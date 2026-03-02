Horoscope Today, 2 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Engage yourself in activities that bring both excitement and peace of mind. Financial stability will improve when you control unnecessary expenses, and today you are likely to realise the value of disciplined spending. It is a favourable day to reconnect with old friends and revive past relationships. Consider planting a sapling as a positive step toward growth and harmony. Avoid making promises unless you are fully confident that you can keep them. Your creativity and energy remain high, helping you move toward productive outcomes. However, there may be tension with your spouse, and their words or actions could leave you feeling hurt for a while.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Remedy: Keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen love and understanding in your relationship.
Taurus
Your harsh words or behaviour may upset your wife today. It is important to understand that disrespect and taking someone for granted can seriously damage a relationship. Be mindful of how you speak and act.
Those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may finally find relief, as money could come from an unexpected source and ease several problems at once. Do not ignore your social life. Take a break from your busy routine and attend a gathering with your family. It will help reduce stress and boost your confidence. Lovers will remain sensitive toward family emotions and may act thoughtfully.
Even if you are overloaded with work, your energy levels will stay high at the workplace. You are likely to finish your tasks before the deadline. While managing time efficiently, remember that giving attention to family members is equally important. You may realise this today, but putting it fully into action could still be challenging. The evening, however, has the potential to turn into one of the most memorable moments with your spouse.
Lucky Colour: White
Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm
Remedy: Use Gangajal in your daily routine for positive health benefits.
Gemini
Your overall health will stay stable, though mental stress may trouble you at times. On the financial front, you are likely to remain secure. Favourable planetary positions may open up several earning opportunities today, helping you strengthen your income.
However, an extravagant lifestyle could create tension at home. Avoid staying out late and control unnecessary expenses, especially when spending on others. Your charm will remain high, and you may easily draw attention from the opposite sex. It is a positive day to send out your resume or attend a job interview.
Make good use of your free time by reading spiritual books. This can bring clarity and help you overcome ongoing problems. After a long gap, you will finally get enough time to share meaningful moments with your life partner.
Lucky Colour: Red
Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon
Remedy: For family harmony, offer one red chilli, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at a Hanuman temple.
Cancer
Your sharp intellect will give you the strength to overcome challenges. A positive mindset will be your biggest support in dealing with any limitation or difficulty. You will step out with confidence and optimism, spreading good energy around you. However, be careful with your belongings, as the loss or theft of something valuable could affect your mood.
If you are planning a gathering, invite your close friends. Their presence and encouragement will lift your spirits. Your romantic relationship may face some strain today, so handle matters with patience and understanding. On the professional front, partners will show excitement about your new ideas and ventures. Your ability to persuade others will bring rewarding results.
At home, your spouse may not appear very supportive during challenging moments, which could disappoint you. Stay calm and avoid reacting emotionally.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm
Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple. Bring half of them back and keep them in your locker to attract financial positivity and stability.
Leo
Elders should channel their extra energy into meaningful and positive activities to gain lasting benefits. There may be significant expenses today related to the health of your mother or father. While this could put pressure on your finances, it will also deepen emotional bonds within the family.
You will get quality time to share with family members and friends. Love is likely to blossom, filling your day with warmth and happiness. At the workplace, you may feel satisfied with your performance. Colleagues are likely to appreciate your efforts, and your boss may express happiness over your progress. Businesspersons can also expect favourable gains.
After finishing household responsibilities, homemakers may relax by watching a movie or spending time on their mobile phones. The day may end on a delightful note, as your spouse could surprise you with something truly special.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
Remedy: Rahu is linked with charity, sacrifice, creativity, and positive change when well placed. To improve financial stability, look for creative ways to help and serve others selflessly.
Virgo
Meditation and self reflection will bring clarity and inner strength today. Avoid spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as this will harm both your health and your finances. Wise control over such habits can protect you from unnecessary loss.
Family will remain at the centre of your thoughts, and their support will matter deeply. In matters of love, maintain self respect and avoid being overly submissive. Planning alone will not be enough, so take practical steps to turn your ideas into action. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality are likely to bring satisfying results.
There could be minor irritation with your spouse, possibly over routine matters such as grocery shopping. Stay patient and avoid letting small issues disturb the harmony at home.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Auspicious Time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am
Remedy: Worship Lord Hanuman regularly to strengthen your financial stability and overall well being.
Libra
Your impulsive streak could invite minor health issues, so it’s wise to stay calm and measured today. On the financial front, you remain on solid ground, and favourable planetary alignments may open up multiple avenues to boost your income. Some pending household responsibilities are likely to demand your attention. Emotionally, you may sense a lack of warmth or affection—don’t let this dampen your spirits. Avoid pressuring others into actions you wouldn’t take yourself. Making time for your spouse and setting aside work can turn the day special and reassuring. Even if someone appears overly interested in your partner, you’ll realise by day’s end that there is no cause for concern.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.
Remedy: Offer wheat and jaggery to cows to help maintain good health.
Seek comfort in the company of children—their natural innocence and warmth, whether they are your own or those of others, can be deeply therapeutic and help ease your anxieties. A family function at home may lead to higher expenses today, which could temporarily strain your finances. Be cautious while dealing with friends, business associates, or relatives, as they may not be as sensitive to your needs as you expect. Minor disturbances caused by your spouse’s family members could leave you feeling unsettled. On a brighter note, your artistic and creative talents will draw appreciation and may even bring unexpected rewards. You’ll also find time to connect with your partner and express your feelings openly. However, you may feel that your spouse is giving less attention to your family compared to their own during a time of need.
Lucky Colour: White.
Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Remedy: Feed cows with chana dal (split Bengal gram) to help improve your financial prospects.
Sagittarius
Your gentle and kind nature is set to create many joyful moments today. With smart moves and good judgment, you can also earn some extra money. You’ll be in a cheerful, energetic, and loving mood, and your natural warmth will spread happiness to everyone around you. Your romantic life feels truly magical right now—embrace and enjoy it. Be careful not to let others take credit for your hard work. Travel may prove beneficial, though it could be costly. Married life brings a sense of devotion and closeness today, making shared moments especially fulfilling.
Lucky Colour: Pink.
Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Remedy: Support teachers, gurus, and young children with sincerity and affection to encourage growth and success in your career or business.
Capricorn
Channel your high energy into something productive today. Rather than remaining idle, involve yourself in activities that can strengthen your earning potential. Be attentive to the needs of others, but avoid being overly indulgent with children, as it could invite unnecessary complications. In matters of love, emotions may run high, blending dreams with reality in a blissful way. It’s a favourable day to begin a new partnership or venture, with benefits likely for all involved—though careful thought before committing is essential. Despite a packed schedule, you’ll still find time in the evening to relax and enjoy something you love. The day promises to end on a delightful note, as your spouse has planned something special for you.
Lucky Colour: Purple.
Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Remedy: Feed cows with flour and offer sugar to black ants to help maintain harmony and happiness in the family.
Aquarius
This is a day of extra caution and care for expectant mothers. Stay clear of friends who habitually borrow money and fail to return it, as such interactions can cause unnecessary stress. Close friends or partners may seem overly sensitive today, making situations feel more difficult than usual. The involvement of a third person could create misunderstandings between you and your beloved, so handle matters with patience. New challenges may arise at the workplace, especially if issues are not managed with tact and diplomacy. Remember, time is valuable—use it wisely to achieve your goals. At the same time, flexibility and spending quality moments with family are equally important. You may initially feel uncomfortable about something your spouse does, but by the end of the day, you’ll realise it was ultimately for the best.
Lucky Colour: Grey.
Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.
Remedy: Offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place to enhance positivity and harmony within the family.
Pisces
Train your mind to embrace positive thinking and confront your fears head-on; otherwise, fear can quietly turn you into a passive victim. Financial dealings will keep you busy throughout the day, yet by day’s end you’ll still manage to set aside some savings. Don’t allow family tensions to distract you—challenging times often teach the most valuable lessons. Instead of slipping into self-pity, focus on understanding what life is trying to show you. This day has the potential to become unforgettable if you seize the opportunity to deepen intimacy with your partner. Your efforts at work will not go unnoticed, and recognition is likely. However, neglecting important responsibilities and wasting time on trivial matters could work against you today. Emotional closeness will greatly enhance the harmony and joy you share with your life partner.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to saints to help maintain good health.