Horoscope Today, 21 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Open your mind to positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism and loyalty. When these feelings take control, your mind naturally begins to respond positively to every situation. Today, financial matters may not move in your favour, so it is wise to keep your money safe and avoid unnecessary expenses. Spend meaningful time with your family and make them feel valued and cared for. Do not give them any reason to complain. The day carries the gentle fragrance of roses, bringing moments of love and emotional warmth. Enjoy this phase wholeheartedly. At work, your seniors are likely to be supportive and kind, making tasks easier. You may also come across an old item at home that brings back childhood memories and fills you with nostalgia. However, the day may not be smooth on all fronts, as disagreements over certain issues could strain relationships if not handled calmly. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 10:30 am to 12:00 pm Remedy: Donate white-coloured clothes or fabric to women to help improve your financial prospects.
Taurus
Take the support of your family to ease mental stress and accept their help with grace. Do not suppress your feelings or carry pressure within yourself. Sharing your concerns regularly will bring relief and clarity. If you are thinking about earning some extra income, choose safe and secure investment options. Your energy levels will remain high today, encouraging you to organise a gathering or celebration for your group. Love will surround you, and the warmth of your partner will make the day feel special and joyful. At the workplace, your work may come under sudden scrutiny, and any past mistake could require accountability. Businesspersons can think about giving a fresh direction to their ventures today. You may plan to spend your free time on a favourite activity, but an unexpected guest could disrupt those plans. On the personal front, married life will feel like a true blessing, bringing emotional satisfaction and harmony today. Lucky colour: Copper Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: For good health, keep a copper coin or a small piece of copper with you at all times.
Gemini
Today brings positive results, and you may finally feel relief from a long-standing health issue. Fresh opportunities to earn money are likely to appear and they can prove profitable if handled wisely. Spending the evening with friends will lift your mood and do you a lot of good. However, keep your romantic feelings private and avoid expressing them openly today. This is a favourable time to begin a new venture in partnership, as it can benefit everyone involved. Still, think carefully before joining hands with others. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some time for yourself. Use this free time for creative activities that refresh your mind. On the personal front, your spouse may get upset if you forget to share something important, so clear communication will help maintain harmony. Lucky colour: Blue Auspicious time: 11:00 am to 12:30 pm Remedy: Keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen your love life.
Cancer
Good health improves when you share happiness with others and spread positive energy around you. Today, you may clearly understand the true value of money, as a financial need could arise when funds are limited. A friend may approach you for advice to resolve a personal issue, so offer guidance with patience. If you are going on a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics, as they may create unnecessary tension. This is a good time to engage in creative work, as it will keep your mind active and refreshed. You may also feel the need to spend time alone, away from the crowd, realising how precious time is. Such solitude will prove beneficial for you. In married life, keep expectations realistic, as expecting too much today could lead to disappointment or emotional discomfort. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 9:30 am to 11:00 am Remedy: For success in your professional life, share and eat almonds that have been soaked overnight.
Leo
Meditation and yoga will bring benefits to both your body and spirit today. A health issue in the family may lead to unexpected expenses, but at this moment, the well-being of your loved one should be your top priority rather than financial worries. People around you will be drawn to your company, and many will want to befriend you, which will make you feel happy and appreciated. Romantic matters may not show much progress today, so keep expectations low. On the professional front, you may notice positive movement or improvement in your work. If you are married and have children, they may express disappointment about not getting enough of your time. Due to a busy schedule, your spouse may also feel neglected and could show displeasure in the evening. Giving them attention and reassurance will help restore harmony. Lucky colour: Saffron Auspicious time: 8:00 am to 9:30 am Remedy: For a stronger and happier love life, distribute saffron-coloured sweet pudding among the poor and needy.
Virgo
Today brings a cheerful mood, with a constant smile on your face and even strangers appearing friendly and familiar. Unexpected financial gains from unplanned sources are likely to lift your spirits. Relatives may surprise you with gifts, but they may also expect some support or help in return. The day could feel slightly disturbed due to interference from your spouse’s family members. Taking bold decisions and confident steps will bring positive results. Travel and educational activities will broaden your outlook and improve awareness. However, your spouse’s behaviour may affect your professional relationships today, so handle situations with patience and balance. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Keeping fruit-bearing plants at home will be auspicious and help maintain harmony in family life.
Libra
Success from earlier efforts boosts your confidence and positions you well to capitalise on new and profitable financial opportunities. An unexpected piece of good news will uplift your mood, and sharing it with your family will spread positivity and renewed energy at home. Emotional closeness with your partner will bring comfort and reassurance. To sustain career growth, adapting to new skills and techniques will be essential. You may also receive an important invitation from an unexpected source. Overall, the day allows you to experience the brighter and more fulfilling side of married life. Remedy: Reciting the Shri Suktam, especially on Fridays, will help strengthen and harmonise your love life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8.30 pm.
Scorpio
Avoid coffee today, especially if you have heart-related concerns. Exercise caution at the workplace, as there is a possibility of a colleague misplacing or taking something valuable—keep your belongings secure. Spending time with friends will bring comfort and emotional support. Your love life may take a significant turn, with your partner raising the topic of marriage; consider all aspects carefully before making any decision. Your efforts at work will earn appreciation. You will be unconcerned about others’ opinions and may prefer solitude over social interactions during your free time. Later in the day, you are likely to step out with your life partner and enjoy meaningful moments together. Remedy: Save coins in an earthen piggy bank and use the collected amount to help children and pilgrims. This practice is believed to promote better health. Lucky Colour: Brown. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.
Sagittarius
Use your extra time to pursue hobbies or activities that bring you genuine enjoyment. Before stepping out today, seek the blessings of your elders, as this will prove beneficial. Spending quality time with children will be important and rewarding. Be mindful in your interactions, as your spouse may not be in the best mood—handle situations with patience and care. Your colleagues are likely to understand and support you better than usual. Despite a busy schedule, you will be able to carve out time for yourself and engage in something creative. You may initially feel awkward about a particular action of your spouse, but later you will realise it happened for a positive reason. Remedy: Chant ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं शनैश्चराय नमः (Om Aym, Hreem, Shreem Shanaisharaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day, to enhance intimacy with your partner. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 3.30 pm.
Capricorn
Support from highly influential people will significantly boost your morale today. Business gains are likely to bring satisfaction and smiles to many traders and entrepreneurs. However, domestic responsibilities may feel exhausting and could contribute to mental stress. In matters of love, your partner may feel upset about one of your habits, leading to temporary irritation—handle the situation with sensitivity. Long-pending decisions are likely to be finalised, and plans for new ventures will take clearer shape. You may choose to watch a movie in your free time, though it may not meet your expectations and leave you feeling the time could have been better spent. On a positive note, your married life will be enlivened as you relive the charm of courtship, romance and affectionate moments from the past. Remedy: Donate items in iron vessels to the poor and needy to foster harmony and joyful moments within the family. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
A sense of pleasure and enjoyment will mark your day as you make the most of life. Be cautious while evaluating investment proposals presented to you today—review them carefully before committing. It would be wise to steer clear of issues that could trigger disagreements with loved ones. Keep a check on your words, as harsh speech may disturb harmony and strain your relationship with your partner. Positive changes at the workplace will work in your favour. Travel and educational activities will broaden your outlook and enhance awareness. However, interference or involvement of relatives could lead to a disagreement with your spouse. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin with you to attract financial stability and gains. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Your hopes will blossom like a vibrant, fragrant, and dazzling flower. Those running small-scale businesses may receive valuable advice from close ones today, potentially leading to financial gains. Your partner will remain supportive and helpful, while there is also a chance of meeting someone interesting. Business and educational opportunities will benefit some. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some personal time after completing your important tasks, although you may not fully use it as you wish. A delightful surprise may also brighten your marital life. Remedy: Recite the Thousand Names of Ganesha to enhance job satisfaction and promote professional growth. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.