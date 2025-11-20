Horoscope Today, 20 November 2025: Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time and Key Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

1 /12

Aries

Be proactive and confident in your pursuits. Avoid wasting time on worries and focus on clearer communication with family. Investments are likely to bring long-term benefits. Show compassion and try to see the best in your relationships. Listen to advice, but forge your own path if convinced. Married couples may face minor misunderstandings—patience will help smooth things out. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicous Time: 7 am to 8 am.