Horoscope Today, 21 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Leo

Meditation and yoga will bring benefits to both your body and spirit today. A health issue in the family may lead to unexpected expenses, but at this moment, the well-being of your loved one should be your top priority rather than financial worries. People around you will be drawn to your company, and many will want to befriend you, which will make you feel happy and appreciated. Romantic matters may not show much progress today, so keep expectations low. On the professional front, you may notice positive movement or improvement in your work. If you are married and have children, they may express disappointment about not getting enough of your time. Due to a busy schedule, your spouse may also feel neglected and could show displeasure in the evening. Giving them attention and reassurance will help restore harmony. Lucky colour: Saffron Auspicious time: 8:00 am to 9:30 am Remedy: For a stronger and happier love life, distribute saffron-coloured sweet pudding among the poor and needy.