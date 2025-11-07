Horoscope Today, 22 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

12 /12

Pisces

You will need to show great courage and inner strength while dealing with certain emotional challenges, but your optimistic outlook will help you overcome them. Financially, you are likely to gain if you invest your savings in safe and conservative options. Plan something special for your children, but keep it realistic so it can be executed smoothly—such gestures will be cherished by future generations. A sudden romantic interaction may leave you feeling confused. You may also find yourself spending much of the day on unimportant or unnecessary matters, so try to stay mindful. Your partner is likely to reveal a warm and admirable side today. A religious ceremony or auspicious activity may take place at home, though a lingering worry could still occupy your mind. Remedy: Prepare besan halwa and share it with others; this will bring joy and help fulfil your desire for cooking while enhancing happiness. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.