. The health of an elderly family member could be a source of tension. Romance looks joyful and deeply exciting. Do not give in to outside pressure while taking important business decisions. You will be full of fresh ideas, and the activities you choose are likely to bring gains beyond expectations. Emotional bonding will strengthen, as understanding between partners improves and differences fade away. Lucky Colour: Light Blue Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night. In the morning, pour this water at the root of a nearby tree for better health and positive energy.
Gemini
Share family concerns with your wife and spend quality time together to reconnect as a caring and supportive couple. This positive energy will also reflect on your children and bring peace and harmony at home. It will help both of you feel more relaxed and open in your interactions. Be cautious with your movable property today, as there is a chance of loss or theft. You may get opportunities to attend social gatherings, which can help you connect with influential people. Expressing your feelings will bring emotional relief. Long-pending projects and plans are likely to reach a final stage. Despite having ample free time today, you may find it difficult to use it the way you want. The day will make you realise the true value of having a wonderful life partner. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead to strengthen your financial condition.
Cancer
You will feel relaxed today and in a cheerful mood to enjoy life. Those who invested money on the advice of an unknown person are likely to see gains. Make sure to give enough time to your family and let them feel valued. Spend quality moments with them and avoid giving any reason for complaints. Emotional intensity in love may keep you awake at night. Accepting your mistake at work will work in your favour, but it is important to analyse how you can improve. Apologise to anyone you may have hurt. Everyone makes mistakes, but repeating them should be avoided. Children may spend most of the day playing sports, so parents should stay alert as there is a risk of minor injuries. Family interference may affect your married life today, but you and your partner will handle the situation wisely. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: For a memorable love life, gift your partner something in red or orange colour.
Leo
Do not stress too much about your health, as unnecessary worry may worsen minor issues. Some people of this sign may gain financially today through their children, and you are likely to feel proud of their achievements. Take a short break from your routine and spend time with friends to refresh your mood. Love life looks sweet and fulfilling, bringing emotional warmth. Work at the office may not deliver expected results, and a close person could disappoint you, leaving you uneasy through the day. Despite this, you will find time to be with your spouse and enjoy meaningful moments together. Married life appears happy and satisfying today. Lucky Colour: Honey Brown Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Consume pure honey regularly to maintain good health and positive energy.
Virgo
Those who have been working overtime and feeling low on energy should avoid stress and confusion today. New sources of income may open up through people you already know. Avoid forcing your opinions on friends or relatives, as it may go against your interests and create unnecessary irritation. Wedding plans may take shape for some, while others will find romance lifting their mood. Do not make promises unless you are confident you can fulfil them. After returning from work, you may spend time on your favourite hobbies, which will help you relax. The day will remind you that marriage is not just about physical closeness, but about deep and genuine love. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, keep the roots of a banana tree at home or in your office.
Libra
Friends may introduce you to someone special today—an encounter that could significantly influence your thinking. Investments related to your home or property are likely to yield positive returns. Trying to meet everyone’s expectations at once may leave you feeling pulled in too many directions, so prioritise wisely. A warm smile and gentle approach will go a long way in easing your partner’s unhappiness. You are well placed to finalise major land or property deals and successfully coordinate multiple people, especially in creative or entertainment-related projects. Remember, self-initiative is key—effort invites support. Marital life feels especially joyful and fulfilling today, perhaps more than ever before. Remedy: Store water in a green glass bottle and keep it in sunlight. Consuming this water is believed to bring harmony and happiness to family life. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.
Scorpio
Begin your day with a bit of exercise—it’s time to reconnect with feeling good about yourself. Make it a daily habit and stay consistent. Politely ignore those who approach you seeking business credit, as it may not be in your interest right now. Auspicious rituals or religious activities are likely to take place at home. The power of love will inspire warmth and affection in your relationships. It’s a favourable day for businesspersons, and a sudden business trip may bring encouraging outcomes. During your free time, you may unwind by watching a web series on your mobile. Moments of romance will revive fond memories, allowing you to relive beautiful times with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance income prospects, establish a Chandra Yantra at the place of worship in your home. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Sagittarius
Your smile will act as a powerful antidote to stress and low moods today. Siblings may seek your financial support, and while helping them could temporarily strain your finances, the situation is likely to stabilise soon. The cheerful attitude of family members will help keep the home environment light and positive. Your partner may find it difficult to express their feelings openly, which could leave you feeling a bit unsettled—patience will help. At the workplace, stay alert, as someone may attempt to interfere with your plans. Avoid getting drawn into pointless arguments during your free time, as they may only leave you feeling drained by the day’s end. In married life, keeping expectations realistic will help prevent unnecessary disappointment. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle is believed to enhance harmony and positivity in your love life. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
An argumentative attitude today could add unnecessary friction to your life, so stay calm and don’t allow anyone to provoke you into actions you may later regret. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, court decisions are likely to go in your favour, bringing financial relief. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you connect with new people and form meaningful friendships. Nurture your relationship with care—love thrives when treated like something precious. Success is within reach, especially if you introduce important changes gradually and thoughtfully. You will have plenty of time to spend with your spouse today, and your partner may feel deeply touched by the attention and affection you give. Your spouse will appreciate you, speak warmly about you, and may even fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Feeding cows green millets such as jowar (sorghum) is believed to bring positive results and good fortune. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.
Aquarius
Cultivate a generous and positive outlook towards life. Constant complaints or distress over your circumstances will only drain your energy—poverty of thought diminishes joy and weakens the hope of living a fulfilled life. Your dedication and hard work are likely to be recognised today, bringing some financial gain. Your childlike innocence and sincerity will play a key role in resolving a family issue. However, prolonged negativity on your part may cause tension for your spouse, so try to stay emotionally balanced. At the workplace, adopting new technologies and keeping yourself updated with modern methods will help you perform better. While casual conversations with acquaintances are fine, avoid sharing your deepest secrets unless you fully trust their intentions. Be cautious, as neighbours may misrepresent aspects of your married life before family or friends, leading to misunderstandings. Remedy: To strengthen your love life, gift red flowers to your partner. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Pisces
Outdoor sports may draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga will bring inner balance and tangible benefits. Remember, in difficult times it is your saved resources that provide real support—so begin saving seriously and curb unnecessary expenses. You may receive pleasant news that lifts not only your mood but also that of your family; just be mindful to keep your excitement in check. Your boundless affection holds great value for your partner. Those engaged in creative professions may face a few challenges today, helping you realise the importance of stability alongside creativity. The day may start on a tiring note, but as it progresses, outcomes will steadily improve. By evening, you will manage to carve out time for yourself and use it meaningfully by meeting someone close. A deep, heartfelt and romantic conversation with your spouse will bring emotional closeness and warmth. Remedy: To strengthen financial prospects, plant a banana tree, care for it regularly and offer prayers to it. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.