Horoscope Today, 2 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries
Today calls for confidence and a positive mindset. Even with a busy schedule, you will manage to regain your energy and stay focused. Keep a close watch on your expenses and avoid unnecessary or showy spending. A friend may approach you for guidance on personal matters, so offer advice thoughtfully. In matters of love, act with maturity and good judgment. Hard work is likely to be rewarded, and deserving employees may receive promotions or financial benefits. Travel plans will bring enjoyment and useful outcomes. Married life will feel especially fulfilling today, giving you a sense of emotional happiness. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in the puja ghar or family altar and worship it regularly to improve professional and business prospects.
Taurus
Seek the support of your family members to reduce stress and mental pressure. Accept their help with an open mind and do not keep your emotions bottled up. Sharing your concerns regularly will bring relief and clarity. To maintain a smooth life and stable living standards, stay alert about your finances today. The day is favorable for exchanging gifts with loved ones. Spend quality time with your partner to understand each other better and strengthen emotional bonding. You may receive appreciation or compliments at the workplace. People of this zodiac sign can enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with siblings, which will help improve mutual affection. Avoid forcing your partner into any decision, as it may create emotional distance. Lucky Colour: Red Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Carry a red handkerchief in your pocket to promote good health.
Gemini
Your pleasant and charming nature will draw positive attention today. Although financial concerns may keep you busy for most of the day, chances of gains are strong by evening. The day will begin on a happy note with good news from close friends or relatives. Love will feel deep and meaningful, bringing emotional satisfaction. Enrolling in short-term courses will help you upgrade your skills and stay updated with new technologies. You will also find some free time, which can be best used for meditation, helping you stay calm and mentally balanced. Married life will be especially romantic, making this a memorable day with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm Remedy: Help and serve patients in a hospital to strengthen financial stability and positive outcomes.
Cancer
Your health will stay stable even though the day remains busy. Investments made today are likely to strengthen your financial position and bring long-term security. Share your happiness with your parents and make them feel valued, as this will help remove feelings of loneliness or sadness. Life feels meaningful when we support each other, and this thought will reflect strongly today. You will realize that your partner’s love is deep and genuine. At the workplace, a colleague who usually irritates you may surprise everyone with sensible and intelligent input. Due to lack of time from your beloved, you may openly express your concerns and discuss what is bothering you. Married life will be comforting, as your spouse will make you feel truly special. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Wear a silver bangle to improve financial prospects and stability.
Leo
Do not ignore your health today, especially avoid consuming alcohol. Financial worries may trouble you, so it would be wise to seek advice from a trusted person. Take a calculated risk for a meaningful cause connected to your family. Do not hesitate out of fear, as a missed chance may not come back. Your partner may feel hurt by something you said earlier, so understand your mistake in time and make efforts to mend the situation before it turns into anger. At work, you may receive appreciation or compliments. Your willingness to help people in need will earn you respect and goodwill. Married life will feel pleasant and sweet, adding warmth to your routine. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Offer raw turmeric in running water to promote good health and positive energy.
Virgo
Your generous nature will work in your favor today, helping you move away from negative traits such as doubt, jealousy, greed, ego, and lack of trust. Important plans are likely to be carried out successfully, bringing fresh financial gains. Avoid wasting time in self-pity and focus on learning valuable life lessons. For some, a new romantic connection is likely, and love will add new meaning and joy to life. At the workplace, your opinions will be taken seriously, and colleagues will listen to you with attention. You will get enough time to spend with your spouse, making your partner feel deeply loved and valued. If you believe married life is only about compromises, today will change that thought and make you realize how fulfilling it truly is. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am Remedy: The Sun represents discipline. Living a disciplined life will naturally bring happiness, harmony, and positivity to your family.
Libra
Engage in activities that are both stimulating and calming, as they will help you maintain balance through the day. A creditor may approach you for loan repayment today; while you may manage to clear the dues, it could place additional strain on your finances. It would be wise to avoid taking on any new borrowings for now. Spending quality time in social activities with your family will create a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere at home. On the romantic front, expectations may not be fully met, so keep emotions in check. You possess the energy and practical insight needed to enhance your earning potential, provided you remain focused. Be mindful of distractions, as excessive time spent watching movies or content on TV or your mobile device could cause you to neglect important responsibilities. Additionally, allowing others undue influence over your decisions—excluding your spouse—may lead to friction with your partner. Remedy: Wear shoes in a combination of black and white to strengthen financial stability. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
You may find it challenging to keep your emotions in check today, and any unusual behaviour could confuse those around you, leading to frustration. Married individuals may need to spend a considerable amount on their children’s education, which could require careful financial planning. A short visit to a relative will provide comfort and a welcome break from your otherwise hectic routine. Romance is likely to dominate your thoughts, bringing emotional warmth and closeness. This is also a favourable phase for career growth, as new job opportunities or fresh business proposals may lift your spirits. Consider making small changes to your appearance, as they can enhance your confidence and help attract positive attention. On the personal front, you may receive a pleasant and unexpected surprise that adds joy to your marital life. Remedy: Regularly watering a tamarind tree is believed to support good health. Lucky Colour: Light Brown. Auspicious Time: 10.10 am to 11.35 am.
Sagittarius
Your health remains in excellent condition. However, it is important to curb the tendency to live only for the moment and to overspend time and money on entertainment. If you are planning a gathering, invite your closest friends, as their presence will uplift your spirits and create a cheerful atmosphere. On the romantic front, efforts may not yield the desired response, so it is best to keep expectations realistic. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve favourable outcomes today. Working professionals will be able to utilise their skills and talents effectively at the workplace, enhancing productivity and recognition. Handle all correspondence with care, as minor oversights could lead to misunderstandings. Despite a heated argument earlier in the day, the evening is likely to end on a pleasant note, with meaningful time spent with your spouse. Remedy: Chant the eight names of Lord Vishnu—Achutha, Keshav, Vishnu, Hari, Sathyam, Janaardhan, Hamsa and Narayan—for greater financial auspiciousness. Lucky Colour: Light Green. Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
Capricorn
Periodic fatigue or minor breakdowns may cause some discomfort today, so it is essential to take adequate rest to keep your nervous system in balance. You may go out with your spouse to purchase valuable household items; however, this expenditure could place some temporary strain on your finances. There are indications of pleasant surprises in the form of unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends. Your sincere and generous approach to love is likely to be appreciated and rewarded. At the workplace or in professional dealings, ensure that you communicate clearly, as associates may feel irritated if responses appear vague or evasive. You may find peace by spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place, which will help you stay away from unnecessary disputes and mental stress. If you have been longing for affection and emotional closeness from your spouse, the day is likely to fulfil that desire. Remedy: Support a balanced and healthy life by donating green dress material or bangles to kinnars (eunuchs). As Mercury is associated with this community, kindness towards this marginalised section is believed to help reduce the malefic effects of Mercury. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Aquarius
Channel your energy toward helping someone in distress, as acts of selfless service give true meaning to life. There is a possibility of a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters today, particularly concerning what may be perceived as unnecessary expenses or a lavish lifestyle. It would be wise to handle such discussions with patience and understanding. Your timely support can help someone avoid hardship, reinforcing the positive impact of your actions. On the emotional front, those attuned to love will feel its presence deeply today, bringing a sense of joy that surpasses all other pleasures. Professionally, an increase in responsibilities is likely, requiring greater focus and commitment. During your free time, you may choose to relax by watching a web series on your mobile device. Despite minor tensions, your spouse will make you feel valued and cherished, reminding you of your special place in their life. Remedy: To improve income prospects, place a silver coin in Gangajal and keep it at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
Your sense of humour is your greatest strength today—use it to lift your spirits and support your recovery. Married couples may need to make significant expenses toward their children’s education, so prudent financial planning is advisable. Avoid chasing unrealistic fantasies and stay grounded in practical thinking. Spending time with friends will prove refreshing and emotionally rewarding. Your love life brings renewed hope and positivity. You are likely to be in the spotlight, with success well within reach if you remain focused. However, individuals of this zodiac sign must consciously set aside time for themselves, as excessive work pressure could lead to mental fatigue. A lack of support from your spouse during a challenging moment may leave you feeling disappointed, so open communication will be important to restore balance. Remedy: Place a green glass bottle filled with water in sunlight and mix this water with your bath water to promote good health. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.