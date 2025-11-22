Horoscope Today, 22 November 2025: Check Your Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

Aries
You’ll feel an energetic rush today, but stay mindful of your spending. Family support will uplift you, but avoid getting irritated over small matters. Romance is strongly favored, though social events might feel distracting. Remain patient if confronted by strangers during your travels. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am. Suggested remedy: Apply white sandalwood mark on your forehead for improved financial stability.
Taurus
Channel your high spirits into productivity, but keep an eye on finances and avoid excess spending. Sibling affection uplifts you, and your love life is secure. Household gatherings could eat up your time. Enjoy passionate moments with your partner, but be careful of disruptions by strangers if traveling. Suggested remedy: Wearing white sandalwood on your forehead brings prosperity. Lucky Colour: Purple. Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.
Gemini
Take care of your health, and settle any old family debts to avoid disputes. Today is ideal for forgiveness and creating joy in your life. Aim to stand out through your good deeds rather than showing off. Be attentive to your partner to avoid misunderstandings. Running or exercise will benefit you. Suggested remedy: Offer red vermillion to your family deity for greater well-being. Lucky Colour: Green. Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.
Cancer
Social events and short trips will bring you joy. Guard against lending money to unreliable family members. Expect helpfulness from younger family members, and spontaneous romance may arise. Ceremonies could take place at home. Shopping could lead to overspending, so plan accordingly. Suggested remedy: Following a spiritual lifestyle increases inner resilience. Lucky Colour: Cream. Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.
Leo
Guard your health, steering clear of unhealthy habits. Spend thoughtfully on essentials only. Bring positivity to your home with your optimistic outlook. You may miss someone or experience unfulfilled romance, but things will improve with time. Avoid arguments during outings, and communicate openly in relationships to prevent stress. Suggested remedy: Offer jaggery and gram to maintain good health. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.45 pm.
Virgo
This is a day for relaxation and self-care—consider a soothing massage. Financial issues might resolve, bringing unexpected gains. Set a good example for those who admire you. Enjoy pure love and consider spending time on spiritual activities, but don’t get pulled into unnecessary disputes. Appreciate the harmony in your marriage. Suggested remedy: Wear a copper coin on a red thread to increase energy. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.
Libra
Creative activities will help you relax. Use your inventiveness to earn a little extra today. Take part in social events, and you’ll attract considerate friends. Update your appearance to boost confidence. You and your spouse may share something special, yet you might feel low emotionally—give yourself space to process. Suggested remedy: Give red lentils and money to a laborer to boost work success. Lucky Colour: Grey. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.
Scorpio
Strengthen your willpower to avoid falling into negative thought patterns. Financial choices will be most successful if advised by those with innovative ideas. Emotional exchanges at home are likely. Choose outfits wisely to avoid relationship frictions. The evening is better spent with family despite possible arguments; moderation is key when socializing. Suggested remedy: Donate green clothes or bangles to transgender/eunuch individuals to balance Mercury’s effects. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 8 am to 11 am.
Sagittarius
Your politeness will be widely praised. Keep finances in check to maintain stability. Friends might overstep in your personal matters—set boundaries as needed. Express your feelings clearly to loved ones. Take time for yourself with something enjoyable but be discreet if external parties discuss your private life. Suggested remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa or similar verses for a harmonious family life. Lucky Colour: Orange. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Capricorn
Though in high spirits, you’ll miss someone you care about today. Unexpected income could come your way, and patience with less experienced people is needed. Romantic gestures shine, and guidance from elders is valuable. Small efforts can lead to a fulfilling day with loved ones, and a short trip might be refreshing. Suggested remedy: Keep flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North/Northwest at home for peace. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 2.10 pm to 3.15 pm.
Aquarius
Your health should generally be good, but travel might be draining. Seek blessings from elders before starting the day. Spend restorative time with loved ones and don’t let romantic disappointments bring you down. Plans with your spouse might get delayed. Stick with company you truly enjoy to avoid frustration. Suggested remedy: Exchange crystal beads with your partner to enhance auspiciousness in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Violet. Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.
Pisces
Your dearest wish could come true, but keep excitement in check. Investing in charity or religious activities brings peace. Be cautious sharing private information. Misunderstandings in love are possible. A chance meeting with someone from your past could occur, and your partner’s health may need attention. Appreciate the joy your loved ones bring. Suggested remedy: Worship Lord Krishna for a happy home. Lucky Colour: Light Orange. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.