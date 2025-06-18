Horoscope Today, 2 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

10 /12

Capricorn

Periodic fatigue or minor breakdowns may cause some discomfort today, so it is essential to take adequate rest to keep your nervous system in balance. You may go out with your spouse to purchase valuable household items; however, this expenditure could place some temporary strain on your finances. There are indications of pleasant surprises in the form of unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends. Your sincere and generous approach to love is likely to be appreciated and rewarded. At the workplace or in professional dealings, ensure that you communicate clearly, as associates may feel irritated if responses appear vague or evasive. You may find peace by spending your free time at a temple, gurudwara, or any religious place, which will help you stay away from unnecessary disputes and mental stress. If you have been longing for affection and emotional closeness from your spouse, the day is likely to fulfil that desire. Remedy: Support a balanced and healthy life by donating green dress material or bangles to kinnars (eunuchs). As Mercury is associated with this community, kindness towards this marginalised section is believed to help reduce the malefic effects of Mercury. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.