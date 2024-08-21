Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 August, Thursday.

Aries: Your resilience and fearlessness will greatly boost your mental strength. Keep up this momentum, as it will help you manage any situation with ease. Unexpected financial gains may come your way, helping to resolve some of your monetary issues. Friends might give you valuable advice about your personal life, but you could also feel the sting of love. It's a day for high performance and visibility. Taking a break from work to spend quality time with your spouse will enhance your relationship. A romantic date could bring you closer together. Remedy: Wearing green-colored shoes can bring happiness to your love life.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM

Taurus: Your playful side will emerge today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. However, be cautious and avoid getting involved in risky financial deals. Spend a delightful evening with your children. Be mindful not to be too controlling with your lover, as it could lead to serious issues. At work, colleagues will support you in making dynamic and progressive changes. You'll also need to be ready to take swift action. Encouraging your subordinates to work harder will bring positive results. Finishing your work on time and heading home early will benefit you today, bringing joy to your family and leaving you feeling refreshed. After a heated argument earlier in the day, you can look forward to a pleasant evening with your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, distribute, gift, donate, or use items such as perfume, fragrance, incense sticks, and camphor.

Lucky Color: Indigo

Indigo Lucky Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Gemini: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Make the most of what you already have instead of rushing to buy more. Keep your temper in check to avoid hurting your family members' feelings. You might experience some emotional challenges in love today. Retailers and wholesalers can expect a favorable day. Traveling may be beneficial but could also be costly. After a challenging period in your marriage, today will bring some relief. Remedy: Improve your love life by feeding spinach to cows.

Lucky Color: Teal

Teal Lucky Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Cancer: Pressure from seniors at work and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. Start your day by seeking the blessings of your elders before leaving the house; it will bring you benefits. With a lighter workload today, you'll have the chance to enjoy quality time with your family. Your bravery will help you win love. Don’t wait for opportunities to come your way—go out and seek them. Finding an old item at home could bring you joy, and you might spend the day cleaning and reminiscing. You'll also enjoy a wonderful time with your spouse today. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by wrapping any ancestral property, souvenir, or heirloom in a yellow fabric and keeping it in a secure place.

Lucky Color: Coral

Coral Lucky Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Leo: A flare-up of temper could lead to arguments and confrontations today. Be mindful of your habit of living in the moment and spending too much on entertainment. Your abundant energy and enthusiasm will help resolve domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. Avoid using emotional manipulation with your partner. Take advantage of any new moneymaking ideas that come to you today, and make sure not to waste your valuable time. Remember to cherish the present, as time once lost can't be regained. Your spouse may seem overly self-centered today. Remedy: Wearing multi-colored printed clothes will help your business or work life flourish.

Lucky Color: Gold

Gold Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Virgo: Your sense of humor is your greatest strength—use it to help heal any illness. Today, you can easily raise capital, collect outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Unexpected good news in the evening will bring joy to your entire family. However, your day might be slightly disrupted by interruptions from your spouse's family members. If you're still looking for a job, you'll need to put in extra effort today; only through hard work will you achieve the results you desire. A pleasure trip will be enjoyable and fulfilling. However, your spouse may share some unpleasant thoughts about your relationship today. Remedy: Soak green grams overnight and feed them to birds to strengthen your bond with your lover

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Libra: A toothache or upset stomach might cause some discomfort today, so it's best to seek a physician's advice for quick relief. A new financial deal will be finalized, bringing in fresh funds. Be careful not to let your children take advantage of your generous nature. There’s a small chance you might find yourself struck by Cupid's arrow. Your partners will be supportive of your new ideas and plans. Your talent for persuading others will yield great results. You'll enjoy a heartfelt conversation with your partner today, realizing just how much you love each other. Remedy: Engage in acts of charity, such as setting up free water kiosks for the poor and needy, to bring luck and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Scorpio: Engage your mind by reading something interesting today. You might want to seek financial advice from your family's elders about managing money and saving and start applying their wisdom in your daily life. Be careful not to let your children take advantage of your generosity. Don't worry—like ice, your sorrows will melt away today. You'll receive love and support from everyone at work. You might plan to leave the office early to spend quality time with your partner, but heavy traffic could disrupt your plans. It seems you'll be spending quite a bit of money today with your spouse, but it will be worth it for the fantastic time you'll have together. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal in your home for 108 consecutive days to ensure a harmonious and peaceful family life.

Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Time: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Sagittarius: It's a perfect day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Start your day by seeking the blessings of your elders before leaving the house; it will bring you positive outcomes. Your parents' health will improve, and they'll express their love for you. Romance will be delightful and thrilling today. At work, you might accomplish something truly impressive. However, neglecting important tasks and wasting time on trivial matters could have serious consequences. Your married life will take an unexpected turn today, bringing something unique and memorable. Remedy: The Sun is the planet associated with discipline. By living a disciplined life, you'll naturally bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Color: Blue

Blue Lucky Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Capricorn: Today, your positive outlook and confidence are likely to impress those around you. If you've been spending money carelessly, it's time to rein in your spending and start saving. It's a great day to dedicate some time to helping others. To offer emotional support to your wife, you need to fully understand her needs. Those involved in foreign trade can expect favorable results today. At work, you’ll have the opportunity to showcase your talents effectively. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. However, be cautious, as growing suspicions from your partner could lead to a major conflict. Remedy: Assist and care for patients in hospitals to enjoy better financial health.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Aquarius: Your candid and fearless opinions might hurt a friend's feelings today. You could find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial benefits. Attending social events may connect you with influential people. Your love life will reach new heights, starting with the joy of seeing your partner's smile and ending with shared dreams. The work you do today will bring long-term benefits. Students may struggle to focus on their studies, and you might spend time idly with friends. An emotional heart-to-heart conversation with your spouse is likely. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often can be beneficial for your health.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Pisces: Your playful, childlike side will emerge today, putting you in a cheerful mood. You’re likely to receive financial benefits from your maternal side, possibly with support from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Unexpected guests may arrive at your home in the evening. You'll feel closely connected with your partner today, a sure sign of love! Your artistic and creative talents will attract praise and bring unexpected rewards. You may want to spend quality time with your family later in the day, but a possible argument with someone close could dampen your spirits. However, you'll enjoy a warm and comforting hug from your spouse. Remedy: Promote peace and harmony at home by placing flowers, a money plant, and an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction.