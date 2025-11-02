horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 2 November 2025, Sunday.

Aries

A good day to focus on your health and self-improvement routines. Watch out for potential overspending or misplacement of money due to carelessness. It's a great time to reconnect with people you haven't spoken to in a while. Romantic opportunities may present themselves but may not last long. Family will share concerns, but you'll be absorbed in your own interests. Quality time with your spouse is anticipated. Pay no mind to irrelevant criticism. Remedy: Offer almonds at a Hanuman temple, keep half at home for financial blessings.​

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Taurus

Recent events may leave you feeling unsettled, but meditation and yoga can provide spiritual and physical benefits. Money-related stress might arise if your salary is delayed, but friends will offer support if needed. Personal matters are manageable. Make the most of your free time, and enjoy romantic moments with your partner. It's a day to appreciate life and be grateful for what you have. Remedy: For financial gain, turn off the gas-burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini

Expect a cheerful demeanor, making strangers seem familiar. Resist the urge to indulge in excessive entertainment. Use your time wisely as household tasks may demand your attention. Miscommunication with a loved one could arise, impacting the relationship. You might not use your free time effectively today. Marital harmony could be affected if daily needs aren't met. Volunteering or helping others could energize you. Remedy: Incorporate black clothing to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Cancer

Exciting activities will help you stay relaxed. Discuss financial planning with your spouse. Your wit will make you shine socially. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, open up to them. Take some time alone to pursue what you love and foster positive change. Your spouse is likely to support you through critical matters, promoting good vibes. Remedy: Do not pluck plant seedlings, honoring Jupiter/Lord Brahma for health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Leo

Excessive excitement can harm your nerves, so keep emotions in check. Financial relief is possible today. Tensions may arise with family members. Arguments with your partner could occur, but they're likely to respond calmly and understandingly. Helping others earns respect. Seek closeness in marriage; romance is intense. Complaints about children might upset you. Remedy: Donating pure Ghee and camphor at religious places enhances family pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.

Virgo

Workplace pressure and family discord could be stressful. Beware of unrealistic financial plans leading to shortage. It's a good day to renew family bonds. Love brings sweetness but may be fleeting. Use your limited free time effectively for future benefit. Issues may arise with your spouse influenced by outsiders, but your love can resolve them. Surprise your parents with their favorite dish for a happy household atmosphere. Remedy: Donate black woolen blankets to the needy for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra

Unexpected circumstances may cause uneasiness, but maintaining composure helps. Conservative investments can be profitable. It's a good time for marriage alliances. Absence of your partner may be felt deeply. Enjoy time for personal hobbies today and strengthen marital bonds. Avoid stress and rest well. Remedy: Eat and distribute white sweets for health positivity.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio

Quit smoking to maintain good physical health. Your financial situation looks stable today, but be mindful of unnecessary spending. It’s a favourable day for family matters and completing pending household chores. Your partner will miss you deeply today—plan a sweet surprise to make the day memorable for both of you. You have a unique personality and often enjoy solitude. Although you’ll finally get some time for yourself today, work responsibilities may still keep you occupied. Married life will feel especially rewarding, as you experience its many joys today. You may also realise how quickly time passes when you reconnect with an old friend after a long gap. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water in the sun and drink it daily for better health and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius

Take care of health and finances. Intelligent handling of family matters is essential. Romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts. Use free time creatively, avoid wasting it. Your spouse will make efforts to please you. Expect a delightful surprise from your partner that will erase fatigue. Remedy: Pour milk at a Banyan tree and use the soil as tilak for health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn

Low energy can impact wellbeing; engage in creative pursuits and stay motivated. Money stress possible if salary is delayed; consider borrowing from friends. Family responsibilities may bring tension. Rough attitude could unsettle relationships—avoid running from issues. Spouse's behavior might affect work relations. Too much phone chat can cause headaches. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them at home for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.

Aquarius

Take care of your health today. Financially, the day looks favourable, bringing both stability and peace of mind. Use your wisdom and influence to resolve sensitive matters at home tactfully. Romance and social interactions may dominate your thoughts, even if some tasks are still pending. Make the most of your free time by engaging in something creative or meaningful—avoid letting it go to waste. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring you joy today. A lovingly prepared surprise dish at home may help melt away your fatigue and lift your spirits. Remedy: Offer milk to a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the damp soil near its roots on your forehead to invite good health and auspiciousness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces

Steer clear of stress for happiness. If money is tight, seek advice on managing finances. You'll be a central figure at family events. A long period of loneliness ends as you find your soulmate. The day may start slow but improves over time. Free time can be spent meeting a close friend. Your spouse will bring back fond teenage memories. A stranger may cause annoyance during travel. Remedy: Offer white flowers and money in water for health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.