Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries
Let go of stress and focus on keeping your mind calm today. Any extra money in hand can be wisely invested in property or real estate. If you are feeling emotionally low, support from elders in the family will comfort and guide you. Imagine the fragrance of chocolate blended with ginger and roses. That is how sweet and refreshing your love life is likely to feel today. Promising opportunities may arrive through new contacts you make. Use your free time meaningfully by reconnecting with old friends. Married life will feel warm and affectionate, as love continues to grow throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Remedy: Prepare and eat a sweet dish made of milk, sugar, and rice to enjoy better health and positive energy.
Taurus
The blessings of a spiritual person will bring you calmness and mental clarity today. With support from a close relative, you are likely to see progress in your business, leading to financial gains. Plan a pleasant evening with friends and family to strengthen your bonds. In matters of the heart, someone may try to interfere, so handle situations carefully. There is more happening in your life than meets the eye, and promising opportunities are set to unfold in the coming days. Make the most of your strong confidence by reaching out, building new contacts, and expanding your circle. A misunderstanding may cause minor trouble today, but open and honest conversation will help you resolve it smoothly. Lucky Colour: Emerald Green Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM Remedy: Offer green gram ladoos at a Lord Ganesh temple and share them with children to create sweet
Gemini
Do not be too harsh on yourself, as constant self criticism may lower your confidence and spirit. Money holds importance, but being overly sensitive about financial matters could strain close relationships. Try to maintain balance between wealth and warmth. Friends are likely to lift your mood by planning something enjoyable for the evening. In love, your honesty and generosity may bring appreciation and sweet rewards. At the workplace, adopting new technologies and staying updated with modern methods will help you perform better and stand out. Be cautious with your belongings, as carelessness may lead to loss or theft. The evening promises special moments with your spouse, possibly making it one of the most memorable nights for both of you. Lucky Colour: Pearl White Auspicious Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Remedy: Wearing cream or white colored shoes will bring positive results in business and professional life.
Cancer
A weak sense of determination may leave you feeling emotionally unsettled today. Strengthen your mindset and avoid negative thoughts that can drain your confidence. Financial challenges may arise, but your practical approach and sharp thinking can help you convert setbacks into gains. Support from relatives will ease the pressure that has been troubling you. Romance will remain strong, and your heart may be filled with affectionate feelings. This is a day for strong performance and maintaining a good public image, so put your best foot forward. Avoid alcohol and cigarettes, as they may waste valuable time and affect your productivity. In the evening, you are likely to relive some beautiful and memorable romantic moments with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Copper Brown Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Remedy: For steady good health, keep a copper coin or a small piece of copper with you.
Leo
Domestic concerns may leave you feeling uneasy, so try to stay calm and composed. Avoid taking hasty decisions, especially while handling major financial matters or negotiations. Patience and careful thinking will protect your interests. A deeper understanding with your spouse will bring harmony, peace, and prosperity at home. There is a strong possibility of experiencing love at first sight today. At work, projects will move ahead smoothly as colleagues and seniors offer their full support. Students need to be mindful of spending too much time on television or mobile phones, as it may lead to unnecessary loss of valuable hours. By the end of the day, your spouse may express heartfelt words that remind you of your true worth in their life. Lucky Colour: Rose Pink Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Remedy: Avoid non vegetarian food to support better health and overall well being.
Virgo
Some may think you are too old to learn something new, but that belief is far from reality. Your sharp and active mind will help you grasp fresh ideas quickly and confidently. Those who have been spending carelessly should begin to control expenses and focus on saving from today. It is also a good time to reconnect and renew bonds with relatives. Your love life promises joy and excitement, making the day feel truly special. After facing challenges in recent days, you may receive pleasant news or recognition at work. In your leisure time, you might relax by watching a web series on your phone. By evening, the warmth and affection of your spouse will make you forget past stress and feel truly content. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Remedy: Keep the central area of your home neat and clean to maintain good health and positive energy.
Libra
Your sense of humour will uplift others and inspire them to see that true happiness comes from within, not from material possessions. If you are travelling today, take extra care of your valuables—carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Your casual attitude may also cause concern for your parents, so keep them informed and take them into confidence before starting any new project. Love is in the air, with Cupid showering warmth and affection your way—just stay aware of what’s happening around you. You may set your goals much higher than usual today; don’t feel disheartened if results don’t match expectations immediately. Your keen observation skills will help you stay a step ahead of others. However, minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate if not handled carefully and may affect harmony in the long run. Avoid blindly trusting advice or opinions from others; use your own judgment. Remedy: Offer food items prepared with jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or father-like figures to support financial stability. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.
Scorpio
Refuse to worry about your health—your positive mindset acts like a powerful shield against illness. The right attitude will always overcome negativity. Financially, the day looks encouraging, and if you have lent money to someone, there is a strong chance of recovering it today. Avoid raising sensitive issues that could disturb harmony with your loved ones. There is a possibility of love at first sight, adding excitement to your day. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve desired outcomes, while working professionals can make the most of their skills and talents at the workplace. If you are travelling, ensure you carry all important documents to avoid inconvenience. Small gestures from people around you may rekindle affection and make your life partner fall for you all over again. Remedy: For better health and well-being, feed rotis to a white cow. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.
Sagittarius
Outdoor sports will draw your interest today, while meditation and yoga will bring positive results. Financially, investing your savings in safe and conservative options can help you earn steady gains. Supportive advice from family members will ease mental stress. Set aside unnecessary worries and enjoy quality time with your romantic partner. Working professionals may face a few challenges at the workplace, and unintentional mistakes could invite criticism from seniors, so stay alert. For traders, the day is likely to remain average. You have a personality that differs from others and often prefer solitude. Although you may find some personal time today, official work could keep you occupied. On the personal front, your spouse will make sincere efforts to keep you happy. Remedy: Show kindness to the sweeper community and donate raw coal and black sesame seeds wrapped in woollen cloth to enhance professional growth. Lucky Colour: Peach. Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.30 pm.
Capricorn
Try to leave the office early today and make some time for recreation. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, which could lead to spending on household items you had planned to buy next month. Enjoy a calm and peaceful day with your family. If people come to you with their problems, it’s better to ignore them for now and not let them disturb your peace of mind. Your sweetheart is likely to miss you throughout the day—plan a pleasant surprise and turn it into a truly special moment. At work, this is one of those satisfying days when you will feel confident and positive. Colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and your boss is likely to be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons can also expect profits today. A party or get-together at home may take up much of your time. On the personal front, your partner may draw you into a beautiful world of love and deep emotions. Remedy: Using scented items or fragrances will help improve your health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Navy Blue. Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.
Aquarius
Those stepping out for fun and recreation will experience sheer pleasure and enjoyment today. Expenses may arise on multiple fronts, so it is important to plan your budget wisely to manage financial challenges smoothly. Your spouse’s health could become a matter of concern and may require medical attention. Love life may remain sensitive or controversial today, so handle matters of the heart with care. It is an excellent day to put new plans and projects into action. Completing tasks on time will leave you with valuable personal space later in the day, while procrastination will only increase pressure. On the marital front, situations may feel slightly out of control, so patience and understanding will be essential. Remedy: To enhance harmony and positive energy within the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place them in a pot filled with mud at home. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 12.20 pm to 1.20 pm.
Pisces
Spend quality time with your children to relieve stress—you will experience their healing presence and feel emotionally and spiritually rejuvenated. Their innocence and energy can uplift you in ways nothing else can. Avoid investing in joint ventures or doubtful financial schemes today. The family atmosphere may not be as smooth as expected, and there is a possibility of arguments or disagreements at home. Maintain self-control and handle situations with patience. Your romantic relationship may face some strain today. On the professional front, however, your hard work will finally show positive results. A pleasure trip, if planned, will be satisfying and refreshing. You may remain slightly stressed due to concerns about your spouse’s health. Remedy: Your love life will improve if you extend help and kindness to the sweeper community. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.