Horoscope Today, 22 January 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

11 /12

Aquarius

The demands of others may come in the way of taking proper care of yourself today. Do not suppress your feelings. Make time for activities you enjoy, as they will help you relax. Several new financial schemes may come your way, but it is important to carefully weigh the pros and cons before committing to anything. While you should be attentive to the needs of others, being overly indulgent with children could create problems. Romance is likely to dominate your thoughts and emotions. Avoid giving in to pressure from others while taking important business decisions. If you are staying away from home due to work or studies, use your free time to speak with family members, as the conversation may turn emotional and comforting. You are also likely to spend a pleasant and memorable time with your life partner today. Lucky colour: Grey Auspicious time: 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Remedy: Donate iron vessels to the poor and needy to strengthen family happiness and harmony.