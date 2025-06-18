Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

10 /12

Capricorn

Try to leave the office early today and make some time for recreation. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, which could lead to spending on household items you had planned to buy next month. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family. If people come to you with their problems, it’s better to ignore them for now and not let them disturb your peace of mind. Your sweetheart is likely to miss you throughout the day—plan a pleasant surprise and turn it into a truly special moment. At work, this is one of those satisfying days when you will feel confident and positive. Colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and your boss is likely to be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons can also expect profits today. A party or get-together at home may take up much of your time. On the personal front, your partner may draw you into a beautiful world of love and deep emotions. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will help improve your health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Navy Blue. Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.