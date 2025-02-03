Horoscope Today, 22 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Nurture a calm and balanced mindset, as holding on to hatred harms you more than it helps. It weakens the body and mind, while negativity often spreads faster than goodness. Avoid taking any financial decision today without consulting someone experienced, as losses are possible. Children may lend a helping hand in household work, bringing some relief. A long period of loneliness is likely to end, with the possibility of meeting someone who truly connects with you. Do not make promises unless you are confident you can keep them. Your sense of humour will work in your favour throughout the day. Your partner may surprise you with something special, even without intending to, and the moment will remain memorable. Lucky colour: Light Blue Auspicious time: 11:30 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Arrange free water kiosks to support good health, business growth, and professional stability.
Taurus
Letting go of the past is essential if you want to overcome the emotional state that may trouble you today. Expenses are likely to be on the higher side, so careful budgeting will be necessary to avoid financial stress. Be mindful of your words and try to adjust to the needs of your family to maintain harmony. Interference from a third person could create tension between you and your beloved, so handle the situation with patience. Delays in recognition or rewards may lead to disappointment, but do not lose confidence. Although family members may share their concerns with you, you might stay lost in your own thoughts and spend time on activities you enjoy. Differences in mood between you and your spouse could lead to irritation, especially regarding plans to go out. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Remedy: Include more green grams in your daily diet to improve health and well-being.
Gemini
Today you may feel low on energy and get irritated over minor issues. However, gains from speculation are likely to bring some relief. Spend a calm and peaceful day with your family. If others approach you with their problems, it is better to stay detached and not burden your mind. You will remain popular and may easily attract attention from the opposite sex. This is a day for strong performance and visibility in important matters. Be careful with your words, as you may unknowingly hurt the feelings of family members. Feeling regretful, you are likely to devote time to making amends. Lack of support from your spouse during a difficult moment may leave you feeling disappointed. Lucky colour: Yellow Auspicious time: 10:00 am to 11:30 am Remedy: Distribute sweets and savouries made from ground yellow chana dal to the needy for better health and positivity.
Cancer
You are likely to enjoy a relaxed and pleasant day, making the most of some well-earned leisure. Your plan to save money can work well today, as you manage your finances wisely and put aside some savings. You may find it challenging to please your parents, but trying to see things from their point of view will bring positive results. They deserve your time, care, and affection. In matters of love, there is a chance of misunderstanding, so clear communication is important. At the workplace, you may notice a positive change. Try to complete your tasks on time, as someone at home is waiting for you and needs your attention. Ignoring small wishes of your life partner, such as a craving for good food or a simple gesture of affection, may hurt their feelings. Lucky colour: White Auspicious time: 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Remedy: Toss a bronze coin with a hole into flowing water to bring happiness and harmony in the family.
Leo
Guidance from a friend on astrological matters will motivate you to pay more attention to your health. New income opportunities may open up through people you already know. Maintain a generous attitude and spend warm, loving moments with your family. Your love partner is likely to surprise you with something truly special. Stay connected with experienced and well-established people, as they can offer useful insights into future opportunities. It is important to devote time to relationships and to those who matter most in your life. Your spouse appears to be in an excellent mood today, and with a little support from you, the day could turn into a memorable one for your married life. Lucky colour: Gold Auspicious time: 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches the abdomen to promote good health and harmony in family life.
Virgo
Family expectations may feel heavy today and could leave you feeling irritated. Matters related to banks or financial dealings should be handled with extra care. Be cautious with your words in group settings, as impulsive remarks may invite strong criticism. Your charm and appeal are likely to work in your favour. Consistent hard work will bring rewarding results. However, wasting time on unimportant activities instead of focusing on key tasks can cause problems. On the personal front, you and your spouse may relive some beautiful romantic memories from the past, adding warmth to the day. Lucky colour: Copper Brown Auspicious time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree the next morning to promote good health and positivity.
Libra
Taking care of your mental health is essential, as it forms the foundation of spiritual growth. The mind acts as the gateway to life, shaping every experience, whether positive or negative. A clear and balanced mind helps you resolve problems and guides you with the right clarity. Financially, the day looks strong, bringing enough money along with a sense of peace. However, close friends or partners may behave in an offensive manner, making things a bit stressful. There are strong chances of beginning a new romantic connection, but avoid sharing personal or confidential details. If you truly value time as money, take meaningful steps today to move closer to your highest potential. Business-related travel is likely to bring long-term benefits. On the personal front, your spouse will give you enough time and patiently listen to what is in your heart. Lucky colour: Purple Auspicious time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm Remedy: Read Parvati Mangal Stotra to bring harmony and happiness in family life.
Scorpio
Take part in activities that are both exciting and calming, as they will help you relax. Keep a check on your habit of living only for the moment and spending too much on entertainment. Whether you realise it or not, someone around you is closely observing you and sees you as a role model, so act in ways that enhance your reputation. Romantic moments are likely, with chances of sharing sweet treats with your beloved. At the workplace, someone may try to disturb your plans, so stay alert and aware of your surroundings. Sports will play an important role in your day, but avoid overindulgence if it starts affecting your studies. Overall, it is a lively and energetic day, with love and romance reaching new heights with your spouse. Lucky colour: Green Auspicious time: 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to strengthen your financial prospects and bring positivity.
Sagittarius
Your kind nature will bring many happy moments today. Put your extra money in a safe place that will promise you returns in times to come. Friends will come to your aid if needed. You are going to be absorbed in romantic thoughts and past dreams. Valuable support from a friend would help you in professional matters. You can spend your free time at the house of someone close to you in the evening. But during this time, you can feel bad about something said by them and come back earlier than expected. Your spouse will come to you with some beautiful words today describing your value in his/her life. Remedy :- To achieve good income, keep silver coin in a gangajal and keep in home.
Capricorn
Medical expenses in the family may increase, so be prepared for some extra spending. Those who have been careless with money until now may realise the value of earning and saving, as sudden financial needs could arise during a tight phase. A happy moment is likely with an invitation to an award function for your child, bringing pride as they live up to your expectations. This is not the right time to share personal feelings or secrets with your beloved. Stay connected with experienced and well-established people, as their guidance can help you understand future opportunities. A pleasure trip will be enjoyable and refreshing. However, interference from others may create tension in your relationship with your spouse, so handle matters carefully. Lucky colour: Red Auspicious time: 8:30 am to 10:00 am Remedy: Offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and silver-foiled chola to Lord Hanuman to promote good health and positivity.
Aquarius
The demands of others may come in the way of taking proper care of yourself today. Do not suppress your feelings. Make time for activities you enjoy, as they will help you relax. Several new financial schemes may come your way, but it is important to carefully weigh the pros and cons before committing to anything. While you should be attentive to the needs of others, being overly indulgent with children could create problems. Romance is likely to dominate your thoughts and emotions. Avoid giving in to pressure from others while taking important business decisions. If you are staying away from home due to work or studies, use your free time to speak with family members, as the conversation may turn emotional and comforting. You are also likely to spend a pleasant and memorable time with your life partner today. Lucky colour: Grey Auspicious time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Donate iron vessels to the poor and needy to strengthen family happiness and harmony.
Pisces
Focus on maintaining your mental health, as it is the foundation of spiritual growth. The mind acts as the gateway to life, shaping every experience, whether positive or negative. A balanced mind helps you resolve problems and brings the right clarity. If you plan to spend time with friends today, be careful with money, as careless spending may lead to losses. This is a day when you will receive plenty of attention, with many options before you, making it difficult to decide what to pursue. Romance will dominate your thoughts and emotions. Positive changes at work will work in your favour. A pleasure trip will bring satisfaction and refreshment. On the personal front, this could turn out to be the best day of your married life, as you experience deep love and emotional fulfillment. Lucky colour: Pink Auspicious time: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm Remedy: For better financial gains, turn off the gas burner at night using milk.