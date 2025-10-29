Horoscope Today, 23 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

8 /12

Scorpio

Do not let your unpredictable behavior strain your marital relationship, as doing so could lead to regret later. It is advisable to avoid spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as these habits can harm both your health and your finances. Someone close to you may overreact to money-related matters, creating a few tense moments at home. Your soulmate is likely to think about you throughout the day, bringing emotional reassurance. For businessmen, the day looks favorable—a sudden work-related trip may deliver positive outcomes. The morning may feel a bit exhausting, but as the day progresses, results will begin to turn in your favor. By evening, you will be able to carve out some personal time and use it meaningfully by meeting someone close to you. However, minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate if not handled carefully and may affect your relationship in the long run. Avoid blindly trusting what others say or suggest. Remedy: Improve your health and well-being by sharing your food with the needy or physically challenged people. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.