Horoscope Today, 22 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Be cautious while consuming food, especially items left exposed, but avoid unnecessary stress as it will only add to mental strain. Financial gains are likely today; sharing a part of your earnings through charity or donations will bring inner peace. An old friend may reach out in the evening, reviving fond memories. You will feel deeply connected with your partner—your hearts in perfect rhythm, a clear sign of love. Creative ideas will flow, and the activities you choose are likely to yield results far beyond expectations. Married life will enter a joyful and harmonious phase, and preparing something special together can further strengthen your bond. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava for sound health and well-being. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.
Taurus
You are likely to enjoy a sporting or physical activity that helps you stay fit and energised. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially while handling major financial negotiations. An evening spent with friends will lift your mood and prove enjoyable. You may find it a bit challenging to make your partner understand your point of view, so patience will be key. Today, you may prefer to step away from family obligations and spend time in a calm, peaceful setting. Married life will feel relaxed and comforting. Businesspersons should consider revisiting and reviving plans that have been stalled for some time. Remedy: Eat your meals in a bronze plate to invite positivity and harmony into your love life. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.
Gemini
Your energy levels will be high today—make the most of it by clearing pending tasks. Avoid overspending simply to impress others. Before making any changes at home, ensure you have everyone’s approval to maintain harmony. A close friend may offer comfort and help ease emotional moments. Communication will be your greatest strength, helping you express yourself clearly. The evening with your spouse has the potential to become truly special. While family demands over the weekend may feel frustrating, staying calm and avoiding anger will work in your favour. Remedy: Visit a flowing water body and feed fish to help overcome boredom and restore mental calm. Lucky Colour: Pink. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
Cancer
Begin your day with yoga and meditation—they will boost your well-being and help you maintain steady energy throughout the day. Long-pending arrears or dues are likely to be recovered, bringing relief. Nurture a sense of usefulness by thinking positively and offering constructive suggestions that benefit your family. The power of love will give you renewed purpose and warmth today. Be extra cautious while driving back home at night, as carelessness could lead to an accident and affect your health for days. You and your spouse may receive some wonderful news. If your schedule is light, spend time repairing or fixing things at home—it will be both productive and satisfying. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to promote happiness and harmony in the family. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.
Leo
Unwanted thoughts may occupy your mind today, so try to stay engaged in physical activity—an idle mind can invite unnecessary worries. You may end up spending more than planned on small household items, which could cause some mental stress. The health of your parents will need extra care and attention. A long phase of loneliness may finally come to an end as you feel a deep emotional connection with someone special. While spending time alone can be helpful, overthinking may make you anxious, so it would be wise to share your concerns with an experienced or trusted person. Your spouse will be energetic and affectionate, bringing warmth to the day. The stars also indicate a short, enjoyable trip nearby with people close to your heart. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksha on a white thread to improve your financial condition. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4.15 pm.
Virgo
Avoid unnecessary self-criticism, as it can dampen your spirits. Your financial position is likely to improve as the day progresses. Spending time in social activities with your family will keep everyone relaxed and cheerful. Sharing a candlelight meal with your beloved will add warmth and romance to the day. You may also choose to spend time with an elder in the family, gaining valuable insights into life. Marital life will feel especially joyful as your spouse sets aside past differences and embraces you with love. Today will also remind you that true friends always stand by your side. Remedy: For better health, consume almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee, and offer a yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places. Lucky Colour: Rose. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.
Libra
Give up smoking, as it will help you stay physically fit and improve your overall well-being. You may earn some extra money today if you handle situations wisely. Someone you trust may not be completely forthcoming, but your ability to communicate and persuade others will help you manage upcoming challenges. Carelessness toward your partner could create tense moments at home, so be attentive. You may find yourself guiding your children on effective time management and making the best use of their day. Your spouse may not be able to attend to routine responsibilities today, which could affect your mood. You may also feel a sense of longing for someone special. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood paste on your forehead before meeting your loved one to strengthen your relationship. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.
Scorpio
Outdoor sports may appeal to you today, while meditation and yoga will bring added benefits and inner balance. An unexpected source of income could ease many of your financial concerns. Social interactions will be enjoyable, but it’s wise to keep your personal matters to yourself. Your low spirits may worry your spouse, so try to stay positive. Overall, the day is favourable, allowing you to carve out some meaningful personal time even amid responsibilities. Your spouse might disrupt a plan or project, but patience will help avoid conflict. Those living away from family may feel especially homesick today—connecting with loved ones can help lift your mood. Remedy: To ensure harmony in your love life, donate a coconut and seven almonds at a religious place. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.
Sagittarius
Avoid wasting time on unrealistic plans; instead, channel your energy into something productive and meaningful. Speculative ventures may bring profits today. Pay attention to the needs of children along with taking care of your home, as their presence fills a house with warmth and joy beyond mere orderliness. Stay alert, as someone may attempt to damage your reputation. Be genuine in your conversations—pretence will take you nowhere. A serious argument with your spouse is possible, so handle matters with maturity. Your love for food may surface, tempting you to enjoy rich delicacies or dine at a place offering exotic cuisine. Remedy: Wear blue-coloured clothes frequently to maintain harmony in your love life. Lucky Colour: Sunshine Yellow. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Capricorn
Your health will flourish when you share happiness with others. The financial front is likely to improve, and money lent to someone earlier may be recovered today. However, someone you live with could feel irritated by your recent actions, leading to emotional unease. Despite this, favourable planetary influences will offer many reasons to feel content and optimistic. Be mindful of expenses, as they could create some tension in your relationship with your spouse. Openly expressing what’s in your heart and mind will help deepen love and understanding. Remedy: Feed fish to add freshness and interest to your love life. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.
Aquarius
Your mind will be open and receptive to positive influences today. You are likely to earn money through your own efforts, without relying on help from others. Ample time with family members and friends will bring comfort and warmth. A special friend may offer emotional support and help ease your worries. Spending time with an elder in the family will give you valuable life insights. The evening with your spouse could turn into one of the most memorable moments of your life. Your love for food may also take centre stage, tempting you to enjoy delicious treats or dine at a restaurant serving exotic cuisine. Remedy: Serving physically challenged and differently abled persons, and offering them sesame-based savouries, will bring happiness and harmony to the family. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.
Pisces
You will need to show great courage and inner strength while dealing with certain emotional challenges, but your optimistic outlook will help you overcome them. Financially, you are likely to gain if you invest your savings in safe and conservative options. Plan something special for your children, but keep it realistic so it can be executed smoothly—such gestures will be cherished by future generations. A sudden romantic interaction may leave you feeling confused. You may also find yourself spending much of the day on unimportant or unnecessary matters, so try to stay mindful. Your partner is likely to reveal a warm and admirable side today. A religious ceremony or auspicious activity may take place at home, though a lingering worry could still occupy your mind. Remedy: Prepare besan halwa and share it with others; this will bring joy and help fulfil your desire for cooking while enhancing happiness. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.