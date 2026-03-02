Horoscope Today, 2 March 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

2 /12

Taurus

Your harsh words or behaviour may upset your wife today. It is important to understand that disrespect and taking someone for granted can seriously damage a relationship. Be mindful of how you speak and act.

Those who have been facing financial difficulties for a long time may finally find relief, as money could come from an unexpected source and ease several problems at once. Do not ignore your social life. Take a break from your busy routine and attend a gathering with your family. It will help reduce stress and boost your confidence. Lovers will remain sensitive toward family emotions and may act thoughtfully.

Even if you are overloaded with work, your energy levels will stay high at the workplace. You are likely to finish your tasks before the deadline. While managing time efficiently, remember that giving attention to family members is equally important. You may realise this today, but putting it fully into action could still be challenging. The evening, however, has the potential to turn into one of the most memorable moments with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: White

Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:45 pm

Remedy: Use Gangajal in your daily routine for positive health benefits.