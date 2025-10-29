Horoscope Today, 23 February 2026, Lucky Colour and Auspicious Time for All Zodiac Signs

Aries
Worries may disturb your peace of mind today. Remember, fear often rises from your own thoughts and imagination. It can take away your natural joy and reduce your confidence, so try to control it before it affects your spirit. You may find it difficult to manage your finances. There are chances of spending more than planned or even misplacing your wallet. Carelessness could lead to some loss, so stay alert. This is a good time to explore new ideas and take advice from close friends. Your love life is likely to improve as you build better understanding and communication. Do not sit back and wait for opportunities. Step out and look for them actively. The day is also favourable for consulting a lawyer if you need legal guidance. Your spouse will be energetic and affectionate, adding warmth to your day. Lucky Colour: Green Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm Remedy: Fix copper nails at the four corners of your bed to promote good health and positive energy.
Taurus
Your mind will stay open to positive thoughts and new ideas today. If you have been trying for a loan for a long time, the day may finally bring good news. A short visit to a relative can offer comfort and help you relax from your busy routine. Love will inspire you and give you a fresh reason to smile. The knowledge you gain today will strengthen your position and help you deal confidently with colleagues or competitors. You may also challenge yourself mentally. Some may enjoy a game of chess or solve crosswords, while others could write a story, compose poetry, or plan for the future. By the end of the day, the affection of your spouse will help you forget past struggles and fill your heart with peace. Lucky Colour: Yellow Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Remedy: Water a tamarind tree regularly to maintain good health and positive energy.
Gemini
Take care of your mental well being, as it forms the base of spiritual growth. The mind shapes how you see the world, and both positive and negative experiences pass through it. A calm and clear mind will help you solve problems and guide you in the right direction. Businesspersons heading out for work should keep their money secure, as there is a risk of theft. The evening promises enjoyment, especially in the company of friends. However, romance may feel strained due to your spouse’s poor health. There could be encouraging news at the workplace. Stay cautious during discussions and avoid making sharp remarks if an argument arises. Domestic life may face some tension over unmet daily needs such as food, cleaning or other household responsibilities. Patience and understanding will be necessary to maintain balance. Lucky Colour: White Auspicious Time: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to strengthen harmony in your love life.
Cancer
Today is also a good day to follow religious and spiritual interest. Those who were unnecessarily blowing their money till now should control their actions from today and start saving up. A letter by post brings happy news for the entire family. You can brighten your love life by visiting some picnic spot. Avoid committing yourself into any new joint venture- and seek the advice of people close to you if necessary. You may give advice to your children regarding time management and how to utilize the time in the most fruitful way. Your spouse will make you realize today that heaven is on earth. Remedy :- Wear yellow clothes, more often, to enhance your professional life.
Leo
Take proper rest to restore your energy. A weak body can affect the mind, so recognise that your strength lies in your determination. You have the ability, but you need stronger willpower to move ahead. An illness in the family may lead to unexpected expenses. Even so, give priority to the health of your loved one rather than worrying about money. Household repairs or social gatherings may keep you occupied throughout the day. Your partner may seem upset due to family issues. Speak calmly and try to understand their concerns to ease the tension. At work, colleagues are likely to extend strong support, and new partnerships could take shape. You usually stay busy meeting family responsibilities and forget to care for yourself. Today, you may finally find some time to relax and explore a new hobby. Ongoing work stress that had affected your married life may also ease, bringing back warmth and understanding. Lucky Colour: Blue Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Remedy: Include foods with high liquid content in your diet to maintain good health.
Virgo
A day when you will be able to relax. Massage your body with oil to give relief to your muscles. You are most likely to attain financial profits today at night because as any money lent before will come back instantly. A family get-together will see you occupy the center stage. Your tears may be wiped by a special friend. Think twice before you take on any new project. Today, you can come back from office and get indulged in some of your favourite hobbies. This will calm you down. Marriage had never been so wonderful before than today. Remedy :- Feed monkeys sweet food products that are red in colour for good professional life.
Libra
Success in past ventures boosts your confidence and morale today. You may plan a family get-together and end up spending generously on your loved ones. A visit to a religious place or to a relative is also likely. While expressing love is important, avoid excessive displays in every situation, as they may sometimes strain rather than strengthen relationships. Working professionals could face a few challenges at the workplace. Unintentional mistakes may invite criticism from seniors, so stay alert and composed. For traders, the day is expected to remain largely stable. As you become aware of how fragile and fleeting time is, you may prefer spending a part of the day in solitude—and doing so will be beneficial for your mental clarity. The evening promises warmth and romance with your spouse, marked by soulful music, aromatic candles, good food, and a few drinks. Remedy: Engrave a Rahu Yantra on a piece of lead and keep it in your wallet or pocket to enhance progress in work and business. Lucky Colour: Red. Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.
Scorpio
Do not let your unpredictable behavior strain your marital relationship, as doing so could lead to regret later. It is advisable to avoid spending on alcohol and cigarettes, as these habits can harm both your health and your finances. Someone close to you may overreact to money-related matters, creating a few tense moments at home. Your soulmate is likely to think about you throughout the day, bringing emotional reassurance. For businessmen, the day looks favorable—a sudden work-related trip may deliver positive outcomes. The morning may feel a bit exhausting, but as the day progresses, results will begin to turn in your favor. By evening, you will be able to carve out some personal time and use it meaningfully by meeting someone close to you. However, minor disagreements with your spouse could escalate if not handled carefully and may affect your relationship in the long run. Avoid blindly trusting what others say or suggest. Remedy: Improve your health and well-being by sharing your food with the needy or physically challenged people. Lucky Colour: Royal Blue. Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.30 pm.
Sagittarius
Begin your day with light exercise—it’s time to feel good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and try to stay consistent. Unexpected expenses may increase your financial burden, but your family will step in to support and guide you during this phase. By observing those who have mastered their craft, you can learn valuable lessons that will significantly boost your self-confidence. Opportunities to form a new romantic connection look strong; however, avoid sharing personal or confidential information too soon. You may feel largely on your own for a while—colleagues or associates might offer help, but their support could be limited. In your free time, you may plan to work on creative pursuits, though results may not match your expectations today. The day ends on a pleasant note, as you are likely to spend quality time with your life partner and enjoy meaningful moments together. Remedy: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead to attract financial stability and success. Lucky Colour: Blue. Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
Capricorn
Your polite and gracious behavior will earn widespread appreciation, with many people offering you sincere praise. You may feel a strong urge to make quick financial gains; if you choose to take a risk, ensure it is noble, well-thought-out, and undertaken for your family’s welfare. Do not let fear hold you back, as a missed opportunity may not come again. Nurture your love carefully, keeping it fresh and valued like something precious. Overall, the day is beneficial—move forward with confidence, as promising opportunities are waiting for you. However, a mix of pleasant and unsettling events may leave you feeling confused and somewhat drained. By the end of the day, your spouse will make you realize that heaven truly exists on earth. Remedy: Feed dogs with rotis, bread, or other dog food to enhance peace and happiness within the family. Lucky Colour: Lemon Green. Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
Aquarius
Engage yourself in creative activities, as remaining idle could disturb your mental peace. Spending on essential household items may put temporary pressure on your finances today, but it will help you avoid bigger problems in the future. Your wit and cheerful nature will brighten the atmosphere around you, making you popular and naturally attractive to others. An important project you have been working on for a long time may face delays, testing your patience. On the personal front, you will have ample time to spend with your spouse, and your partner may feel deeply touched by the attention and affection you show. However, unnecessary doubts about your beloved’s sincerity could harm the harmony of your married life in the days to come. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing devotional hymns. Lucky Colour: White. Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
Pisces
Include sports and outdoor activities in your plans today, as they will refresh both your body and mind. Avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes. You are likely to receive some good news that will delight not only you but your family as well—just remember to keep your excitement in check. Today, everything else—time, work, money, friends, and relatives—may take a back seat as you and your partner remain completely absorbed in each other. At the workplace, those who were creating obstacles in your path to success may face a setback right before your eyes. If you are travelling, take extra care of your belongings. Love after marriage may seem challenging to many, but for you, it will be felt deeply and beautifully throughout the day. Remedy: To improve income prospects, place a silver coin in Gangajal and keep it at home. Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.