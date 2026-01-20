Horoscope Today, 20 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

5 /12

Leo

Elders should channel their extra energy into positive activities to gain good results. You will step out of the house with a positive mindset and spread good vibes, but your mood may get disturbed if you lose or misplace something valuable. The family atmosphere may not be as smooth as expected, and there is a chance of an argument or disagreement at home. Stay calm and control your reactions in such situations. Relationship issues and long-pending grudges are likely to fade away today. At work, things can turn surprisingly positive if you take the initiative to greet someone who has been opposing you. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will be helpful. By the end of the day, you will realise that your life partner is truly special and loving. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Show respect and kindness towards women outside your family and friend circle to support financial growth.