Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 22 September 2024, Sunday.

Aries: Prioritize your health and take steps to organize your life. Today, your parents might express concern over your lavish lifestyle and spending habits, which could lead to some tension. Your spouse's health may also require attention and care. On the bright side, you will experience the joy of deep, soulful love, so make time to cherish it. You may feel the urge to retreat to a peaceful place, away from family, to relax and recharge. Your partner's inner beauty will shine through today, and your own qualities will earn you admiration from those around you. Remedy: Drink water stored in copper vessels to promote good health and prevent illness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Today, you will have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you set aside today will help you avoid major difficulties in the future. An older relative may seek your help with personal issues, and their blessings will come your way. In love, you’re in for a delightful surprise as your partner brings your long-held fantasies to life. Though free time should be used wisely, today you might waste it, which could lead to frustration. However, your married life will feel especially beautiful today, so consider planning a special evening with your spouse. Be honest and direct in your communication, as it’s better to speak the truth than to risk future problems. Remedy: Place pieces of white marble in your bathroom or around your home to promote peace and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Share your family concerns with your spouse and dedicate time to reconnect and reaffirm your bond as a loving and nurturing couple. Your children will sense the joy, peace, and harmony at home, enhancing the spontaneity and freedom in your interactions. Investing in antiques or jewelry may bring you prosperity and financial gains. Your upbeat and joyful nature will uplift those around you today, and the power of love will inspire deeper affection. Business owners may feel drawn to spend more time with family, fostering harmony at home. Your spouse will rekindle the early sparks of romance today. While excess work might cause some mental strain, taking time to meditate in the evening will help you recharge and restore balance. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 2.30 pm.

Cancer: You may feel a bit drained both mentally and physically today, but a little rest and nutritious food will help restore your energy. While your attempts to save money might not succeed, don’t worry—the situation will improve soon. Your boundless energy and enthusiasm will help ease any domestic tensions and bring positive outcomes. Today offers a special opportunity for love that you won’t want to miss. While it’s fine to talk to acquaintances, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets with those whose intentions you don’t fully trust—it could waste both your time and trust. Your spouse will show extra care toward you today, bringing warmth to your relationship. If you’re living far from your family, you may feel homesick, so reaching out to them will help lift your spirits. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: Your personality will shine like a pleasant fragrance today, leaving a lasting impression. If you’ve been spending carelessly, now is the time to rein in those habits and start saving. An evening social event will turn out to be more enjoyable than you anticipated. However, your partner may seem a bit irritable, which could weigh on your mind. While travel may not bring immediate results, it will set a strong foundation for future success. You might find yourself frustrated with your spouse over something as simple as grocery shopping. Consider spending time grooming yourself, as enhancing your appearance can boost your confidence and help you create a better version of yourself. Remedy: To enrich your love life, share saffron-colored sweet pudding with the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Virgo: Your playful, childlike spirit will come through today, putting you in a lighthearted mood. However, be cautious with financial matters, as there is a chance of losing money. Pay close attention when making transactions or signing any documents. Social activities will be enjoyable, but avoid disclosing your secrets to others. You will experience a deep and pure love today. Those under this zodiac sign may plan creative projects during their free time, but might struggle to see them through. You'll come to appreciate just how much of a blessing your spouse truly is. A chance encounter with a charming stranger during travel could leave you with valuable experiences. Remedy: For a stable and prosperous financial life, bundle seven black grams, seven black peppers, and a piece of raw coal in dark blue cloth, and bury it in a secluded spot.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2.15 pm.

Libra: Today, a smile will rarely leave your face, and even strangers will feel like old friends. To ensure a smooth and stable life, pay extra attention to your finances today. You will have the chance to settle any lingering family debts, bringing a sense of relief. A caring and understanding friend will brighten your day. Remember, time moves quickly—so make sure to use it wisely and seize every opportunity. You and your spouse are set to create one of the most cherished memories of your married life. Be mindful of your health, as overindulgence in alcohol or cigarettes could have negative effects today. Remedy: Uphold a good character—avoid lying, causing harm to others, or making false statements in legal matters. This will strengthen your relationships and foster positive connections.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Your health will remain in good shape today. Financially, it will be a better day than usual, with opportunities to earn more money. It’s an excellent day for a picnic with your spouse, which will not only lift your spirits but also help resolve any misunderstandings between you. You’ll experience pure and sincere love today. To make the most of the day, remember to carve out some time for yourself amidst your busy schedule. Your partner will express an especially romantic side, making the day even more memorable. You might spend time improving your appearance, which is a productive way to relax. Remedy: Use alum to clean your teeth and avoid any potential issues that could spoil your holiday.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: You will feel very energetic and active today, with your health fully supporting you. However, it’s not the best day financially, so be mindful of your money and keep your expenses in check. Focus on the needs of others, but be cautious—being overly generous with children could lead to complications. You may encounter someone who loves you more than anything. Be careful with your belongings, as loss or theft is possible if you're not attentive. Your spouse will remind you of your teenage years, bringing some playful and mischievous moments. Instead of feeling bored, consider reading a good book or writing a blog to make the most of your day. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Capricorn: Spend some quality time with close friends to unwind and relax. However, be cautious as a financial setback early in the day could dampen your mood. It's a great day to indulge in self-care and do what brings you the most joy. There may be some emotional turbulence in your love life today. You might feel the urge to slip away for some alone time without informing anyone, allowing your thoughts to run wild. Though you may find your partner’s chatter irritating at times, they’ll surprise you by doing something truly thoughtful. By organizing your day better, you can make the most of your free time and get a lot done. Remedy: Regularly chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra to ensure steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Saffron.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.

Aquarius: You'll find relief from the long-standing tensions and stresses in your life, making this the perfect time to adopt lifestyle changes that will keep them at bay for good. Improved finances will allow you to make important purchases with ease. However, your children might not meet your expectations, and rather than being disappointed, it's essential to encourage them to pursue the dreams you have for them. Your partner’s harsh words may upset your mood today. Fortunately, you'll have ample time for yourself, which you can use to pursue personal interests, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Be cautious, as a relative, friend, or neighbor might stir up tensions in your married life. Remember, procrastination is the enemy of progress—practicing meditation and yoga could help you overcome it. Remedy: Strengthen your romantic relationship by gifting blue flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Shift your mindset toward positive thinking to combat the overwhelming monster of fear; otherwise, you risk becoming a passive victim of this inner struggle. Today, you'll realize the benefits of investing, as any past investments you've made may yield profitable returns. Be careful not to disclose personal and confidential information. Your love life might face some challenges. Use your free time to read a good book, but be prepared for potential disturbances from family members. Your partner’s laziness could disrupt your plans. On a positive note, your enthusiastic approach to work will impress your co-workers today. Remedy: Avoid tamasic items like alcohol and non-vegetarian food to promote family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.