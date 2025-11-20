Horoscope Today, 20 November 2025: Lucky Colour, Auspicious Time and Key Predictions for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Be proactive and confident in your pursuits. Avoid wasting time on worries and focus on clearer communication with family. Investments are likely to bring long-term benefits. Show compassion and try to see the best in your relationships. Listen to advice, but forge your own path if convinced. Married couples may face minor misunderstandings—patience will help smooth things out. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicous Time: 7 am to 8 am.
Taurus
Memories may tug at your mind, but don’t let nostalgia stress you out. Consider long-term gains before making investments. Family gatherings will place you at the center of attention, and expressing affection will strengthen bonds. Be open to others’ advice and avoid imposing your will. Married life may have minor challenges; address them calmly. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Gemini
A day of simple pleasures and joy if you make time for fun. Be wary of risky financial offers and spend wisely. Your partner will try to make you happy, but avoid sharing sensitive secrets right now. Your energetic approach to work will impress others, but don’t hesitate to take a break for yourself if needed. Approach any marital discord with extra care and empathy. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Cancer
Relax and make space for enjoyment in your day. Financially, repayment of lent money is probable. Work may be demanding, but friends can lift your mood. Take time to be with your loved one. Use your persuasive abilities at work, as new opportunities may open up. Married life brightens as your spouse gives genuine attention to your feelings. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Leo
Stay optimistic and hopeful as the day carries positive energy. Focus more on the well-being of family than financial concerns if health issues arise. Demonstrating forgiveness and pleasure will create harmony. Past efforts at work begin to pay off now. Mind your words to prevent hurting loved ones; if you slip, an apology can restore harmony. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Virgo
Virgo You’ll feel calm and content, with finances possibly improving through repayment of debts. Work may bring stress, but your friends help you maintain joy. Your loved one will be a source of pleasure. Convincing others works to your benefit. A receptive partner will provide emotional support—cherish this time together. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Libra
Outdoor activities and sports will energize your day. Financial awareness grows as you realize the importance of saving. Listen to loved ones’ grievances with patience. Emotional creativity peaks, so channel it into enjoyable activities. Time with siblings will strengthen bonds, and your romantic relationship offers comfort through life’s challenges. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
Scorpio
Rely on your judgment for important decisions—courage will pay off. Financial rewards from investments or commissions are likely. Don’t neglect your social life—spending time with family at events will reduce stress. Emotional disruptions may arise, but taking personal time for self-care is beneficial. Take care of your spouse’s health. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Sagittarius
Uncover your inner strength and act, as willpower—more than ability—determines your day’s outcome. Budget carefully to avoid money stress. Show compassion in relationships and avoid snap judgments. Follow your ambitions, especially those in sales or marketing—your opinions will gain appreciation. Married life may reveal unexpectedly touching moments. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.
Capricorn
Pleasant social events are in store, but be mindful of overindulgence. Family may offer financial support. Children might test your patience—set kind boundaries. Professional decisions and calculated efforts result in rewarding progress. Starting new projects is favored, but avoid questionable influences around you. Address any suspicions in your relationship openly. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Aquarius
Engage in active sports to feel rejuvenated. Be cautious if repaying borrowed money is a concern. Gaps in communication with close ones might cause sadness—address them gently. Romantic tension could surface. At work, decisive actions will help you stand out, and listening to subordinates could bring valuable ideas. Marital or relationship misunderstandings may occur, but clarity helps resolve them. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Outdoor sports, yoga, or meditation will benefit your health. Financial hiccups may arise, but your wisdom helps pivot losses into gains. Helping children or younger family members will bring fulfillment. An ending to loneliness is possible as a promising new relationship blooms. Make long-considered career changes, and spend time in solitude to refresh your mind. Your parents or elders may bring happiness to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.