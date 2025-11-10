Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Face your fears with confidence and courage. If you allow fear to control your thoughts, it can weaken your spirit. Stay positive and strong, and you will overcome any inner doubts. A flow of money today may ease several financial pressures and bring relief. Your wife will play a supportive role and may inspire meaningful changes in your life. Rely on your own abilities and hard work to shape your future. Avoid depending on others for support. Dress in a way that keeps harmony in your relationship, as small gestures matter. Any construction or renovation work started today is likely to progress smoothly and meet your expectations. Be gentle and considerate with your spouse, as carelessness could lead to minor discomfort or injury. Guidance from your father or elder brother may come in the form of strict words. Listen carefully and use their advice to grow and improve yourself. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Remedy: Wearing silver in any form today can support a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
Taurus
An expectant mother should move carefully and watch her steps to avoid slipping on the floor. Sudden financial gains may come your way from unexpected sources, bringing pleasant relief. Good news from distant relatives is likely to create a joyful atmosphere at home and strengthen family bonds. You will radiate warmth and affection today, spreading positivity wherever you go. A social gathering or celebration at home may take up much of your time, but it will also bring moments of togetherness. You may deeply feel the strength of your marital promises and understand that your spouse truly stands by you as a life partner. Your talents and good qualities will earn appreciation and respect from people around you. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and later use the amount to help children and pilgrims. This act of kindness can support better health and overall well-being.
Gemini
Take proper rest to restore your strength and recharge yourself. Financial stability will play a key role in helping you navigate difficult phases, so begin saving and investing wisely from today to avoid future stress. Thoughtful planning now can protect you later. Treat your guests with courtesy and warmth. Harsh behaviour may hurt not only them but also disturb harmony at home. Your energy will remain high, especially as your beloved brings you happiness and motivation. Travel plans may prove useful and productive, though they could also be costly. Married life will feel joyful and fulfilling today, filled with comfort and understanding. Bringing your parents their favourite dish as a surprise can create a cheerful atmosphere and strengthen family bonds. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM Remedy: Offer prayers to Goddess Durga in her Simhavahini form to seek stability in financial matters and overall prosperity.
Cancer
Do not leave your well-being to luck alone. Take active steps to improve your health, as relying only on fate may not bring results. Stay disciplined in your routine and focus on building strength and balance. If a family member falls ill, expenses may rise and create some financial pressure. However, give priority to their care and recovery rather than worrying too much about money. This is also a favourable day to reconnect with old friends and revive meaningful relationships. Try to understand the emotions of your beloved and respond with sensitivity. Your quick thinking and prompt action in handling problems will earn appreciation and recognition. Married life may turn exciting as your spouse sets aside past disagreements and expresses affection with warmth. At the same time, you might feel that your family does not fully understand you. Instead of distancing yourself, try calm communication to clear misunderstandings. Lucky Colour: Orange Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Remedy: Offer raw turmeric in flowing water as a prayer for strong health and renewed vitality.
Leo
Avoid overeating and stay away from high calorie food to maintain good health. Financial conditions are likely to improve, and if you had lent money to someone, there is a strong chance of getting it back today. This can bring relief and boost your confidence. Spend a calm and pleasant day with your family. If others approach you with their problems, try not to let their worries disturb your peace of mind. You may feel disappointed in matters of love, but do not lose hope. Emotional ups and downs are temporary. At the workplace, certain issues might trouble you and distract your focus, so avoid overthinking and stay composed. A disagreement with your spouse may end on a positive note when a beautiful shared memory softens the moment. Remembering happy times can heal tensions during heated conversations. There is also a possibility of facing a challenging situation today, which will remind you of the true value of loyal and supportive friends. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Remedy: Prepare and eat a sweet dish made of milk, sugar, and rice to promote better health and positive energy.
Virgo
You will feel relaxed and cheerful today, ready to enjoy the lighter side of life. An unexpected source of income may ease several financial concerns and bring welcome relief. The festive mood at home will help reduce stress, so join in wholeheartedly instead of staying on the sidelines. Your love life looks bright and fulfilling. Express your feelings openly and cherish the closeness you share. Travel plans may open doors to new experiences and meaningful connections with important people. Your partner may surprise you with deep affection, taking your bond to a more intimate and joyful level. Spending time watching a movie online with your spouse or friends can create warm memories and strengthen your relationships. Lucky Colour: Pink Auspicious Time: 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM Remedy: Distribute black grams among the poor and needy to promote harmony, compassion, and loving relationships in your life.
Libra
Pressure from senior colleagues at work and some discord at home may create stress, affecting your focus and productivity. An illness in the family could lead to unexpected expenses, but at this moment, their well-being deserves more attention than financial concerns. Your brother will turn out to be more supportive than you anticipated. Your love life takes on a delightful blend of emotions—unexpected yet sweet, like the aroma of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses. While family members may share their worries with you, you are likely to stay absorbed in your own thoughts and spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. The evening promises to be warm and memorable with your spouse. Reading the autobiography of a renowned personality today can help strengthen your mindset and clarify your goals. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) at home regularly to help improve your financial prospects. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Release your stress and focus on restoring mental peace. Financial gains are likely later in the day, especially as money you had lent earlier may return sooner than expected. Certain changes at home could make you emotional, but you will be able to express your feelings clearly and effectively to those who matter most. If you feel misunderstood by your beloved, take some time to be with them. Open, heartfelt communication will help bridge the gap. You may plan to spend quality time with your spouse or take them out, but this could be postponed due to their ill health. Even so, your married life appears harmonious and fulfilling today. Reading the autobiography of a well-known personality can further strengthen your thoughts and give direction to your goals. Remedy: Distribute chocolates, milk-based sweets, or toffees among young girls to bring happiness and harmony into the family. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Sagittarius
You are on the path to recovery from a prolonged illness, but it would be wise to steer clear of selfish or short-tempered individuals, as unnecessary stress could slow your progress. Financially, the day may not be very rewarding, so keep a close watch on your expenses and manage your money carefully. Children may cause some disappointment due to a lack of focus on their studies. Work is likely to take a back seat today, as you find comfort, joy, and emotional fulfillment in the company of your beloved. Businesspersons, in particular, may prefer spending quality time with family rather than at the workplace, which will help strengthen domestic harmony. Your married life is set to witness a pleasant and passionate transformation, and preparing something special together in the kitchen could further add warmth and excitement to your relationship. Remedy: Offer milk to a banyan or neem tree and apply a tilak made from the soil of the tree on your forehead to strengthen your financial prospects. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Your health is likely to remain stable despite a hectic schedule, but do not take life for granted—caring for your well-being is the truest commitment you can make. Financially, you can earn good returns by opting for safe and conservative investments. However, trying to meet everyone’s expectations may pull you in multiple directions, leaving you mentally drained. Matters of the heart may invite some disapproval, yet you will still find time to be with your beloved and express your feelings openly. Your spouse may come under negative influence and pick an argument, but your love, patience, and compassion will help restore harmony. You may feel a bit sluggish during the first half of the day, but once you gather the will to step out, you will be surprised by how much you can accomplish. Remedy: Helping and serving saintly or spiritual people will bring positive results in your love life. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Aquarius
Work-related pressure may cause some stress and mental strain today. On the brighter side, financial gains are likely through your children, which will bring you genuine happiness. Your sharp wit and lively personality will make you popular in social circles. Your partner’s occasional anger actually reflects how deeply they care for you. Instead of reacting impulsively, try to understand their perspective and the emotions behind their words. Efforts you make to enhance your appearance and overall personality will yield satisfying results. However, your spouse may not be able to meet your expectations today, which could leave you feeling a bit frustrated. Turning to your favourite music can instantly lift your mood—sometimes even more effectively than a cup of tea. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Lord Hanuman for positive energy and emotional balance. Lucky Colour: Bright Green. Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.
Pisces
Your inner strength, resilience, and fearlessness will significantly sharpen your mental abilities. Maintain this momentum, as it will help you stay in control even in challenging situations. However, past overspending may catch up with you today, leading to financial pressure and a temporary cash crunch despite your efforts. Make it a priority to devote quality time to your family and reassure them of your care and concern. Be fully present with them and leave no room for complaints. In matters of love, your partner may feel irritated by one of your habits, so handle the situation with patience and understanding. You may plan to indulge in some of your favourite activities, but heavy work commitments could prevent you from doing so. Romance, however, remains strong. With good food, pleasant fragrances, and a joyful atmosphere, you are likely to share a beautiful and intimate time with your spouse. You may also come to appreciate the value of delicious home-cooked meals, as some special dishes could be prepared at home today. Remedy: To strengthen financial stability, place green stones in flower pots, grow plants in green bottles, and use green tiles in the bathroom. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.