Horoscope Today, 22 November 2025: Check Your Zodiac Predictions, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time

10 /12

Capricorn

Though in high spirits, you’ll miss someone you care about today. Unexpected income could come your way, and patience with less experienced people is needed. Romantic gestures shine, and guidance from elders is valuable. Small efforts can lead to a fulfilling day with loved ones, and a short trip might be refreshing. Suggested remedy: Keep flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North/Northwest at home for peace. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue. Auspicious Time: 2.10 pm to 3.15 pm.