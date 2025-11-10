Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

12 /12

Pisces

Your inner strength, resilience, and fearlessness will significantly sharpen your mental abilities. Maintain this momentum, as it will help you stay in control even in challenging situations. However, past overspending may catch up with you today, leading to financial pressure and a temporary cash crunch despite your efforts. Make it a priority to devote quality time to your family and reassure them of your care and concern. Be fully present with them and leave no room for complaints. In matters of love, your partner may feel irritated by one of your habits, so handle the situation with patience and understanding. You may plan to indulge in some of your favourite activities, but heavy work commitments could prevent you from doing so. Romance, however, remains strong. With good food, pleasant fragrances, and a joyful atmosphere, you are likely to share a beautiful and intimate time with your spouse. You may also come to appreciate the value of delicious home-cooked meals, as some special dishes could be prepared at home today. Remedy: To strengthen financial stability, place green stones in flower pots, grow plants in green bottles, and use green tiles in the bathroom. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.