Horoscope Today, 20 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for Zodiac Signs

Aries
A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you happiness today. It reflects your selfless nature, as you often help others like a tree that gives shade while standing in the heat. Be careful about living only for the moment and spending too much on entertainment. The day is favourable for reconnecting with old friends and relatives. You may feel a lack of love or emotional warmth, so try to stay calm. Avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now. After finishing household work, homemakers can relax by watching a movie on television or spending some time on their mobile phones. Remember, marriage is not only about sharing a home but also about giving time and attention to your partner. Lucky Colour: Golden Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Wear gold, according to your affordability, to support steady improvement in your financial condition.
Taurus
Today is favourable for religious and spiritual activities. If you have been asking someone to repay money for a long time and they were avoiding it, you may be surprised as the amount can come back unexpectedly. Avoid sharing personal matters with casual acquaintances. You may strongly feel the presence of your partner even in their absence. Stay alert while talking to influential people, as you might receive an important and useful tip. Someone from your past is likely to get in touch and make the day memorable. In the evening, you and your spouse are likely to share a deep and emotionally fulfilling conversation. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 6:15 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Light a lamp at home and worship Lord Bhairav to maintain peace and harmony in the household.
Gemini
Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing today, helping you rise above negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, lack of faith, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Well-established businesspeople of this zodiac sign should invest their money carefully and with proper planning. Spending the evening with friends will bring enjoyment and may also include discussions about future travel or holidays. Romantic feelings will be returned, adding warmth to your personal life. At the workplace, this is a very positive day. You will feel satisfied with your performance, colleagues will appreciate your efforts, and your boss is likely to be pleased with your progress. Businesspersons can also expect profits. With strong willpower, no challenge will seem impossible. Married life will be especially joyful today, making it one of the best days with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12:00 noon Remedy: Respect and honour your wife to strengthen your financial stability.
Cancer
Keep a check on your weight and avoid overeating today. New income opportunities may come through people you already know. Someone at home may feel irritated because of your casual and unpredictable behaviour, so try to be more mindful. Love-related worries could disturb your sleep. Focus on your work and set your priorities right. After returning from office, spending time on your favourite hobbies will help you relax and regain mental peace. Differences in opinions may lead to an argument with your partner, so handle matters calmly. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in water overnight. Drink this water the next morning to enjoy harmony and happiness with your family.
Leo
Elders should channel their extra energy into positive activities to gain good results. You will step out of the house with a positive mindset and spread good vibes, but your mood may get disturbed if you lose or misplace something valuable. The family atmosphere may not be as smooth as expected, and there is a chance of an argument or disagreement at home. Stay calm and control your reactions in such situations. Relationship issues and long-pending grudges are likely to fade away today. At work, things can turn surprisingly positive if you take the initiative to greet someone who has been opposing you. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will be helpful. By the end of the day, you will realise that your life partner is truly special and loving. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Show respect and kindness towards women outside your family and friend circle to support financial growth.
Virgo
You may experience persistent pain in the neck or back today. Do not ignore it, especially if it comes with general weakness. Proper rest will be very important. Be cautious at the workplace, as a colleague may try to steal or mishandle one of your valuable belongings. Keep your personal items secure. Stay away from people who can influence you towards bad habits. Travel can help strengthen romantic bonds. This is a day to move carefully, so avoid sharing your ideas until you are confident they will succeed. By nature, too much social interaction can make you feel drained, and today works in your favour as you are likely to get enough personal time to relax. Your partner may do something special without realising it, and the moment will remain memorable. Lucky Colour: Cream Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 11:15 am Remedy: Feed rotis to a white cow to gain excellent health benefits.
Libra
Quitting smoking will greatly support your physical well-being and long-term health. New income opportunities are likely to emerge through people within your social circle. On the family front, matters may remain sensitive; neglecting domestic responsibilities could lead to displeasure among family members. Despite pending tasks, your thoughts may be drawn toward romance and social engagements. At the workplace, remain alert, as someone may attempt to interfere with or disrupt your plans. This is one of those days when progress may not unfold exactly as expected, so patience will be essential. On a positive note, your spouse is likely to express heartfelt appreciation today, sharing meaningful words that highlight your importance in his or her life. Remedy: To enhance harmony at home, use cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts to promote positive family interactions. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.
Scorpio
This is an excellent day from a health perspective. Your cheerful and positive state of mind will act as a natural tonic, boosting your confidence throughout the day. It would be wise to ignore requests for temporary loans. To your surprise, your brother may step in to support you when needed. Mutual support and close coordination will help strengthen bonds—remember, cooperation is the true foundation of a fulfilling life. Your energy levels will remain high, largely due to the joy and emotional fulfillment you receive from your beloved. Business partners are likely to show enthusiasm toward your new ideas and proposed ventures. Travel may not yield immediate outcomes, but it will help build a strong base for future gains. Those who claim marriage is only about physical intimacy are mistaken. Today, you are likely to experience the deeper meaning of companionship and true love. Remedy: For improved financial prospects, donate white dhotis with black borders to saints. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
This is a highly auspicious day to give up the habit of drinking. It is important to recognize that alcohol is harmful to health and also diminishes efficiency and clarity of thought. Today, you may take your family out for a get-together and spend generously on them, strengthening emotional bonds. You will find people naturally drawn toward you, eager to build friendships, and you will be equally happy to reciprocate. Exercise discretion in matters of love and relationships. Your artistic and creative abilities are likely to receive widespread appreciation, bringing unexpected rewards. You will be brimming with constructive ideas today, and the activities you choose are likely to yield gains far beyond expectations. While many believe married life revolves around conflict, today brings calm, harmony, and emotional fulfillment. Remedy: Look at the reflection of your face in mustard oil, use the same oil to fry sweet flour balls, and feed them to birds. This is believed to support rapid financial growth. Lucky Colour: Lime Green. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 4.30 pm.
Capricorn
Your health is expected to remain strong today, allowing you to enjoy active time with friends. Financially, you will be in a stable position. Favorable planetary and nakshatra alignments may open up multiple opportunities to enhance your income. Your charm and pleasing personality will help you expand your social circle and make new friends. You may have often heard that love is limitless and boundless—today, you are likely to truly experience this sentiment. At the workplace, even the most irritating member of your team may display unexpected insight or intelligence, bringing a pleasant surprise. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will offer clarity and reassurance. While love after marriage is often considered challenging, you will find it flowing naturally and effortlessly throughout the day. Remedy: For career growth, distribute sweet and salty snacks made from green gram among children, especially young girls. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.
Aquarius
Avoid a high-calorie diet to maintain fitness and overall well-being. It would be wise to ignore those seeking business credit today. Spending the evening at a movie theatre or enjoying dinner with your spouse is likely to keep you relaxed and in a pleasant mood. Eyes often reveal unspoken emotions, and today your partner’s glance may convey something truly special. New ventures may appear attractive and hold the promise of good returns. In your leisure time, you may unwind by watching a web series on your mobile device. On the personal front, your spouse may surprise you by buying something meaningful and special for you today. Remedy: To enhance income prospects, establish a Chandra Yantra at the place of worship in your home. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
Despite a hectic schedule, your health is likely to remain in good shape. It is advisable to refrain from spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as these habits can harm both your well-being and your financial stability. Someone you know may overreact to financial matters, creating a few uncomfortable moments at home. Romantic opportunities may arise, but they are unlikely to last long. Avoid mixing business with personal pleasures. By the end of the day, you may wish to spend quality time with family members; however, a disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood if not handled carefully. On a positive note, today will make you realize the true value of having a supportive and wonderful life partner. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek of the Shivling to strengthen financial prosperity. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.